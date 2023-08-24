33 best prison movies of all time to add to your watchlist

Prison movies are cult classics that often captivate audiences with intense narratives and drama. By exploring the themes of justice, survival, and redemption, these films immerse you in the harsh realities of the prison world. Are you thrilled by the prison genre? Explore the best prison movies of all time.

The genre of prison movies is compelling, as something is fascinating about watching a team of hardcore prisoners plan an escape, throw everything into action, and attempt to escape the authorities. These films not only give you a flick about life in the clink but explore human emotion in the face of adversity and the unrelenting bleakness of life in the joint.

Best prison movies of all time

Prison movies tell the tales of survival, resilience, and redemption. More often, these themes get intertwined with the frightening, thrilling, and sometimes heartwarming facets of life within the confines of incarceration. Herein is a compilation of the best prison movies of all time worth watching.

1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Despite being listed among the best prison movies, this film is often discussed among the greatest films of all time. The film was adapted from Stephen King's novel and stars Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. This timeless masterpiece details Tim's journey of despair and hope within the walls of Shawshank State Penitentiary.

2. The Green Mile (1999)

Based on Stephen King's novel, The Green Mile is among the top prison movies whose screenplay is guaranteed to serve you right. The film centres around a death row inmate at a Louisiana penitentiary who is possessed by supernatural forces.

3. Le Trou (1960)

Le Trou details an incredible prison escape attempt. The tale is about four prisoners with lengthy sentences who develop an awe-inspiring plan to escape. What sets this film apart from jail movies that detail escape plans is the director's ability to build tension and leave the viewer breathless.

4. American History X (1998)

American History X is a 1998 crime drama detailing Edward Norton's transformation while incarcerated. This powerful film explores the aftermath of a former white supremacist and his struggle to prevent his brother from following in his footsteps.

5. A Man Escaped (1956)

Based on a true story, A Man Escaped follows the life of a World War II-era French resistance fighter determined to escape from a camp after learning of his impending execution.

6. The Great Escape (1963)

Based on a true story, this classic film depicts the 1944 audacious escape attempts of British prisoners from a German POW camp during World War II. The film stars Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, and Richard Attenborough.

7. Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Despite being one of the old prison movies, Cool Hand Luke still holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In this iconic film, Paul Newman, an inmate quite liked and respected by fellow inmates, refuses to conform to the status quo and becomes a symbol of rebellion against the system.

8. In the Name of the Father (1993)

In the Name of the Father is based on a true account of the Guildford Four and Maguire Seven, two gangs wrongfully convicted of an IRA bombing in 1974. Daniel Lewis delivers a scintillating performance in this prison-courtroom drama, putting the film in the conversation of the top prison movies ever.

9. Stalag 17 (1953)

Stalag 17 is a comedic prison drama that focuses on members of the American Air Force captured and imprisoned in a German prison during World War II. Stakes are raised when the group suspects a traitor among them, and what follows is cut out for a rewarding watch.

10. Papillon (1973)

Papillon is a story of two men's repeated attempts to escape imprisonment. Starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman, this gripping tale tells the story of Henri Charriere, a French convict determined to escape the infamous Devil's Island prison in French Guiana.

11. A Prophet (2009)

This French crime thriller explores the rise of a young Arab man (Tahar Rahim) in a brutal prison as he navigates alliances to discover his identity. The film was well received, winning a Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival and an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Film.

12. The Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)

Before its abandonment in 1963, the Alcatraz prison was famed for being inescapable. In The Birdman of Alcatraz, however, a once-rebellious, bird-loving prisoner becomes a trusted inmate.

13. Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

In 1962, three inmates escaped Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary after an elaborate plan, but to their peril. Clint Eastwood portrays Frank Morris, the mastermind behind one of the most daring prison escapes from the supposedly inescapable Alcatraz Island, one of the worst prisons in the world.

14. The Hurricane (1999)

Denzel Washington stars as Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, a boxer wrongfully convicted of murder who fights for his freedom from behind bars. Although not based on completely accurate accounts, the film received rave reviews from critics and fans and is a mainstay on the best prison movie list.

15. Caged (1950)

When it comes to prison films, you will be hard-pressed to find one that features women. In Caged, however, a female cast headlined by Eleanor Parker (starring as Marie) breaks the norm.

When Marie is sentenced to prison for the involuntary murder of her husband, she is determined to overcome the horrors and hostility of life in incarceration, serve her time, and lead a new life of freedom.

16. Midnight Express (1978)

Based on a true story, this intense drama recounts the harrowing experiences of Billy Hayes, an American student caught smuggling illegal substances and forced to endure the brutal conditions in a Turkish prison.

17. Hunger (2008)

Directed by Steve McQueen, the film depicts the 1981 Irish hunger strike led by Bobby Sands in Maze Prison. The film details the extraordinary determination of a man who wants his voice heard and can go to any length, including a hunger protest. Hunger explores the physical and psychological toll of incarceration.

18. Felon (2008)

Felon is a prison crime thriller that centres on a family man who is thrown in jail for the involuntary murder of a burglar. As he gets used to his prison realities, Porter has to persevere in the face of the brutality and corruption of the prison officials.

19. Starred Up (2013)

The film stars Jack O-Connell, a violent young adult navigating life in incarceration after being transferred from juvenile confinement to an adult prison.

20. Shot Caller (2017)

Shot Caller is an intense crime drama that chronicles the life of Jacob Harlon, who transforms into a seasoned criminal while incarcerated. As Jacob navigates the brutal hierarchy of the prison's gang setup, he repeatedly finds himself on the wrong side of loyalty.

21. Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)

Adapted from a 1976 novel, Kiss of the Spider-Woman is a Brazilian-American film exploring love and betrayal in prison. This film details the complex relationship between two inmates, a political prisoner and a transgender inmate, as they find solace and connection while in confinement.

22. The Prisoner of Shark Island (1936)

Directed by John Ford, this thrilling prison drama follows the story of a doctor thrown in jail for unknowingly welcoming and treating an assailant suspected to be President Lincoln's assassin.

23. The Longest Yard (1974)

Starring Burt Reynolds, this film follows the story of a former NFL quarterback who is put behind bars after stealing a sports car. Despite being incarcerated, he leads a team of prisoners against the sadistic prison wardens in a high-stakes football game.

24. Brubaker (1980)

Starring Robert Redford, Brubaker tells the story of a prison warden who goes undercover as an inmate to expose the corruption that has infiltrated a state prison in Wakefield, Arkansas. Through his detective work, Redford has to end the profiteering racket that has infiltrated the prison.

25. American Me (1992)

American Me stars Edward James Olmos as an ex-convict who has contemplated his life away from crime and wants to start a family and live an honest life. The film focuses on how life in incarceration affects a person's psyche.

26. Bronson (2008)

Based on the true story of Britain's most dangerous criminal, Charles Bronson, this film portrays his knack for violence and obsession with star power. It chronicles the prison adventures of the notorious prisoner and boxer, determined to rise through the ranks of a prison's criminal hierarchy, no matter what.

27. Riot in Cell Block 11 (1954)

This incredible prison drama chronicles the uprising of prisoners in a state penitentiary who decry the deplorable conditions and systemic issues that result in an endless riot. Inmates demand better living conditions and dignified treatment.

28. The Last Castle (2001)

If you are looking for good prison movies, you should try watching The Last Castle. The film chronicles the life of a former military officer who leads a revolt against a corrupt prison system to restore the dignity of the prisoners in a maximum-security prison called The Castle.

29. The Escapist (2008)

The Escapist is a 2008 prison thriller about a seasoned British convict, Frank Perry, who meticulously plans his escape from a maximum-security prison to meet his terminally ill daughter.

30. I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The terms "love" and "prison" are rarely used in the same sentence. However, love takes centre stage in this incredible prison comedy film as Jim Carrey and Phillip Morris become soulmates. When Carrey is freed from jail, he has to use all means possible to free his love so they can be happy together.

31. Animal Factory (2000)

The film explores the brutal realities of life behind bars through the eyes of a young convict trying to navigate the challenges and dangers of incarceration. It received universal acclaim from critics and audiences, cementing its place among the top prison movies of all time.

32. Lock Up (1989)

Frank Leone is a few weeks away from completing his prison sentence. He is, however, transferred to a maximum-security prison where he meets a sadistic warden. The two brush shoulders beyond Leone's liking, but he must survive the warden's mistreatment or put together a meticulous escape plan.

33. The Killing Yard (2001)

Based on a true story, The Killing Yard is a crime drama that recounts the events of a prison riot in New York. The uprising was a consequence of corruption and the prison's deplorable facilities.

The genre of prison movies is popular and features narratives and themes that continue to resonate with many audiences worldwide. What makes good prison movies is the thrilling action often intertwined with the epitome of the human spirit, often expressed using tales of resilience, redemption, survival, and the pursuit of freedom.

