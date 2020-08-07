Global site navigation

Local editions

130+ funny nicknames for friends and partners that will bring joy
Ask Legit

130+ funny nicknames for friends and partners that will bring joy

by  Regina Stets Peris Walubengo

Communication with friends, family, and romantic partners makes us happy. Sometimes, people imagine sweet and hilarious joke names for their loved ones. Here, you can find a list of funny names for someone you treasure and appreciate.

Funny names to call friends
Funny names to call friends. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio (modified by author)
Source: UGC

When you meet someone, and they gradually get close to you, or when you have known them for your entire life, it is easy to notice little quirks and cute things in their appearance or behavior. If this person is a friend and you mutually tease each other, you start thinking it would be fun to give them a nickname.

Funny names to call people

You can use funny names on anyone close to you. They can be your friends, siblings, romantic partners, classmates, etc. These names are designed to tease the person and show how creative you are. Here are some cute fake names you can call your friends and loved ones:
  • Camel
  • Captain America
  • Cheeky Monkey
  • Cinnamon
  • Bambi
  • Big Head
  • Butters
  • Doofus
  • Duckie
  • Dummy
  • Flippers
  • Gandalf
  • Hollow head
  • Minion
  • Monkey Buns
  • Nooblet
  • Panda
  • Pizza Face
  • Sloppynuts
  • Smooshie

Sweet nicknames for best friends

Sweet nicknames for best friends
Sweet nicknames for best friends. Photo: pexels.com, @Gustavo Fring (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Remember - even if the nickname sounds cute and hilarious, it is essential to get the person's consent to use it and stop once they tell you to. With that said, you can take a look at these funny names and pick a suitable one for your friend:

  • Babyface
  • BFF (Best friends forever)
  • Day One
  • Dimples
  • Firecracker
  • Friend for Life
  • Heartbeat
  • Hero
  • Homegirl
  • Major
  • Phantom
  • Rapunzel
  • Ride or Die
  • The General
  • Senorita
  • Smarty
  • Soul Sister
  • Sweetums
  • Wizard
  • Wonder woman

Funny fake names for friends

Funny fake names for friends
Funny fake names for friends. Photo: pexels.com, @ANTONI SHKRABA production (modified by author)
Source: UGC

We have you covered if you feel you are not imaginative enough to create a suitable nickname for a family member, friend, or significant other. Check out this list of the most hilarious nicknames for asomeone close to your heart:
  • Admiral
  • Arrow
  • Batman
  • Bolt
  • Captain
  • Cashman
  • Chris P. Bacon
  • Crystal Ball
  • Dr. Whet Faartz
  • Kitty Cat
  • Lord Brain
  • Lord Vol Demort
  • Chubby
  • Pipsqueak
  • Saad Maan
  • Sam Sung
  • Silly Billy
  • Superman
  • Tarzan
  • Willie Stroker

Funny nicknames for friends

Funny nicknames for friends
Funny nicknames for friends. Photo: pexels.com, @Yaroslav Shuraev (modified by author)
Source: UGC

True friends get so used to each other that they start calling each hilarious names. If you are wondering what are some funny nicknames for your close friends, check these out.

  • Amigo
  • Boo
  • Buddy
  • Buttercup
  • Bug
  • Champ
  • Chief
  • Chipmunk
  • Dolly
  • Kiddo
  • King
  • Pal
  • Mouse
  • Munchkin
  • Nugget
  • Punk
  • Rambo
  • Shortie
  • Smiley
  • Tank

Funny nicknames for girlfriend

Funny nicknames for girlfriend
Funny nicknames for girlfriend. Photo: pexels.com, @PNW Production (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Pet names for girlfriends strengthen romantic relationships. Girls love it when their partners call them cute and thoughtful nicknames. If you need sweet nicknames for your girlfriend, there are thousands to pick from. Below are a few of them:

  • Angel
  • Beautiful
  • Beloved
  • Cutie patootie
  • Darling
  • Dreamgirl
  • Honeybun
  • Jellybean
  • Lovebug
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Precious
  • Pumpkin
  • Queen
  • Shady lady
  • Sugar
  • Sugar plum
  • Sunshine
  • Sweetheart
  • Sweet pea
  • Wifey

Funny nicknames for girls

Funny nicknames for girls
Funny nicknames for girls. Photo: pexels.com, @Polina Tankilevitch (modified by author)
Source: UGC

There are more funny nicknames to give a female friend. Pick a nickname that defines her personality or interests. Check out some funny nicknames for girl best friends below:

  • Bambi
  • Barbie
  • Blaze
  • Blondie
  • Chica
  • Cloppity Clop
  • Cutie Pie
  • Duchess
  • Flower child
  • Giggles
  • Gold
  • Happy
  • Inferno
  • Lioness
  • Princess
  • Queen Bee
  • Quest
  • Sapphire
  • Sparky
  • Storm

Funny nicknames for boyfriend

Funny nicknames for boyfriend
Funny nicknames for boyfriend. Photo: pexels.com, @Thirdman (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Give your man an adorable and cheesy nickname to display affection for him. Some boyfriend nicknames are incredibly witty and show you are comfortable around him. Here are some nicknames for boyfriends that men like:

  • Boo bear
  • Bubba
  • Charmer
  • Cuddlebug
  • Cupcake
  • Dreamboat
  • Good-looking
  • Great man
  • Handsome
  • Husbey
  • Lovey-dovey
  • Loverboy
  • McDreamy
  • Prince Charming
  • Sponsor
  • Stud
  • Stud-muffin
  • Sugarpie
  • Sweetie
  • Yummy

Funny nicknames for boys

Funny nicknames for boys
Funny nicknames for boys. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production (modified by author)
Source: UGC

If you have a male friend, you can give him one of these, depending on his personality and quirks. Here are some funny nicknames for guys:
  • Bowler
  • Cheeseball
  • Comedy Central
  • Couch Potato
  • Cowboy
  • Dude
  • Jokester
  • Justin Bieber
  • Kermit
  • Ninja
  • Old Man
  • Rebel
  • Rib Cracker
  • Rocky
  • Teddy
  • Walking Dictionary
  • Viper
  • Zenith
  • Zeus
  • Zoom

What are funny nicknames?

Funny nicknames describe someone's character, appearance, profession, or anything you can use to describe that person on a light note. For instance:

  • Comedy Central - a funny friend.
  • Storm - someone with a hot temper.
  • Barbie - someone who loves makeup and fashion.
  • Captain America - the group leader.
  • Cashman - someone who likes buying gifts.
  • Lord Brain - an intelligent person.
  • Rambo - he often gets into fights and wins most of them.
  • Walking Dictionary - a bookworm.

What are some funny nicknames for a friend?

These funny nicknames for your friends and loved ones will spark joy whenever you use them:

  • BFF (Best friends forever)
  • Day One
  • Friend for Life
  • Heartbeat
  • Homegirl
  • Ride or Die
  • Senorita

Some people love funny nicknames bestowed unto them by loved ones, while others don't. It depends on how close they are for one to cherish a nickname. Therefore, be patient with a friend or family member who is yet to get accustomed to a nickname you give them. They might come to like it with time.

Legit.ng shared male and female demon names and their meaning. Religions believe that ghosts, ghouls, demons, goblins, and evil spirits exist.

It is also believed that they influence the decisions and behaviors of human beings. Check out this article to discover the names of demons mentioned in religions, theology, demonology, mythology, and folklore.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel