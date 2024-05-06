JAMB Speaks on When UTME Results Under Investigation Will Be Released
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said UTME results under investigation will be released when the probe is over.
Legit.ng reports that JAMB stated this via a tweet quote on Monday, May 6.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng