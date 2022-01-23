Flytime Music Festival Day 4: Top 4 Talking Points from ‘A Decade of Davido’

Photo: Flytime Music Festival

Many come into the music industry and struggle to hit the ground running, some come and immediately become the name on everyone's lips. Davido came at a time when the Nigerian music scene had a lot of big names recognized both locally and internationally. The scene was so competitive that it would take a new artist with enough talent, gusto, and determination to make an impact. Not many could boast of these qualities, but for Davido, they were in-born.

To back it up a bit, Davido, born David Adedeji Adeleke had left a wealthy background behind him to dabble into the uncertainty of the Nigerian music scene, make a name and build a wealth of his own.

A billion Youtube views, a billion music streams and three critically acclaimed and commercially successful albums, are evidence of the work put in by Davido over the last 10 years.

The 30BG sold out Flytime Music Festival’s A Decade of Davido

Davido performing on stage Photo: Flytime Music Festival

Following Davido in the last 10 years, one evident fact when he moves around from place to place is the presence of the 30BG, they never leave his side and he in turn, does right by them as evident from his social media posts.

On December 24, Day 4 of the 2021 Flytime Music Festival, the entourage seemed to be much bigger than the usual 30BG crew members, selling out the entire Eko Convention Center. However, with Davido who is loved by almost everyone who has come in contact with him, this wasn't a surprise.

The Davido live band performance experience

With Davido and the large array of hits at his disposal, you could never guess what he will kick off with. But due to the significance of this anniversary, starting from where it all began seemed logical.

Omo Baba Olowo started with a live band performance of his first commercial success "Dami Duro", a song that signalled his entry into the mainstream music industry. He went on to perform other hit songs from the "Omo Baba Olowo" album, including "All of you" and others.

Davido's versatility was brought to the fore with his live performance of his hit collaboration with South African duo Mafikizolo named ‘Tchelete: Good life’.

A proud Yoruba man adorning a symbolic wear

Singer Davido Photo: Flytime Music Festival

The crowd, who could not be contained on their designated seats, had leapt up to cling to the barricades to get as close experience as possible and didn't know what was coming next. They were taken back to the roots when Davido appeared back on a stage adorned in traditional Yoruba men's wear, ‘Dansiki’, and a matching 'Sokoto' to perform his hit Yoruba love song "Aye" to the delight of the crowd. He went on to perform other singles "Gobe" and "Dodo" before retiring the attire for the night.

Surprise artists performance

Photo: Flytime Music Festival

In a testament to his people relation skills and his giving spirit, many artists came to support the O.B.O.

Artists like Mayorkun who was brought limelight by Davido himself, Adekunle Gold, Wurld, Zlatan, Tiwa Savage, Naira Marley, Falz The Bahd Guy, Focalistic, Victony, Poco Lee, and the newest kid on the block, Portable.

Tiwa Savage Photo: Flytime Music Festival

Fans that paid to catch Davido on stage got more than they bargained for with several energetic performances from their other favourite artists. A night in commemoration of a decade of Davido couldn't have been better. What a show put together by Flytime Music Festival, it’s a wonder what they have in store for 2022.

Davido and Adekunle Gold Photo: Flytime Music Festival

