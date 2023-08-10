15 best dubbed anime shows and movies to add to your watchlist

In recent years, anime has evolved and significantly progressed in production value and popularity. This style of animation is known for its distinct visual style, engaging and relatable characters, and fearless storytelling. That said, not everyone likes to read subtitles, and Japanese is hard to learn. Here is a compilation of the best dubbed anime you should add to your watchlist.

Anime movies and shows have become popular in modern days due to their wide range of genres, including adventures, drama, fantasy and action, that keep viewers on their toes. They are also known for their gripping storylines, graphics, and characters. Here is a list of the best dubbed anime shows and movies you should check out.

Best dubbed anime shows and movies

Are you looking for the best dubbed anime list that will help you pick what to watch? Below is a compilation of the best anime movies and TV shows with English voice-over.

1. Attack On Titan (9.1/10)

Attack on Titan is a Japanese dark fantasy anime television series adapted from the manga series of the same name. Since its debut on 7 April 2013, Attack on Titan has received widespread critical acclaim and multiple accolades.

Attack on Titan takes place in a world where humans are an endangered species. The series depicts the story of Eren Yeager, who resolves to purify the earth of the Titans after they destroy his hometown and cause the death of his mother.

2. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (9.1/10)

The Japanese anime television series was adapted from the original Fullmetal Alchemist manga series by Hiromu Arakawa. It was written by Hiroshi Ōnogi, produced by Bones, and directed by Yasuhiro Irie.

The series premiered on 5 April 2009 and concluded on 4 July 2010. It follows the story of two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who begin their quest for a Philosopher's Stone after an attempt to bring back their dead mother goes awry and leaves them in damaged physical forms.

3. Hunter x Hunter (9/10)

Hunter x Hunter is an anime television series based on Yoshihiro Togashi's manga series Hunter × Hunter. The series aired from 2011 to 2014. Some of the series' main characters include Cristina Valenzuela, Megumi Han, Mariya Ise and Issei Futamata.

Hunter x Hunter revolves around a young boy named Gon Freecss who aspires to become a Hunter, an exceptional being capable of greatness. With his friends, he discovers that his father, who left him at a young age, is a world-renowned Hunter.

4. Cowboy Bebop (8.9/10)

Cowboy Bebop is a captivating and highly acclaimed anime series that aired from 1998 to 1999. It was written by Keiko Nobumoto, directed by Shinichirō Watanabe and produced by Masahiko Minami and Kazuhiko Ikeguchi.

The series follows the adventures of a group of bounty hunters travelling through space in their spaceship, the Bebop. Some of its main characters include Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky IV (Ed), and Ein.

5. Death Note (8.9/10)

Death Note is a thriller often said to be one of the best dubbed anime to watch. The anime TV series is based on the manga series of the same name written by Tsugumi Ohba. The series originally premiered on 4 October 2006 and concluded on 27 June 2007.

The plot revolves around Light Yagami, an intelligent high school student who discovers a mysterious notebook called Death Note. The book granted the user the supernatural ability to kill anyone whose name was written on its pages.

6. One Piece (8.9/10)

One Piece is a long-running and immensely popular anime produced by Toei Animation. The series premiered on 20 October 1999 and is based on Eiichiro Oda's manga series of the same name.

The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young and ambitious pirate with dreams of becoming the Pirate King. With his crew of pirates, they explore the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure called One Piece, left by the legendary Pirate, Gold Roger.

7. Steins;Gate (8.8/10)

Steins;Gate is a good dubbed anime based on Nitroplus' 2009 visual novel of the same name. The series aired 24 episodes from 6 April 2011 to 14 September 2011. Some of its main characters include Kurisu Makise, Mayuri Shiina, Itaru Hashida and Rintaro Okabe.

The series revolves around Rintaro Okabe, a university student and his colleagues who accidentally discover a method of time travel through which they can send text messages to the past to stop an evil organization and their demonic plans.

8. Dragon Ball Z (8.8/10)

Dragon Ball Z is a legendary anime series and a sequel to the 1986 original Dragon Ball anime series. The series aired in Japan on Fuji TV from April 1989 to January 1996.

The Japanese anime series continues the adventures of Goku with the help of the powerful Dragonballs, who try to defend the planet Earth against villains. It also tells the story of Goku’s son, Gohan, and the development of his rivals, Piccolo and Vegeta.

9. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (8.7/10)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of best dubbed anime on Netflix based on the manga series of the same name written by Koyoharu Gotouge and directed by Haruo Sotozaki. The 26-episode anime television series aired from 6 April 2019 to 28 September 2019.

The anime series follows the story of a young boy named Tanjirou Kamado, who becomes a demon slayer after his family is brutally attacked by demons, with only his sister Nezuko surviving but turning into a demon herself.

10. Naruto: Shippuden (8.7/10)

Naruto: Shippuden is a recently dubbed anime anime series based on Part II of Masashi Kishimoto's original manga series. The series was directed by Hayato Date and produced by Pierrot and TV Tokyo. It first premiered on 15 February 2007 and concluded on 23 March 2017. It has 500 episodes.

The anime series centres around Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who seeks recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village, Konohagakure.

11. One-Punch Man (8.7/10)

One-Punch Man is one of the good English dubbed anime series created by One. The series was directed by Shingo Natsume and aired from 5 October 2015 to 21 December 2015. It tells the story of Saitama, a hero who does it for fun and can defeat his enemies with a single punch.

12. Code Geass (8.7/10)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, famous as Code Geass, is a Japanese anime TV series produced by Sunrise. The series was directed by Gorō Taniguchi and written by Ichirō Ōkouchi. It originally aired in Japan from 6 October 2006 to 29 July 2007.

The story follows Lelouch Lamperouge, a young exiled prince who obtains the mysterious power to control others and leads a rebellion against the rule of the Holy Britannian Empire, commanding a series of mecha battles.

13. Spirited Away (8.6/10)

Spirited Away is a 2001 anime fantasy film written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki. The film stars Rumi Hiiragi, Miyu Irino, Mari Natsuki, Takashi Naito, Yasuko Sawaguchi and Tsunehiko Kamijō.

The film depicts the story of Chihiro Ogino (Hiiragi), a ten-year-old girl who, while moving to a new neighbourhood, enters the world ruled by gods, witches and spirits, a world where humans are changed into beasts.

14. Grave of the Fireflies (8.5/10)

Grave of the Fireflies is a 1988 anime war tragedy film based on a 1967 short story of the same name by Akiyuki Nosaka. It was written and directed by Isao Takahata. Some of the film’s main characters include Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Yoshiko Shinohara and Akemi Yamaguchi.

The film centres around two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, who struggle to survive in Japan during World War II. Keep tissues close, as it is definitely going to bring you to tears.

15. Your Name. (8.4/10)

Your Name. is one of the best new dubbed anime written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. The 2016 animated romantic fantasy film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki and Mone Kamishiraishi.

Your Name. depicts the story of two high school students, Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyamizu. They share a profound, magical connection upon discovering they are swapping bodies, unleashing chaos on each other's lives.

The list above contains some of the best dubbed anime shows and movies for beginners and die-hard fans of anime alike. They have been taking the forefront of the art form due to their unique plots and beloved characters.

