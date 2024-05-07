Oga Sabinus, aka Mr Funny, has expressed disappointment at his favourite football club Manchester United, after their defeat to Crystal Palace

The skit maker lamented over how the Red Devils were making it difficult for him to unseat Africa's billionaire Aliko Dangote

Sabinus' comment following Man Utd's loss has stirred hilarious reactions from Nigerian football lover

Nigerian skit maker and comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, popularly known as Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, joined other football lovers in the country to react to Manchester United's embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Monday, May 6.

Sabinus, who is a Man Utd supporter, after his favourite EPL club defeat took to blogger Tunde Ednut's Instagram page to lament.

Fans laugh over Sabinus' comment about Man Utd. Credit: @mrfunny1 @alikodangote/bbcsports

Source: Instagram

The funny man dropped a comment suggesting that Man Utd made it difficult for him to dethrone Africa and Nigeria's richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

"If not for Manchester United by now who be dangote," Sabinus wrote.

See a screenshot of Sabinus' post below

Screenshot of Sabinus' comment. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Following Manchester United's recent defeat to Crystal Palace, the Red Devils have dropped to eighth place in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that fans compared actor Charles Okocha to Man Utd's manager Erik ten Hag.

Netizens react as Sabinus laments

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trail the skit maker's comment, read them below:

only_one_diamond_pluto:

"@mrfunny1_ Manchester don finish me self."

detolacash:

"@mrfunny1_ sorry o you're not inform."

only_one_diamond_pluto:

"@mrfunny1_ dem no no nah ."

olorunfemzy890:

"@mrfunny1_ eyaaa sorry."

richard_54_1:

"@mrfunny1_ I dey tell u bro even erimus for be my boy."

