Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said UTME results under investigation will be released when the probe is over.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB stated this via a tweet quote on Monday, May 6.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng