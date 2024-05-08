Nigerian skit maker and singer Speed Darlington recently stirred conversations online with some comments he made about Wizkid

During a live session on Instagram, Speed Darlington addressed people who were comparing him to Wizkid, noting that he is a better artist than the Grammy Award winner

In the viral clip, Speed Darlington shared how long he has been in the music industry and why he deserves to be treated better

In a recent clip, controversial and outspoken social media personality Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, took time to address a comparison making the rounds on social media about him and Wizkid.

He noted that it was an embarrassment that some netizens compared him with Wizkid. Speed said he doesn't understand why netizens have chosen now to start such a conversation.

Speed Darlington noted that he has been in the entertainment business for years and deserves to be treated better.

Speed Darlington hails Wizkid

Despite slamming netizens for comparing him with the Grammy award winner, Speed Darlington only had good things about him.

During his live session, he noted that his anger was directed at netizens who chose now to compare him with Wizkid.

Speed Darlington is one of Nigeria's most popular personalities on social media. He was recently locked in a land battle with his aunty, Chinaza, who he called out online to leave the properties left behind to him by his parents.

He recently also shared qualities online that a woman who he would wnat to marry must possess.

Watch the viral clip of Speed Darlington addressing those comparing him with Wizkid:

Reactions trail Speed Darlington's video

Here are some of the comments the viral clip stirred online:

@lord_madiba_7:

"Wizkid and Darlington attitude na the same."

@lilfundz_1:

"Akpi stop that talk,make I no vex for u. U wey be our 01."

@livvy_livz:

"This one don go smoke special blend of igbo."

@iamugo_c:

"My own 001."

@officialgaiuschiroma:

"Who be the people wey dy tell u that thing they need to get arrested."

@official_revoltx:

"Find akpi for me."

@udochukwunwagboso:

"Akpi why you look like burna boy?"

@auskidy_prolific:

"You better pass all the industry sef."

@temidayoasafa:

"Nah today I know why dem Dey call you speed Darlington , sense is very far from your entire generation."

@immahculate10:

"Akpi waka there."

Speed Darlington joins Nasboi on his new song

Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington had joined Kanayo O. Kanayo on Nasboi's new song.

Sharing his new promotional material on social media. He reenacted the viral Nasir El-Rufai's challenge which went viral online last year.

In the video, each of the entertainers he brought were seen opening the door for the next person.

