10 best bank heist movies and shows you can find on Netflix

There’s nothing as thrilling and exciting as watching a great movie. A superb bank heist movie, a solid story backed by a series of twists and turns, counts for more than anything else. The suspense, tension, and action scenes are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Which are the best bank heist movies and shows on Netflix?

Netflix has a wide range of bank heist movies and series that have won audiences' attention with their intriguing plots, high-stakes action, and exceptionally talented characters. Whether you are looking to have a cosy weekend catching a movie or ticking off some good heist movies from your bucket list, here are the ten best heist movies and shows that are a must to watch.

10 best bank heist movies and shows

Bank heist movies and shows offer an irresistible blend of tension, action, and psychological depth that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Here is a list of the best heist movies and shows on Netflix and their IMDb ratings.

Heat (8.3/10)

Heat has become a classic crime thriller genre thanks to its captivating storyline, amazing action sequences, and powerful acting. The American crime film was released on 15 December 1995. It was written and directed by Michael Mann. The film stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

The movie revolves around the conflict between a seasoned detective and a professional thief. The film's analysis of the human psyche and its exploration of the grey zones between law enforcement and criminality has earned it high praise from both spectators and critics.

Money Heist (8.2/10)

Money Heist is a Spanish heist, crime and drama television series and is one of the best heist shows on Netflix. The series was created by Álex Pina, told from the viewpoint of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), one of the robbers dressed in a red jumpsuit. The series premiered on 2 May 2017 and concluded on 3 December 2021.

Some of its lead characters include Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño and Miguel Herrán. The series centres around two planned heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain, told from the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo.

Dog Day Afternoon (8.0/10)

Dog Day Afternoon is an American biographical crime drama film written by Frank Pierson, directed by Sidney Lumet and produced by Martin Bregman and Martin Elfand. The film was released on 21 September 1975 in the United States. Some of the big stars featured include Al Pacin, John Cazal, James Broderick and Charles Durning.

The film is based on the Life magazine article The Boys in the Bank by P. F. Kluge and Thomas Moore. The movie revolves around three amateur bank robbers who plan to hold up a bank. Unfortunately, their plan to rob a bank swiftly goes awry, resulting in a tense hostage scenario that grabs the attention of the media and the general public.

Baby Driver (7.6/10)

Baby Driver is a 2017 action crime film written and directed by Edgar Wright. The movie stars Ansel Elgort as a getaway driver seeking freedom from a life of crime with his girlfriend Debora (Lily James). It was released on 11 March 2017.

Inside Man (7.6/10)

Inside Man is among the American crime thriller movies you will not want to miss on Netflix. The film was directed by Spike Lee and written by Russell Gewirtz. It was initially released on 20 March 2006 in New York City. Inside Man centres on an elaborate bank heist inside one of New York’s most prestigious banks over 24 hours.

Hell or High Water (7.6/10)

Hell or High Water is an American neo-Western crime drama film directed by David Mackenzie and written by Taylor Sheridan. The film stars Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Gil Birmingham. It was released on 12 August 2016 in the United States.

The movie follows the story of two brothers, Toby and Tanner Howard, portrayed by Chris Pine and Ben Foster, who plan a series of bank heists to save their family ranch while being pursued by two Texas Rangers Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham.

The Great Heist (7.3/10)

The Great Heist is a Colombian web TV mini-series which was originally released on 14 August 2020. The series stars Marcela Benjumea, Paula Castaño and Andres Parra. The show is a dramatic interpretation based on the true story of the 1994 robbery of Colombia's central bank in Valledupar, where the criminals escaped with 33 million US dollars.

The Kill Point (7.3/10)

The Kill Point is a an American television series that follows a group of military veterans who recently returned home from serving in Iraq. They work together to commit a major bank heist of a Three Rivers Bank branch in Pittsburgh. The series premiered on 26 August 2007 and was produced by Mandeville Films and Lionsgate Television.

The Bank Job (7.2/10)

The Bank Job is a heist thriller film directed by Roger Donaldson and written by Clement and Ian La Frenais. The film was originally released on 19 February 2008. The Bank Job is based on the true story of the 1971 burglary of Lloyds Bank safety deposit boxes in Baker Street.

Point Break (7.2/10)

Point Break is an American crime action film released on 10 July 1991. It was directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by W. Peter Iliff. The movie stars Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Lori Petty and Gary Busey. Point Break depicts an undercover FBI Agent investigating the identities of a group of bank robberies while developing a complex relationship with the group's leader (Swayze).

The best heist movies on Netflix listed above should be enough for a marathon if you are an avid fan. These bank heist movies and shows have received accolades for their engaging narratives, outstanding performances, and stunning cinematography.

