100+ 'I love you more than' quotes and sayings to show your feelings

Intimacy, passion, and commitment characterise love as a set of emotions and behaviours. It involves care, closeness, protectiveness, attraction, affection, and trust. Some people consider it to be one of the most significant human feelings. So here are some of the best I love you more than quotes and sayings to show your feelings to those you love.

When you love someone, you have the same good thoughts and feelings as when you like them. But you also feel a strong sense of responsibility and concern for that individual. Here are some quotes that convey I love you more than words can express.

Genuine I love you more than anything sayings

Every relationship is different, and each individual brings their own set of circumstances and needs to the table. However, your relationship as a pair will be strengthened if you express your love for your spouse. Here are some cute phrases for you to utilise.

I love you like this because I don't know any other way to love.

I love you more than every star you could count in the night sky.

I love you more than anything in the universe and outside it.

I love you more than all the grains of sand on every beach on earth.

I love you very much, probably more than anybody could love another person.

Your love shines in my heart as the sun shines upon the earth.

I love you more than I can express or can ever hope to express.

Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can't help falling in love with you.

I love you more than Garfield hates Mondays.

Love never claims; it ever gives. Love never suffers, never resents, never revenges itself.

You are not just a lover to me; you are every good thing I have ever encountered.

I am here for you for the ups, the downs and everything in between. I love you.

I love you more than anything else in the whole universe.

I love you more than anything I've ever loved before.

I love you more than I want to have a magic wand.

I love you more than a person with a hammer loves a nail.

I love you more than I am able to love somebody.

I love you and I don't want to lose you. Because my life has been better since the day I found out.

I love you more than the stars above than the sun that rises every morning, than the moon in the night sky.

I love you more than every drop of water in every ocean on the planet.

I don't care about the stars because you are just perfect. I love you more my love.

Short I love you more than you know sayings

Sending romantic text messages has always been one of the finest methods to keep a relationship going strong. You can utilise these short I love you more than sayings listed below.

I love you more than anything in my life.

I love you more than my own mother loves me.

I love you more than Jesus loved his disciples.

I love you more than you can ever imagine.

I love you more than any word can say.

I love you more than the sun loves the moon.

Love is the ultimate expression of the will to live.

I love you more than nightingales love to sing.

I love you more than the distance between us.

I love you more than you have ever felt.

I love you more than coffee loves sugar.

I need you like a heart needs a beat.

I love you more than life itself.

I love you more than my own skin.

I love you more than words can express.

I love you more than you could ever know.

I love you more than words can describe.

I love you more than the day I was born.

You're that part of me I'll always need.

I believe in loving you with my whole soul.

I love you more than anyone else could ever love you.

Long I love you more than words can say quotes

Love isn't something that comes naturally. Rather, it necessitates self-control, concentration, patience, faith, and the ability to overcome narcissism. Here are a few long quotes to get you started.

I love you more than what words can describe; numbers can count. I love you more than the angel loves the heavens, the sun loves the moon, even more than how much people love getting paid!

I love you more today than yesterday. But, darling, not as much as tomorrow.

Your love continues to grow every day; I love you more than you can imagine.

I love you more than you could ever love me. I love you more than the square root of infinity.

I love you so much, more than you can imagine, that's the truth, and I will forever love you.

For you see, each day, I love you more today, more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.

I love you more than the way a mother will love her newborn baby. Every day you look like a newborn in my eyes.

You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.

If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.

I love you more than anyone would believe, even if there were words to express it.

I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.

I love you more than John Draper loves running from his daddy issues.

I love you more than Rick, and Morty's fans love being batshit crazy about their show.

Loving you has become a natural thing to me. I love you more than my actions could ever show you.

I love you more than anything else in this world; you are my soul mate.

I love you more than you can ever imagine, more than your feelings.

I love you more than you know, and I'm hoping you love me more than you show.

I love you more than Donald Trump loves saying, Fake News.

You are the best thing that has ever happened to my life. I would not want to lose you in any way because I love you more than anything else.

I love you today and need you tomorrow more than ever.

My love for you is priceless because I love you more than the price.

Romantic I love you more than anything quotes

What is another way to say I love you more than anything? You can say I adore you because you are very important to me. Alternatively, you can try one of the following quotes below:

I love you more than I could ever promise because you take me the way I am. - Ingrid Michaelson

My sweetheart, I love you more than the Imperial March loves Darth Vader.

Come rain, come sunshine, the love I have for you will always be my major priority against every other involvement in my world. I love you more than the world itself.

I love you more than words can describe; numbers can count, and the constantly grown technology can discover.

You can't blame gravity for falling in love. - Albert Einstein

I love you the way a drowning man loves air. And it would destroy me to have you just a little. - Rae Carson

I love you more than I think I should. - Becca Fitzpatrick

I love you more than anything in the world combined. -Stephenie Meyer

But you've slipped under my skin, invaded my blood and seized my heart. - Maria V. Snyder

I love you more than raindrops falling softly from clouds so high. - Anna T Zwicker

I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow. - Leo Christopher

You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams. - Seuss

I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul. - Pablo Neruda

I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect, and I loved you even more. - Angelita Lim

I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you. - Ben Folds

I love you, not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. - Roy Croft

I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you. - Paul Coelho

I love you more than word can wield the matter, Dearer than eye-sight, space and liberty. - William Shakespeare

Love can change a person the way a parent can change a baby- awkwardly, and often with a great deal of mess. - Lemony Snicket

Love is a friendship set to music. - Joseph Campbell

I love you more than yesterday

Being loved is the sweetest thing in the world. It gives you a sense of self-assurance. Here are some I love you more words to consider.

I love you more than I loved you yesterday and less than I will love you tomorrow.

I love you more than every word; every thought whispered or spoken.

Today I love you more than ever; tomorrow, I will love you even more. I need you more than ever, and I want you more than ever.

I love you more than sparklers and fireworks galore. I love you more than popsicles on a hot summer day.

I love you more today than I did yesterday, but not as much as tomorrow and many days to come.

Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.

I love you more than words. And I am a big fan of words.

I love you more than you say you love me times a million more, and just so you know, I love you square root than by infinity.

I love you more than yesterday, and yet I know I will love you more tomorrow. Thank you for being my person.

I love you more than yesterday, less than tomorrow. - Edmond Rostand

If I know what love is, it is because of you.

I love you more than all the raindrops that fall in a summer thunderstorm.

I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.

I love you to the moon and back.

I love you more than fish need water.

You are the source of my joy, the centre of my world and the whole of my heart.

I love you more than a hungry person loves food.

I love you more than the beautiful oceans and mountains.

I love you more than there are stars in the sky.

I love you more than Ross like saying things in high-pitched voices.

I love you more than quotes are simple to write since you can think of anything and put it into words. Send one of the above sayings to your loved ones to show them how much you admire and appreciate them in your life.

