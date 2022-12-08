Worst prisons in the world: 20 places you don't want to end up in

Prisons are facilities where criminals are locked up as a punishment. Although these facilities are suitable for correction, some have horrific conditions. Human rights violations, riots, diseases and harassment are common in some of these facilities. Discover some of the worst prisons you don't want to end up in.

The thought of going to jail is scary for everyone. The isolation from your family and friends, lack of freedom and the fear of the unknown can drive you crazy. Horrible things happen inside the world's toughest jails. These facilities are spread around the globe, and you do not want to end up in one of them.

20 worst prisons in the world

The worst penitentiaries in the world are scary, and you must constantly look over your shoulder when you are there. This is also true whether you are an inmate, warden, police or lawyer. Here is a look at some of the worst lock-ups on earth.

The ADX Florence Supermax Prison, USA

The ADX Florence Supermax, also known as ADX Florence, is the most dangerous prison in the US. With a population of 439 inmates, it has the tightest security in the country. Inmates live in isolation, leading to many of them taking their lives.

The facility opened in 1994 and is known as the Alcatraz of the Rockies. Former warden Robert Hood described the prison as "a clean version of hell".

Mendoza Prison, Argentina

Mendoza jail in Argentina is severely overcrowded, holding an estimated population three times its capacity. Around five inmates stay in 4 square meters without mattresses.

Amnesty International reported on the conditions in 2005, including torture resulting in inmates' deaths. The facility lacks a proper sewage system, forcing inmates to use plastic bags and bottles to ease themselves.

Gitarama Central Prison, Rwanda

Gitarama, in Rwanda, is one of the most overcrowded jails in the world. The facility that can only house 400 inmates is home to 7,000 inmates. The overcrowding started in the 1990s, and most inmates are suspects of the 1994 Rwandan genocide. The overcrowding has led to many inmates dying from diseases and suffocation.

Rikers Island, New York

Rikers Island lock-up facility has ten separate jails for men, women, and youth. This island facility is known for excessive violence, corruption, and gross mistreatment of inmates. In addition, the health and well-being of the inmates are very low. An investigation revealed an inmate organization called The Program, formed to exert violence against other inmates.

San Quentin State Prison, California

This lock-up facility is famous for its harsh and violent conditions and hosts California's most hardcore criminals. Charles Manson, a cult leader and Sirhan Sirhan, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin, were there. It is California's oldest lock-up, with a current population of almost 4,000 inmates.

Terre Haute, USA

The Terre Haute jail is divided into low, medium, and maximum-security units. The federal government's execution chamber is found in this facility. In addition, there is a confinement unit for death row inmates with horrible cells. Death row inmates' cells are small, and inmates leave those cells three times a week to the exercise cages.

Guantanamo Bay Prison, Cuba

This facility was opened in 2002 by the Bush Administration to house inmates from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. There is a lot of psychological and physical torment since most inmates are from al-Qaeda. Inmates who got out of the jail said they experienced sleep deprivation, forced drugging, sexual degradation, and cold cell confinement.

Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, Kenya

The Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, in Nairobi is a callous place to be. It is home to the most notorious criminals in Kenya and has over 3000 inmates. The main issues include unhygienic conditions, overcrowding, and lack of medical assistance.

Black Dolphin Prison, Russia

Black Dolphin, popularly known as penal colony No. 6, is the worst prison in Russia. It is close to Russia's border with Kazakhstan. It is home to the most dangerous criminals, including terrorists, serial killers, cannibals and paedophiles. Convicts are blindfolded and handcuffed anytime they are on the move to prevent them from mapping out the area.

El Rodeo Prison, Venezuela

El Rodeo houses at least 50,000 of Venezuela's most dangerous criminals. Corruption and gang wars are the main problems, and correctional officers cannot contain them. A massive gang war in 2011 required help from the armed forces to end.

La Santé Prison, France

La Sante jail opened its doors in 1867. This jail held common criminals and war criminals during World War II. This facility has a big pest problem that has led to inmates taking their lives.

Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, California

Alcatraz is the most famous penitentiary in the world. It has been documented in books, TV shows and movies. It is where convicts that caused problems in other jails were brought. It was commonly referred to as "The Rock" and was open from 1933 until 1964. It was known for the mistreatment of its inmates. This facility was inescapable since it's in the middle of frigid waters and strong currents.

Bang Kwang Prison, Thailand

Bang Kwang jail is one of the worst lock-ups in the far east. It's home for those with long-term sentences and those convicted on death row. Inmates have shackles on their legs in the first three months. There is also an internal social hierarchy where poor inmates do chores for wealthy inmates.

La Sabaneta Prison, Venezuela

La Sabaneta is one of the most lawless and violent places. The facility should hold only 700 inmates, but you can find 3,700 inmates crammed there. Violence is another huge challenge at the facility. With the ratio of guards and inmates at 1:150, the hellish jail is controlled by bloodthirsty and violent gangs.

Attica Correctional Facility, New York

Attica Correctional Facility is among the most dangerous prisons in the world. The facility has been home to New York's most dangerous criminals since the 1930s. Multiple riots happened there, with the worst occurring in 1971 when around 2220 inmates took 42 staff hostage. The riot ended after four days with 39 people dead, including 10 staff.

Diyarbakır Prison, Turkey

Turkey is one of the countries that has a notorious record when it comes to human rights. However, they have one of the worst penitentiaries in the world. This lock-up is known for its inmates' physical and mental torture. This has led to inmates going on hunger strikes to draw attention to the situation in this penitentiary.

Gldani Prison, Georgia

Gldani is one of the worst jails in the world. Here, the correctional officers are the ones who carry out torture, assaults, and even sexual assaults. Additionally, there are problems with medical care, hygiene, and overcrowding.

Butyrka Prison, Russia

This is one of the worst jails in Russia, located in Moscow. The facility is the largest lock-up in Russia, holding up to 20,000 inmates. There is so much overcrowding with 100 inmates in a single cell, only intended to hold 10. Diseases such as AIDS and tuberculosis are rampant in this facility.

Black Beach Prison, Equatorial Guinea

Black Beach is one of the worst penitentiaries in Africa. Inmates are subjected to overcrowding, chronic disease, malnutrition, torture and guard brutality. Cases of rat infestation are also rampant in the facility. There are also a lot of mental and emotional problems experienced by inmates in this facility.

Camp 22, North Korea

Camp 22, also known as Kwan-li-so No. 22, is one of the political penitentiaries in the world. Most inmates are there because of criticizing the government, and there is an estimated 50,000 inmates. Inmates experience extreme brutality and live in a near-starvation state.

Which country has the harshest prisons?

Russia takes up a large chunk of the world's harshest lock-ups. They include Petak Island, Vladimir Central, Black Dolphin, and Butyrka. They are known for corruption, psychological destruction, infections, brutality and extreme cold. Iran, Syria, and North Korea are known for their brutal and secretive prison systems.

Going to jail is one of the most dreaded experiences, although it is part of the justice system. Some of these jails are so scary that even staff working there are traumatized by the conditions there. Common issues include overcrowding, mental and physical torture, diseases and even deaths. The above are some of the worst prisons you do not want to end up in.

