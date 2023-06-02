Tobias Dorzon’s bio: age, height, college, NFL, restaurants

Tobias Dorzon is a former American CFL and NFL player, chef, reality television personality and restaurateur. He is widely known for appearing in various cooking shows such as Guy's Grocery Games (2019–2021) and The 202 Xtra (2019). He is the owner and head chef of Huncho House restaurant, which he launched in September 2022.

Former NFL player Tobias Dorzon. Photo: @tobiasdorzon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tobias Dorzon is an athlete turned restauranter. He turned his passion for cooking into a full-time career. He is now an experienced executive private chef and founder of Victory Chef Restaurant in Miami, along with the well-known Victory Food Truck. In his line of business, his path has crossed with numerous celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, DeSean Jackson and Chris Baker.

Profile summary

Full name Bloi-Dei Tobias Dorzon Gender Male Date of birth 23 November 1984 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Washington, DC, United States Current residence Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 196 Weight in kilograms 89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Patience Dorzon Father Edwin Dorzon Relationship status Married Children 2 Education Jackson State University, Art Institute of Washington, Lackawanna College in Scranton Profession Chef, TV personality, restaurateur Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @tobiasdorzon

Tobias Dorzon’s biography

The professional chef was born in Washington, DC, United States, where he was raised alongside his siblings. He is an American national of African-American heritage. His parents are Edwin Dorzon and Patience. His father is a Liberian immigrant and was a chef at his own West African restaurant called Kendejah on Georgia Avenue. Tobias currently resides in Washington.

Which college did Tobias Dorzon go to?

After graduating high school, he attended Lackawanna College in Scranton and later enrolled at Jackson State University in Mississippi on a full athletic scholarship. He obtained a degree from The Art Institute of Houston and ICI in Sicily, Italy, a popular European culinary institute.

How old is Chef Tobias Dorzon?

The American-based chef is 38 years old as of June 2023. When was Tobias Dorzon born? He was born on 23 November 1984. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Tobias Dorzo is a former American CFL and NFL player, chef, reality TV personality and restaurateur. He played college football at Jackson State University.

In 2010, Tobias was drafted into the NFL as a free agent and played for the Tennessee Titans before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one year. He later played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League (CFL) for two years.

After the CFL, Tobias followed in his dad’s footsteps, pursuing his passion for cooking. He started working for various restaurants, such as Ritz-Carlton in Georgetown and the Society Restaurant & Lounge in Silver Spring. In 2014, he launched a private catering business called Victory Chef Restaurant based in Miami. He also operates Victory Truck, a mobile eatery in DC and Maryland, which he launched on 30 November 2017.

Tobias is the owner and head chef of Huncho House restaurant, which he launched in September 2022. He is also the chef and co-owner of the new Union Oyster Bar & Lounge. Additionally, he is also the head chef for Thirteen, a Houston-based fine-dining restaurant owned by NBA All-Star James Harden.

Aside from his thriving culinary career, Dorzon is also a television personality. He is best known for his appearances in various shows, including Tournament of Champions (2022-2023), Guy's Grocery Games (2019-2021), Today (2022) and The 202 Xtra (2019).

He is also active on various social media platforms, especially Instagram and TikTok, where he showcases his culinary skills.

What is Tobias Dorrzon’s net worth?

The American-based professional chef has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his career as a chef and revenues from his restaurants.

Who is Tobias Dorzon’s wife?

The former NFL player has been married for a while now, but he has never disclosed any information about his wife. He and his wife share two daughters named Riley McKenzie Dorzon and Torienne Dorzon.

What is Tobias Dorzon’s height?

Chef Tobias Dorzon stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 196 pounds or 89 kilograms.

Fast facts about Tobias Dorzon

Who is Tobias Dorzon? He is a former American CFL and NFL player, chef, reality TV personality, and restaurateur. Where is Tobias Dorzon from? He was born in Washington, DC, United States of America. What is Tobias Dorzon’s age? He is 38 years old as of June 2023. He was born on 23 November 1984. Did Tobias Dorzon play in the NFL? Yes, he played for the Tennessee Titans. How long did Tobias Dorzon play in the NFL? He played in the NFL for one year and then moved to Canada to play in the CFL for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for two years. What college did Tobias Dorzon play for? He played college football at Jackson State University. What restaurants does Tobias Dorzon own? He is the owner and executive head chef of Huncho House and Victory Chef. He is also a chef and co-owner of the new Union Oyster Bar & Lounge. What is Tobias Dorzon’s height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. What is Tobias Dorzon’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.

Tobias Dorzon is a former American CFL and NFL player, chef, reality television personality and restaurateur. He began his culinary career after spending three years in the NFL and CFL. He has since worked in various restaurants, including Ritz-Carlton in Georgetown. He is the owner of Huncho House restaurant.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Emma Chamberlain’s boyfriend. Emma Chamberlain’s boyfriend, Tucker Pillsbury, also known as Role model, is an American singer, songwriter, and former rapper. He was born on 15 May 1997 in Portland, Maine, United States, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Tucker Pillsbury shot into the limelight after releasing his EP Arizona In the Summer. He has also released other hit songs such as Six Speed, Save a Seat, Cross Your Mind, and Life is Funny. Aside from his successful music career, he has also achieved more recognition following his relationship with the social media personality Emma Chamberlain.

Source: Legit.ng