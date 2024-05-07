Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, did not dress female to flee the country and evade arrest

The image claiming that the former governor dressed in female attire after he was declared wanted by the EFCC was fact-checked

After conducting a Google Reverse Image Search on the image, it turned out to be a manipulated photo of Jane Nnamani, the late wife of the former Senate president, Ken Nnamani

The report that the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, attempted to run out of the country, making rounds on WhatsApp groups, has been verified and debunked.

Dubawa, in a report, fact-checked the image, alleging that the former governor dressed in female clothing to flee the country and evade arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Yahaya Bello did not dress in woman attire to evade EFCC arrest Photo Credit: @dubawaNG

Source: Twitter

Manipulated image of Yahaya Bello dressed as female

Conducting a Google Reverse Image Search on the trending photo revealed that the original photo was that of the late wife of Ken Nnamani, the former Senate president, Jane Nnamani, which was shared in a blog on May 7, 2023.

It was also gathered that the image was used to announce the death of Jane Nnamani in 2023.

The viral image of Yahaya Bello began to circulate on WhatsApp groups soon after the anti-graft EFCC declared him wanted.

Has Yahaya Bello fled Nigeria?

Therefore, it was concluded that the image used to claim that the former governor of Kogi state dressed in female attire was a manipulated photo of the late wife of the former president of the Nigeria Senate.

The anti-graft agency is moving to prosecute the former governor on 19 charges of money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds worth N80.2 billion.

The EFCC declared Bello a wanted person on Thursday, April 18. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Department of State Service (DSS) have also placed the former governor on their watchlist.

EFCC lays siege at ex-governor Bello's house

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC laid a siege at the Abuja home of the former Kogi governor.

Bello's residence on Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, in Abuja, was captured in a video bombarded with the officers of the anti-graft agency.

