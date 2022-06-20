150+ cool anime names for boys and girls and their meanings

Anime is a global phenomenon that originated in Japan. It encompasses culture, art, and entertainment. As a result, anime names have rich history and meaning, and more and more modern-day parents are giving them to their children. If you are looking for anime names for your child, here is a list of choices to consider.

Did you know that not all anime names have a Japanese origin? While the phenomenon has its roots in Japan, anime names are drawn from different cultures.

150+ cool anime names for boys and girls

There are numerous names options to choose from, but the cool ones are those that feel right for your child and are meaningful. Choosing what to call your little boy or girl is a daunting task for many parents because there are millions of options. Therefore, the one you choose must sit right with your gut.

Anime names for boys

A cute name is one that sounds nice to the mind and is smooth to pronounce. Here are some excellent best male anime names.

Akatsuki: The red moon

The red moon Aoiro: The colour blue

The colour blue Arata: Fresh or new

Fresh or new Ash: An English name drawn from the ash tree

An English name drawn from the ash tree Astro: Greek for a boy of the stars

Greek for a boy of the stars Bolt: Anglo-Saxon for a small farm

Anglo-Saxon for a small farm Chiyoko: A thousand generations.

A thousand generations. Chouko: Butterfly child

Butterfly child Daisuke: Means the great one

Means the great one Elric: Means king

Means king Haruki: One who shines brightly

One who shines brightly Haruto: Sunlight

Sunlight Hiroshi: Tolerant, prosperous, or generous

Tolerant, prosperous, or generous Ichigo: Strawberry

Strawberry Itachi: Japanese for a weasel

Japanese for a weasel Jun: Chinese for king or ruler, or Korean for handsome and talented

Chinese for king or ruler, or Korean for handsome and talented Kaoru: Fragrant or one who smells nice

Fragrant or one who smells nice Karatachi: Trifoliate orange

Trifoliate orange Kuro: Black

Black Naruto: Japanese for fish cake

Japanese for fish cake Roy: Irish for red

Irish for red Shikamaru: Japanese for deer-like

Japanese for deer-like Takashi: Noble and prosperous person

Noble and prosperous person Tōshirō: Talented or intelligent

Talented or intelligent Yuu: The gentle person or one who is distant and leisurely

What are some cool anime character names for boys?

In the present-day world, there is a shift towards picking cool and unique names for children. If you are a fan of the anime genre, here are some cool male anime names one can choose from.

Alex: Greek for defender of man

Greek for defender of man Alphonse: German for one who is ready for battle

German for one who is ready for battle Brock: English for badger-like

English for badger-like Daiki: Japanese for shining

Japanese for shining Dante: Latin for enduring

Latin for enduring Elrick: English for a king

English for a king Hideo: An excellent man

An excellent man Hikaru: A pioneer or the first

A pioneer or the first Isamu: The courageous one

The courageous one Jiraya: Young thunder

Young thunder Kouki: Happiness and joy

Happiness and joy Kouta: The peaceful one

The peaceful one Levi: Hebrew for joined together

Hebrew for joined together Masashi: Commander

Commander Megumi: Love, blessing, or affection

Love, blessing, or affection Noburu: It means to expand

It means to expand Osamu: Discipline

Discipline Ryoichi: A good person

A good person Ryuu: A dragon

A dragon Seiji: Lawful

Lawful Shinichi: The truthful one

The truthful one Tanjiro: A high-valued son

A high-valued son Tatsuya: An achiever

An achiever Tenzin: One who holds teachings

What are some of the dark male names in anime?

Depending on the circumstances, some children are given names with dark meanings. Some common options with dark connotations are listed below.

Akui: Malicious or spiteful

Malicious or spiteful Akuma: Demon or devil

Demon or devil Akuma: The trickster

The trickster Inuyasha: Dog demon

Dog demon Kage: Shadow or silhouette

Shadow or silhouette Kokushibou: Black death or dark lord

Black death or dark lord Kokuto: Black blade or dark sword

Black blade or dark sword Kurai: Gloomy

Gloomy Kuro: Black

Black Kurogane: Black steel or dark metal

Black steel or dark metal Nikushimi: The spiteful one

The spiteful one Obake: Ghost or apparition

Ghost or apparition Yami: Darkness shadow

Darkness shadow Yami: Prince of darkness

Prince of darkness Yoru: Night

Night Youkai: Apparition, spirit, or phantom

Apparition, spirit, or phantom Zankoku: The unforgiving one

Cute anime girl names

Selecting a name for your daughter is also a big responsibility. It is a fun yet stressful experience for most parents. You should always look up the meaning of a name before picking it. If you are an anime lover, consider giving your newborn daughter one of these anime nicknames.

Ai: Japanese for indigo

Japanese for indigo Akira: Bright, clear, or intelligent

Bright, clear, or intelligent Aku: Powerful demon

Powerful demon Aoi: Hollyhock flowers or wholesome person

Hollyhock flowers or wholesome person Asami: Hemp or future

Hemp or future Aya: Beautiful or colorful

Beautiful or colorful Chi: Blood

Blood Haruka: Remote or distant

Remote or distant Hei: Square jewel or blessing

Square jewel or blessing Kei: Rapture

Rapture Makoto: Dark truth or sincerity

Dark truth or sincerity Rin: Dignified demon

Dignified demon Sakura: Japanese for cherry blossom

Japanese for cherry blossom Shi: The strong one

The strong one Shion: Means aster

Means aster Sofiya: A name of Russian origin meaning wisdom

A name of Russian origin meaning wisdom Taiga: Designed to sound like the word "tiger"

Designed to sound like the word "tiger" Tamaki: Ring

Ring Tomoko: Wisdom child

Wisdom child Tooru: Pierce

Pierce Yakumo: Eight clouds

Eight clouds Yoko: Ocean child

Ocean child Yui: To tie or bind

To tie or bind Yuki: Happiness or snow

Happiness or snow Yūko: Gentle child

Gentle child Yuri: Lilies or abundant ideals in Japanese, or light of God in Hebrew

Cool anime girl names

If you are searching for a name for your baby girl but are unsure what kind of name will best suit your child, consider the cool options below.

Abigail: My father's joy

My father's joy Aika: Time (Finnish)

Time (Finnish) Aiko: Love child

Love child Aimi: Beautiful love

Beautiful love Akeno: Japanese for in the morning

Japanese for in the morning Aki: Bright or glistening

Bright or glistening Asuka: Perfume

Perfume Hanako: Flower child

Flower child Hayate: The smooth one

The smooth one Hikari: Light or radiance

Light or radiance Hinata: Sunflower or facing the sun

Sunflower or facing the sun Itsuwa: Peace, calm, or serenity

Peace, calm, or serenity Kyouko: Respectful or influential

Respectful or influential Mikasa: Beautiful blossom flower

Beautiful blossom flower Motoko: Resourceful child

Resourceful child Nadia: Delicate, moist, or tender

Delicate, moist, or tender Nobue: Delight or pleasure

Delight or pleasure Rei: Beautiful or lovely

Beautiful or lovely Rena: Born again

Born again Rika: Means pear or flowers

Means pear or flowers Seibā (Saber): The truthful one

The truthful one Shizuka: Quiet or fragrant

Quiet or fragrant Tohru: Clear or persistent

Clear or persistent Usagi: Rabbit

What are some nature and colour inspired anime girls' names?

It is a common notion that girls love bright colours and nature. If you want a girly and colourful name for your daughter, consider the unique anime names below.

Chinatsu: A thousand summers

A thousand summers Fubuki: Snowstorm

Snowstorm Kanna: Summer waves

Summer waves Miyako: Beautiful night

Beautiful night Moriko: Forest

Forest Nagisa: Beach or water's edge

Beach or water's edge Nanami: Seven seas

Seven seas Sora: Sky

Sky Uiharu: Early spring

Early spring Akane: Japanese for brilliant or deep red

Japanese for brilliant or deep red Ayano: Japanese for color

Japanese for color Kohaku: Amber

Amber Kushina: Beautiful black stone

Aesthetic names from popular anime

Popular anime often have a large and dedicated fan base. Choosing a name from a beloved anime can create an instant connection with everyone around you. Here are cool names you can go for.

Thurston: Hammer of Thor

Hammer of Thor Betzalel: In God's shadow

In God's shadow Blagdan: From the shadowy valley

From the shadowy valley Bashira: A predictor of good news

A predictor of good news Etsuko: A child of happiness

A child of happiness Fumio: Scholarly child

Scholarly child Gohan: Cooked meal

Cooked meal Gilgamesh: Ancestor is a hero

Ancestor is a hero Goku: Aware of emptiness

Aware of emptiness Haru: Born in the spring

Born in the spring Hiroyuki: Harmony

Harmony Izuku: Hero

Hero Katsuhiko: Respectable man with wit and virtue

Respectable man with wit and virtue Jiro: Second son

Second son Michio: Man on a journey

Man on a journey Moe: Dark skin, to love, and God’s helmet

Dark skin, to love, and God’s helmet Mikio: Three trees together

Three trees together Natsu: Born in the summer

Born in the summer Kirito: A person who cuts

A person who cuts Obit: Respectable person

Respectable person Renji: To make happy

To make happy Shinjiro: Truthful

Truthful Taichi: Large one

Large one Itaru: Advance the road

Advance the road Takumi: Skillful one

Skillful one Yukio: Snow boy or happy boy

Snow boy or happy boy Yuu: Gentle or lithe

Gentle or lithe Yo: Honest

Honest Yoshi: Quiet

Quiet Sho: One who can fly

There are numerous anime names for boys and girls to choose from in the modern-day world. Hopefully, the list above helps you get the perfect one for your little boy or girl.

