130+ funny nicknames for friends and partners that will bring joy

Communication with friends, family, and romantic partners makes us happy. Sometimes, people imagine sweet and hilarious joke names for their loved ones. Here, you can find a list of funny names for someone you treasure and appreciate.

When you meet someone, and they gradually get close to you, or when you have known them for your entire life, it is easy to notice little quirks and cute things in their appearance or behavior. If this person is a friend and you mutually tease each other, you start thinking it would be fun to give them a nickname.

Funny names to call people

You can use funny names on anyone close to you. They can be your friends, siblings, romantic partners, classmates, etc. These names are designed to tease the person and show how creative you are. Here are some cute fake names you can call your friends and loved ones:

Camel

Captain America

Cheeky Monkey

Cinnamon

Bambi

Big Head

Butters

Doofus

Duckie

Dummy

Flippers

Gandalf

Hollow head

Minion

Monkey Buns

Nooblet

Panda

Pizza Face

Sloppynuts

Smooshie

Sweet nicknames for best friends

Remember - even if the nickname sounds cute and hilarious, it is essential to get the person's consent to use it and stop once they tell you to. With that said, you can take a look at these funny names and pick a suitable one for your friend:

Babyface

BFF (Best friends forever)

Day One

Dimples

Firecracker

Friend for Life

Heartbeat

Hero

Homegirl

Major

Phantom

Rapunzel

Ride or Die

The General

Senorita

Smarty

Soul Sister

Sweetums

Wizard

Wonder woman

Funny fake names for friends

We have you covered if you feel you are not imaginative enough to create a suitable nickname for a family member, friend, or significant other. Check out this list of the most hilarious nicknames for asomeone close to your heart:

Admiral

Arrow

Batman

Bolt

Captain

Cashman

Chris P. Bacon

Crystal Ball

Dr. Whet Faartz

Kitty Cat

Lord Brain

Lord Vol Demort

Chubby

Pipsqueak

Saad Maan

Sam Sung

Silly Billy

Superman

Tarzan

Willie Stroker

Funny nicknames for friends

True friends get so used to each other that they start calling each hilarious names. If you are wondering what are some funny nicknames for your close friends, check these out.

Amigo

Boo

Buddy

Buttercup

Bug

Champ

Chief

Chipmunk

Dolly

Kiddo

King

Pal

Mouse

Munchkin

Nugget

Punk

Rambo

Shortie

Smiley

Tank

Funny nicknames for girlfriend

Pet names for girlfriends strengthen romantic relationships. Girls love it when their partners call them cute and thoughtful nicknames. If you need sweet nicknames for your girlfriend, there are thousands to pick from. Below are a few of them:

Angel

Beautiful

Beloved

Cutie patootie

Darling

Dreamgirl

Honeybun

Jellybean

Lovebug

Miss Congeniality

Precious

Pumpkin

Queen

Shady lady

Sugar

Sugar plum

Sunshine

Sweetheart

Sweet pea

Wifey

Funny nicknames for girls

There are more funny nicknames to give a female friend. Pick a nickname that defines her personality or interests. Check out some funny nicknames for girl best friends below:

Bambi

Barbie

Blaze

Blondie

Chica

Cloppity Clop

Cutie Pie

Duchess

Flower child

Giggles

Gold

Happy

Inferno

Lioness

Princess

Queen Bee

Quest

Sapphire

Sparky

Storm

Funny nicknames for boyfriend

Give your man an adorable and cheesy nickname to display affection for him. Some boyfriend nicknames are incredibly witty and show you are comfortable around him. Here are some nicknames for boyfriends that men like:

Boo bear

Bubba

Charmer

Cuddlebug

Cupcake

Dreamboat

Good-looking

Great man

Handsome

Husbey

Lovey-dovey

Loverboy

McDreamy

Prince Charming

Sponsor

Stud

Stud-muffin

Sugarpie

Sweetie

Yummy

Funny nicknames for boys

If you have a male friend, you can give him one of these, depending on his personality and quirks. Here are some funny nicknames for guys:

Bowler

Cheeseball

Comedy Central

Couch Potato

Cowboy

Dude

Jokester

Justin Bieber

Kermit

Ninja

Old Man

Rebel

Rib Cracker

Rocky

Teddy

Walking Dictionary

Viper

Zenith

Zeus

Zoom

What are funny nicknames?

Funny nicknames describe someone's character, appearance, profession, or anything you can use to describe that person on a light note. For instance:

Comedy Central - a funny friend.

- a funny friend. Storm - someone with a hot temper.

- someone with a hot temper. Barbie - someone who loves makeup and fashion.

- someone who loves makeup and fashion. Captain America - the group leader.

- the group leader. Cashman - someone who likes buying gifts.

- someone who likes buying gifts. Lord Brain - an intelligent person.

- an intelligent person. Rambo - he often gets into fights and wins most of them.

- he often gets into fights and wins most of them. Walking Dictionary - a bookworm.

What are some funny nicknames for a friend?

These funny nicknames for your friends and loved ones will spark joy whenever you use them:

BFF (Best friends forever)

Day One

Friend for Life

Heartbeat

Homegirl

Ride or Die

Senorita

Some people love funny nicknames bestowed unto them by loved ones, while others don't. It depends on how close they are for one to cherish a nickname. Therefore, be patient with a friend or family member who is yet to get accustomed to a nickname you give them. They might come to like it with time.

