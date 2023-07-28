15 best movies to watch with friends that you can find on Netflix

Watching movies is one of the best activities to bond with your friends. Netflix is one place where you can stream movies instead of the hustle of going to the cinema. There is something for everyone, from action, thrillers, horror, comedy, romance, and drama. These are the best movies to watch with friends on Netflix.

Are you looking for fun movies to watch with friends? Netflix has a variety of great movies you and your friends can enjoy. You only need a bucket of popcorn and some drinks to make the experience magical. Discover some great options for the best movies Netflix has to offer.

15 best movies to watch with friends

Netflix is a leading movie and TV show streaming site with numerous options for different tastes. This makes it easier for you and your pals to organise a movie date at home. Below is a list of the best Netflix movies you can watch with friends.

1. The Breakfast Club (1985)

IMDb rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Watch time: 1h 34m

This epic film is a teen comedy-drama written, produced, and directed by John Hughes. It follows five teenagers detained in the school library on a Saturday morning. The story depicts how teens have identity problems and the overwhelming societal expectations of them.

2. The Hangover (2009)

IMDb rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Length: 1h 40m

The Hangover is among the fun movies to watch with friends. The story is so relatable since it follows Doug and his three friends. They head to Las Vegas to celebrate Doug's bachelor party, and after a crazy night of drinking, they have a terrible hangover the next day. But that is not the worst part; the groom is missing.

3. The Raid: Redemption (2011)

IMDb rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Length: 1h 41m

The Raid: Redemption is among the top movies to watch with your friends. Gareth Evans directed the action-packed crime film. Some of its talented actors include Iko Uwais, Donny Alamsyah, Joe Taslim, and Yayan Ruhian. A police squad infiltrates an apartment building that harbours a known drug lord. All hell breaks loose once they get in, and they are against the bloodthirsty criminals.

The martial arts fight scenes will leave your adrenaline rush on the roof. If you and your friends have time, you can follow up with the equally impressive sequel, The Raid 2.

4. Zombieland (2009)

IMDb rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Length: 1h 28m

This action-horror-comedy film is set in a post-apocalyptic world and was directed by Ruben Fleischer. Zombieland features excellent names, including Woody Harrelson, Amber Heard, Emma Stone, and Jessie Eisenberg.

The story follows two men who survive a world infested by zombies. While Columbus is fearful, Tallahassee is an aggressive zombie killer. The two are joined by Wichita and Little Rock, who know how to survive. The four must decide whether to help each or be devoured by the zombies.

5. Blackpink: Light Up The Sky (2020)

IMDb rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Watch time: 1h 19m

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky is a documentary that premiered on Netflix on 14 October 2020. It tells the story of the K-pop supergroup. Blackpink is an excellent watch for your friends. The relationship between Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo is explored, and how they have managed to be one of the most popular girl bands. Despite their challenges, they stay faithful to each other.

6. Pitch Perfect (2012)

IMDb rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Length: 1h 52m

The film is a musical comedy written by Kay Cannon and directed by Jason Moore. Pitch Perfect and its sequels follow a group of girls as they compete, singing acapella.

It depicts the dynamics of friendships and the importance of teamwork. This is one of the best movies to watch with your besties. You'll find yourselves bursting out into the music and dancing with these girls.

7. To All The Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

IMDb rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Watch time: 1h 29m

The romance drama has three film series, meaning you and your friends can have a movie marathon. The To All The Boys trilogy is a fantastic teen romantic comedy that follows the life of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

The two start as a fake couple, and their relationship blossoms along the way. This is one of the tremendous good movies to watch with friends on a Sunday afternoon.

8. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

IMDb rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Length: 1h 41m

Are you still struggling to find the best movies to watch with friends on Netflix? Always Be My Maybe is a romantic comedy film directed by Nahnatchka Khan. Some of its cast members include Ali Wong, Randall Park, James Saito, Michelle Buteau, and Keanu Reeves.

The plot follows the life of two childhood friends, Sasha Tran (Ali Wong) and Marcus Kim (Randall Park). They fall out initially, but 16 years later, they bump into each other. They hit it off, but they must work hard for the relationship to work, as each has built a different life.

9. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

IMDb rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Watch time: 1h 59m

Ken Kwapis directed this American comedy-drama film, which stars America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, and Blake Lively. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants follows the story of four childhood friends, Lena, Tibby, Carmen, and Bridge.

The four will spend the summer apart in Greece, Mexico, South Carolina and Maryland, respectively. While at the shopping mall, they find a perfectly fitting pair of jeans that fits all of them.

10. The First Wives Club (1996)

IMDb rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Length: 1h 43m

Hugh Wilson directed the old romantic comedy, and the lead cast includes Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, and Maggie Smith. The First Wives Club follows the chronicles of three women reunited by their college friend's demise. They are all single since their husbands dumped them for younger women. They enter into a pack to revenge on their husbands.

11. Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008)

IMDb rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Watch time: 1h 41m

The plot centres around a 14-year-old Georgia Nicholson (Groome), who documents the challenges of being a teenager. She tries to find love as she organises her 15th birthday party. Georgia learns about kissing and shaves off her eyebrows, among other teen experiments. All along, she has her three friends by her side.

12. Someone Great (2019)

IMDb rating : 6.1/10

: 6.1/10 Length: 1h 32m

This romantic comedy is one of the good movies to watch with friends. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson wrote and directed Someone Great. The film stars Gina Rodriguez, DeWanda Wise, LaKeith Stanfield, and Brittany Snow.

The film is about a female friendship and follows the story of Jenny (Gina Rodriguez), who gets dumped by her boyfriend. The music journalist takes her two friends for an adventure in New York City before she starts a new life in San Francisco.

13. Wild Child (2008)

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

Watch time: 1h 38m

This teen romantic-comedy film was directed by Nick Moore and starred Emma Roberts, Natasha Richardson, Shirley Henderson, Alex Pettyfer, and Aidan Quinn. It follows the tale of a spoiled and out-of-control Malibu teenager.

Poppy Moore (Emma Roberts) is admitted to a conservative girls' boarding school in England. She rebels against the school and is expelled. While there, she meets three friends, and they become good friends. Eventually, she turns away from her rebellion and thrives at the school.

14. Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

IMDb rating : 5.7/10

: 5.7/10 Length: 2h 25m

If you love Sex and the City TV series, you will enjoy this film. Sex and the City: The Movie is a romantic comedy written and directed by Michael Patrick King. It stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Chris Noth, and Jennifer Hudson.

The movie tells the story of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), who decides to marry Mr Big (Chris Noth). On the wedding day, Mr. Big develops cold feet after getting advice about marriage from Carrie's friend. Regardless of whether you have watched the series, you will enjoy this one.

15. Wine Country (2019)

IMDb rating : 5.5/10

: 5.5/10 Length: 1h 4m

Wine Country is one of the movies to watch with your best friend. The romantic comedy features Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph.

The movie follows three women who take a birthday trip to a winery in Napa Valley. The weekend starts perfectly but gets messier as the hours progress. It stresses the dynamics of long-term female friendships.

Watching movies is one way to bond with your friends. There are many streaming sites with various options, and Netflix is one of them. The above list outlines ideas for movies to watch with friends.

