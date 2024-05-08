Nigerian crossdresser James Brown made it to the news once as he spoke on life lessons hours after he disowned his sister, Gracious Brown

Recall that the controversial act buzzed the internet days back with claim that Gracious Brown was using his neighbour to work against him

In the new update, James Brown poured out his heart to his fans, igniting interesting takes from many online

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has posted a cryptic message following the clash he had with his sister, Gracious Brown and his neighbour.

Recall that the upcoming actress buzzed the internet after he called out his sister for conniving with his neighbour to assault him.

James Brown speaks after sister's betrayal. Credit: @wtf_jamesbrown

In his recent post, he discussed the cost of fame and the manner in which it attracts enemies from outside and within one’s family.

He noted that he has gotten to a point of realization that he does not have family and friends.

According to James, becoming famous attracts adversaries from the inner circle. He stated that it is part of his life story and described his encounter with his sister, Gracious Brown, as a betrayal.

“This is the moment I understand that there is no family, no friend, it all you when you become too big it attracts enemies even within your blood. This is how betray feels like, this is part of my life story. This is CHAPTER 2 MY TIME.”

Reactions trail James Brown's post

Neighbour accuses James Brown of body odour, more

The crossdresser was called out by his neighbour for borrowing her clothes and refusing to pay for them.

The young woman who seemed hurt by James' outrageous bad behaviour also knocked him for his terrible hygiene.

The lady shared a video showing James' unkept kitchen with dirty dishes littered around.

