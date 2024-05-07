A woman was overjoyed as her husband and children finally relocated to Canada to join her abroad

The happy wife knelt in appreciation, waving her hands to thank God for making the reunion possible

Many Nigerians who watched the couple reunite said it is always good when one has an understanding partner

A Nigerian woman who relocated to Canada before her husband rejoiced when her family finally joined her abroad.

She was emotional as she welcomed her husband and kids. She knelt and hugged the three children.

The wife hugged her children and her husband. Photo source: @lovethk4

Source: TikTok

Lovely family's reunion in Canada

Many people who watched the reunion video praised the man for caring for the children in Nigeria.

The woman (@lovethk4) called her family "priorities." She praised God for bringing her family to Canada after being apart.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

joedoh14 said:

"For those of us crying and smiling at same time, let's gsather here. Love is sweet oooo."

nwobodojoan said:

"The man be like, make una leave my wife abeg."

Lucy said:

"Just be a kind, good man. Women are very easy to keep l swear If you give her happiness she will give you unending love, just be nice."

Debbyglitters thrift said:

"This night you go hear am, the man go chop hin food to the fullest."

CHIBUEZE said:

"I just Dey inside toilet dey smile like mumu."

Alusi Ego said:

"I too love happy home to marry just Dey hungry me."

sayy Bella said:

"Lord see how I'm smiling for over someone else lord when it's my turn to be in Canada let all the necessary requirements be made available and approved AMEN️. Congratulations na."

@Clev said:

"Even the husband is overjoyed he was even trying to take the kids off so he can get him own hug too. love is sweet o."

Blessing said:

"How can a video make me cry and laugh at the same time?"

Wife joined husband in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared the moment she joined her husband in Canada after one year of a long-distance relationship.

The lady (@mahreesa) waved her international passport after she collected it with a Canadian visa.

Source: Legit.ng