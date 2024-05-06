Global site navigation

Local editions

JAMB Speaks on When UTME Results Under Investigation Will Be Released
Education

JAMB Speaks on When UTME Results Under Investigation Will Be Released

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said UTME results under investigation will be released when the probe is over.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB stated this via a tweet quote on Monday, May 6.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel