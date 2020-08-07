130+ funny nicknames for friends and partners that will bring joy
Communication with friends, family, and romantic partners makes us happy. Sometimes, people imagine sweet and hilarious joke names for their loved ones. Here, you can find a list of funny names for someone you treasure and appreciate.
When you meet someone, and they gradually get close to you, or when you have known them for your entire life, it is easy to notice little quirks and cute things in their appearance or behavior. If this person is a friend and you mutually tease each other, you start thinking it would be fun to give them a nickname.
Funny names to call people
You can use funny names on anyone close to you. They can be your friends, siblings, romantic partners, classmates, etc. These names are designed to tease the person and show how creative you are. Here are some cute fake names you can call your friends and loved ones:
- Camel
- Captain America
- Cheeky Monkey
- Cinnamon
- Bambi
- Big Head
- Butters
- Doofus
- Duckie
- Dummy
- Flippers
- Gandalf
- Hollow head
- Minion
- Monkey Buns
- Nooblet
- Panda
- Pizza Face
- Sloppynuts
- Smooshie
Sweet nicknames for best friends
Remember - even if the nickname sounds cute and hilarious, it is essential to get the person's consent to use it and stop once they tell you to. With that said, you can take a look at these funny names and pick a suitable one for your friend:
- Babyface
- BFF (Best friends forever)
- Day One
- Dimples
- Firecracker
- Friend for Life
- Heartbeat
- Hero
- Homegirl
- Major
- Phantom
- Rapunzel
- Ride or Die
- The General
- Senorita
- Smarty
- Soul Sister
- Sweetums
- Wizard
- Wonder woman
Funny fake names for friends
We have you covered if you feel you are not imaginative enough to create a suitable nickname for a family member, friend, or significant other. Check out this list of the most hilarious nicknames for asomeone close to your heart:
- Admiral
- Arrow
- Batman
- Bolt
- Captain
- Cashman
- Chris P. Bacon
- Crystal Ball
- Dr. Whet Faartz
- Kitty Cat
- Lord Brain
- Lord Vol Demort
- Chubby
- Pipsqueak
- Saad Maan
- Sam Sung
- Silly Billy
- Superman
- Tarzan
- Willie Stroker
Funny nicknames for friends
True friends get so used to each other that they start calling each hilarious names. If you are wondering what are some funny nicknames for your close friends, check these out.
- Amigo
- Boo
- Buddy
- Buttercup
- Bug
- Champ
- Chief
- Chipmunk
- Dolly
- Kiddo
- King
- Pal
- Mouse
- Munchkin
- Nugget
- Punk
- Rambo
- Shortie
- Smiley
- Tank
Funny nicknames for girlfriend
Pet names for girlfriends strengthen romantic relationships. Girls love it when their partners call them cute and thoughtful nicknames. If you need sweet nicknames for your girlfriend, there are thousands to pick from. Below are a few of them:
- Angel
- Beautiful
- Beloved
- Cutie patootie
- Darling
- Dreamgirl
- Honeybun
- Jellybean
- Lovebug
- Miss Congeniality
- Precious
- Pumpkin
- Queen
- Shady lady
- Sugar
- Sugar plum
- Sunshine
- Sweetheart
- Sweet pea
- Wifey
Funny nicknames for girls
There are more funny nicknames to give a female friend. Pick a nickname that defines her personality or interests. Check out some funny nicknames for girl best friends below:
- Bambi
- Barbie
- Blaze
- Blondie
- Chica
- Cloppity Clop
- Cutie Pie
- Duchess
- Flower child
- Giggles
- Gold
- Happy
- Inferno
- Lioness
- Princess
- Queen Bee
- Quest
- Sapphire
- Sparky
- Storm
Funny nicknames for boyfriend
Give your man an adorable and cheesy nickname to display affection for him. Some boyfriend nicknames are incredibly witty and show you are comfortable around him. Here are some nicknames for boyfriends that men like:
- Boo bear
- Bubba
- Charmer
- Cuddlebug
- Cupcake
- Dreamboat
- Good-looking
- Great man
- Handsome
- Husbey
- Lovey-dovey
- Loverboy
- McDreamy
- Prince Charming
- Sponsor
- Stud
- Stud-muffin
- Sugarpie
- Sweetie
- Yummy
Funny nicknames for boys
If you have a male friend, you can give him one of these, depending on his personality and quirks. Here are some funny nicknames for guys:
- Bowler
- Cheeseball
- Comedy Central
- Couch Potato
- Cowboy
- Dude
- Jokester
- Justin Bieber
- Kermit
- Ninja
- Old Man
- Rebel
- Rib Cracker
- Rocky
- Teddy
- Walking Dictionary
- Viper
- Zenith
- Zeus
- Zoom
What are funny nicknames?
Funny nicknames describe someone's character, appearance, profession, or anything you can use to describe that person on a light note. For instance:
- Comedy Central - a funny friend.
- Storm - someone with a hot temper.
- Barbie - someone who loves makeup and fashion.
- Captain America - the group leader.
- Cashman - someone who likes buying gifts.
- Lord Brain - an intelligent person.
- Rambo - he often gets into fights and wins most of them.
- Walking Dictionary - a bookworm.
What are some funny nicknames for a friend?
These funny nicknames for your friends and loved ones will spark joy whenever you use them:
- BFF (Best friends forever)
- Day One
- Friend for Life
- Heartbeat
- Homegirl
- Ride or Die
- Senorita
Some people love funny nicknames bestowed unto them by loved ones, while others don't. It depends on how close they are for one to cherish a nickname. Therefore, be patient with a friend or family member who is yet to get accustomed to a nickname you give them. They might come to like it with time.
Source: Legit.ng