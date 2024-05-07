Omoyele Sowore has reacted to the direction given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for commercial banks to impose a 0.5% cybersecurity levy on all transactions

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) accused the CBN of using the newly amended Cybercrimes Prohibition Act of 2015 to rob Nigerians

Sowore said the story is the same with the Nigeria Police Force who cage journalists in the country with the Cybercrimes Prohibition Act

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is using the newly amended Cybercrimes Prohibition Act of 2015 to rob Nigerians.

Sowore stated this while reacting to the new CBN directive for commercial banks to impose a 0.5% cybersecurity levy on all transactions.

Sowore accuses CBN of using the newly amended cybercrimes Prohibition Act of 2015 to rob Nigerians Photo credit:@YeleSowore/@cenbank

Source: Twitter

CBN using cybercrimes Prohibition Act to rob Nigerians

He added that like the CBN, the Nigeria Police Force is using the old Cybercrimes Prohibition Act as a tool to cage journalists in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @YeleSowore, on Tuesday, May 7.

The publisher of SaharaReporters alleged that the police claimed not to be aware of the amendment of the Cybercrimes Prohibition Act 2015 assented to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He wrote:

“The @cenbank is using the newly amended #cybercrimes Prohibition Act of 2015 to rob Nigerians while the @PoliceNG is using the old Cybercrimes Prohibition Act as a tool to cage journalists. When we visited the Cybercrime Unit of the @PoliceNG yesterday to #FreeDanielOjukwu they claimed not to be aware of the amendment of the Cybercrimes Prohibition Act 2015 assented to by @officialABAT in February 2024, under the newly amended law @Policeng had no right to arrest Daniel Ojukwu because the notorious “Section 24” has forbidden arresting people based on frivolous petitions by aggrieved thieves on govt. Lawless country! #RevolutionNow”

3 steps to know If you're being linked to crime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian police have exposed the new methods criminal elements employ to carry out cybercrime.

The spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, shared some tips on how Nigerians can secure their NIN from being used for cybercriminal activities.

Nigerians have been urged to report suspicious activities linked to their NIN to the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre

Source: Legit.ng