American reality star Kim Kardashian is a fashionista who often makes the news for her fashion statements

At the Met Gala 2024, she showed how she went through discomfort to look good and flaunted her curvy body

The mother of four admitted that though she is experiencing difficulty in breathing, it is an art form

American entrepreneur and reality TV star Kim Kardashian loves to look good and she does not mind discomforting herself as she did at the Met Gala 2024.

Kim Kardashian looks trendy in her outfits. Image credit: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

The event, which was held on May 5 in the United States, saw the mother of four slaying in a tight corset top that made breathing difficult for her.

In a video, her style director asked about her breathing level in the outfit and she said it is an art form. She admitted that her waist was so snatched that she could barely communicate.

As she wore her top, some hairstylists were styling her long hair to ensure that she looked like a diva on the red carpet.

Some netizens were not impressed with the stress she went through to look good and they noted tht that it was not their business.

Watch the video of Kim in her tight outfit below:

Netizens react to Kim's outfit

Some netizens have shared their opinions on the reality star's outfit. See some of them below:

@adanne_____:

"And how does it concern you if they make it a trend. Is it your airflow? Or haven’t women been wearing corset since God knows when."

@real_qweenbee:

"It doesn't affect me. If they like let them suffocate, I will breathe on."

@e.micheals:

"Y’all better watch yourselves and not try this nonsense. If you faint close to me, I won’t even move a finger."

@tha_dhey:

"People have been doing it before Kim, so?"

@officialdaddymo:

"That’s why you shouldn’t believe everything you see in the media."

@_sucremamito:

"Shey na me and her dey suffer? Wetin be my own? If she like make she suffocate."

@stayfit.en:

"No problem here, more air for us to breathe in."

@queenb.e.e.e:

"Art form. I love it. Beauty is pain."

@dharnee_herself:

“Who dey breathe? Definitely not Kim K."

@fazzy_pizzle:

"So, breathing is now an art. I pity you. No go kpai yourself all in the name of fashion. Clown."

Kim Kardashian’s odd outfit leaves fans concerned

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kim is no stranger to outrageous looks and some may say it's now part of her brand image.

If this is so, Kim is doing something right because whatever she wears, good or bad, she gets a phenomenal reaction across the globe.

Now, the billionaire has shared a new look on Instagram and her followers did not disappoint with their funny and supportive comments.

Source: Legit.ng