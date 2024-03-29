What is Johnny Knoxville's net worth? Jackass cast ranked by wealth

Jackass is an American reality comedy TV franchise. Its cast members are known for performing extreme stunts and pranks in public. The show began airing in 2000 and has since gained a tremendous following. Fans of the show have been curious how much each Jackass star made starring in it. Discover Johnny Knoxville's net worth and the rest of the show's cast.

Chris Pontius, Jason 'Wee Man' Acuña, and Jeff Tremaine at Chateau Marmont (L). Johnny Knoxville at TCL Chinese Theatre (R). Photo: Presley Ann, Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jackass was created by Jeff Tremaine, Spike, and Johnny Knoxville, having been inspired by the skateboarding culture of the 1990s. The franchise has several spin-offs, such as Wildboyz, Homewrecker, Bam's Unholy Union, and Bam's World Domination. The show ran for three seasons, releasing 25 episodes. Johnny Knoxville's net worth is a testament that he made an impressive fortune from the show with his co-stars.

Johnny Knoxville's net worth: Jackass cast ranked by wealth

The show initially had nine original cast members before losing one of its members, Ryann Dann, in 2011. Despite the show's popularity and longevity, not all the members earned the same amount. Below is Jackass cast net worth as of 2024.

Actor Net worth Johnny Knoxville $50 million Wee Man $8 million Ryan Matthew Dunn $6 million Chris Pontius $4 million Steve-O $4 million Danger Ehren $3.5 million Preston Lacy $3 million Dave England $2.5 million Bam Margera $1 million

1. Johnny Knoxville — $50 million

Johnny Knoxville attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

What is Johnny Knoxville's net worth in 2024? Johnny is considered the wealthiest Jackass cast member. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the reality star has an alleged net worth of $50 million.

Philip John "PJ" Clapp, known by his stage name Johnny Knoxville, is an American actor, screenwriter, film producer, and comedian. He was born on 11 May 1971 in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States.

Knoxville has mainly accumulated his wealth from being the co-creator and star of the Jackass franchise. Additionally, Johnny is known for being a writer, producer, and actor in films and TV shows such as The Ringer, Action Point, and Agent Elvis.

Knoxville co-owns Dickson Productions with Tremaine and Spike Jonze. He also runs a production company called Hello Junior.

2. Wee Man — $8 million

Jason 'Wee Man' Acuña attends the U.S. premiere of "Jackass Forever" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Wee Man's real name is Jason Shannon Acuña. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Genius, and CITIMUZIK, Wee Man's net worth is alleged to be $8 million. He primarily earns his income from his career as a television personality, stunt performer, writer, and professional skateboarder.

Wee is known as the pint-sized yin to Preston Lacy's oversized yang. He began working in the entertainment industry by joining Big Brother. He hosts the skateboarding show, 54321, on Fox Sports Net.

Wee has also been featured in other reality programs such as NBC's Celebrity Circus and Armed and Famous. He is also an entrepreneur. He runs a fast-food franchise called Chronic Tacos, based in Redondo Beach, California.

3. Ryan Dunn — $6 million

Ryan Dunn during Jamie Foxx and Ryan Dunn Visit MTV's "TRL" at MTV Studios in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest, and Naija News, Ryan Dunn's net worth was around $6 million at his death. He was an American actor, writer, TV reality star and stunt performer.

Ryan is known to have been featured in several films and TV shows, such as Blonde Ambition, Minghags, and Close-up. He also worked as a host in television shows like Homewrecker and Proving Ground.

Ryan Matthew Dunn was born on 11 June 1977 in Medina, Ohio, United States. He died at the age of 34 in a car accident.

4. Chris Pontius — $4 million

Chris Pontius attends the U.S. premiere of "jackass forever" at TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Chris is an American actor, writer, producer, stunt performer, and TV personality. According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, Chris Pontius' net worth is alleged to be $4 million.

He has mainly acquired his wealth from being a Jackass star. Before joining the Jackass franchise, Chris worked as a writer for the skateboarding magazine Big Brother. His editor was Jeff Tremaine. When Jeff created Jackass, Chris joined him and became one of the cast.

Apart from being featured in Jackass, he has co-starred in four seasons of the MTV spin-off Wildboyz alongside Steve-O. Chris is also an actor who has starred in films and TV shows such as My Dead Dad, Raising Hope, and TV! The Movie.

5. Steve-O — $4 million

Entertainer Steve-O is in attendance during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Steve-O is one of the most popular Jackass stars. How rich is Steve O? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Digital Ocean, and Parade, Steve has an alleged net worth of $4 million.

Steve-O's net worth has grown progressively over the years. He was working as a flea market clown when the Jackass producers discovered him. In 2019, Steve uploaded a video on his YouTube channel disclosing the breakdown of his salary during the early Jackass days. He stated:

I didn't make very much money on the first season of Jackass. I got paid per bit that I shot, and if the bit was dangerous where I could get hurt, I was to be paid $500. If it was just kind of funny, I was to be paid $200.

He added:

At the end of the day, I made less than $1500 after taxes for the entire first season of Jackass. No residuals. No, nothing, and by the time the show came out, that money was long gone.

6. Danger Ehren — $3.5 million

Ehren McGhehey TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Danger was born Kenneth Epren McGhehey Jr. in McMinnville, Oregon, United States. He is an actor, stunt performer, and former professional snowboarder. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Market Realist, and The Biography, the actor's estimated net worth is $3.5 million.

Aside from his earnings from the Jackass show, Danger runs a skate shop in Oregon, USA. He also appeared in the MTV show Ridiculousness and Bam's Unholy Union.

7. Preston Lacy — $3 million

Preston Lacy attends the U.S. Premiere of "Jackass Forever" in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Preston is an American actor and comedian. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Suggest, and Market Realist, Preston Lacy's net worth is alleged to be $3 million. He worked as a truck driver before joining the Jackass franchise.

During an interview with Dallas Observer in 2015, Preston narrated how he joined the reality series through Knoxville. He said:

I met Knoxville from a couple of commercial auditions together. That's where I met him, and he asked me to write him some ideas [for Jackass]. I told him the show sounded really dumb and that we should do more of a situation comedy.

He initially worked for the show as a writer before performing stunts. He is well known for his wild pursuits of Wee Man in crowded public areas.

8. Dave England — $2.5 million

Dave England arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Jackass 3D" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

David Joseph England is a former professional snowboarder and stunt performer from the United States. He was born on 30 December 1969 in Ojai, California, United States.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, News Now Nigeria, and Digital Ocean, the former snowboarder's alleged net worth is $2.5 million. In 2022, Dave made an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud.

9. Bam Margera — $1 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Sports Grail, Bam Margera's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He acquired wealth through his career as a stunt performer, TV personality, film director, writer, and actor. Bam was to appear in the Jackass Forever, but he was fired during its production due to the use of substance abuse.

FAQs

Is Johnny Knoxville a billionaire? The American producer is yet to be a billionaire. However, he is a millionaire with an alleged net worth of $50 million. How rich is Steve-O? He has an alleged net worth of $4 million. Who is the richest on Jackass? Johnny Knoxville is the wealthiest, with an estimated net worth of $50 million. How old is Johnny Knoxville? He is 53 years old as of 2024, having been born on 11 March 1971. Who created the Jackass franchise? It was created by Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Johnny Knoxville. When was Jackass first aired? The first episode aired in October 2000. Who were the original Jackass cast members? They were Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, the late Ryan Dunn, Steve-O, Dave England, Jason "Wee Man" Acuna, and Preston Lacy.

Johnny Knoxville's net worth is a true definition of diligence and determination, as seen from his work on the Jackass TV show. He is the co-creator of the franchise alongside Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine. Jeff is considered to be the wealthiest among other cast members.

Legit.ng recently published Bo Talley-Williams biography. Bo is a fitness coach, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. She has been featured in films and TV series such as Half Untold and The Real Georgia Peaches.

Bo Talley-Williams was born in Georgia, United States. She launched her talent management and media company, Blaq Pearl Entertainment, in 2005. Bo is a mother of five children. Who is Bo Talley-Williams married to? Learn more about her in the bio.

Source: Legit.ng