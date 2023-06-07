What is the Austin Powers movie order, and where to watch them

Austin Powers is a series of American spy comedy films created as an overt parody of numerous films, including the James Bond franchise. The Austin Powers franchise is a trilogy written by Mike Myers and directed by Jay Roach. If you also want to enjoy this trilogy, here is the Austin Powers movie order and where to watch them.

Austin Powers movie follows a British spy’s quest to thwart his arch-nemesis but also incorporates popular themes, including time travel, apocalypse, espionage, and family secrets. The Austin Powers movies are comedic and action-packed, but their constant references to pop culture are what makes them timeless classics.

Austin Powers movie order

If you are in the mood for action and light-hearted comedy, watch the Austin Powers movies and enjoy their fascinating thrill. The franchise is full of daunting spy moves, star cameos, pretty ladies, and action–a recipe that will keep you yearning to re-watch it. Here is the correct Austin Powers watch order in the trilogy.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Run time: 1h 29m

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery was released on 22 October 1997, and is the first Austin Powers movie. The film stars Mike Myers as Austin Powers–a hipster and photographer by day and a crime-fighting secret agent by night.

It is set in the 1960s and more or less parodies the James Bond franchise and other aspects of 60s popular culture. The film's protagonist Dr. Evil returns to Earth after hiding in space for 30 years to steal nuclear weapons and demands that the British Ministry of Defense pay him $1 billion.

The cryogenically preserved British secret agent Austin Powers is revived in the present day and reinstated to active service.

Powers, once synonymous with style and an irresistible charm towards women, soon discovers that his vocabulary, style, and fashion sense are hopelessly outdated.

He thus enlists the help of a modern woman (Mrs. Kensington) to ease his integration into the 1990s culture–a move that helps him vanquish his old adversary, Dr. Evil.

Against its $16 million budget, the film was a box office hit with critical and commercial success–grossing over $67 million. It is also considered one of the most successful movies, which even triggered its 1999 sequel.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Run time: 1h 35m

In this sequel to the 1997 film, Mike Myers returns as the groovy super spy in Austin Powers' second instalment, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Soon after the events of the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, the British super agent Powers, a role once again played by Myers, discovers that his arch-nemesis Dr. Evil is out for revenge.

He sets up a powerful laser and aims to destroy the planet. In his fiendish scheme, he also manages to steal Austin's “mojo,” as well as everything he cherishes, including his libido, swagger, and charm.

Austin Powers realizes he must also time-travel back to the 1960s to retrieve his “mojo.” Along the way, Myers battles several gorgeous swimming-clad secret agents, but with the help of agent Felicity Shagwell, he hits his comedic and riotous best while facing off his vicious arch-nemeses.

The film became the most successful movie in the trilogy, racking up $312 million worldwide, and has the Best Makeup Academy Award under its belt.

Given its commercial success, it is probably the best Austin Powers film to watch. But as is the case with any movie with a prequel or sequel, it is best to watch the Austin Powers movies in order from the first to the last.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Run time: 1h 34m

Austin Powers in Goldmember was released on July 26, 2002, as the third instalment in the Austin Powers film series. In this spy comedy film that parodies James Bond, Mike Myers stars in four different roles, but the film largely keeps the cast from the previous films.

The story begins soon after Austin’s biggest enemies–Dr. Evil and his tiny partner in crime, Mini-Me break out of a maximum-security prison.

Teaming up with a rather peculiar Goldmember, the criminal duo hatches a scheme to take over the world. Dr. Evil decides to kidnap Nigel Powers, England's most renowned super spy and Austin's father.

After the events of Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Austin decides to travel back in time to find some answers. He stops in 1975 to team up with Foxxy Cleopatra, a streetwise detective and Austin's old flame, with whom they have to rescue Nigel and thwart Dr. Evil from their bloody mischief.

Like the first two films in the trilogy, Austin Powers in Goldmember was a commercial and critical success, grossing $73 million at the box office for the opening weekend.

If the critical success of the first and second films is anything to go by, then it will be worth it to add this movie to your watchlist.

Chronological order of Austin Powers movies

The Austin Powers franchise is a trilogy, and here is the list of the order of Austin Powers movies and their release dates to enhance your watching experience.

Order Movie Year 1 Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 1997 2 Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 1999 3 Austin powers in Goldmember 2002

Where to watch Austin Powers movies

To watch all the Austin Powers movies, you can access them on Prime Video, Vudu, or on your Roku device. Alternatively, you can purchase, rent, or stream them on various online platforms, including Netflix, iTunes, Redbox, Amazon, HBO, and Apple TV. The movies are also available on DVD, and you can purchase them at a local retailer.

If you love James Bond-esque spy moves, action, and some dose of light-hearted comedy, you should watching the Austin Powers movies. To understand the films better, the Austin Powers movie order comes in handy. The movies are available on DVD and Blu-Ray, and many streaming platforms such as HBO max and Netflix.

