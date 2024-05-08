Adanma Luke has responded to people blaming her for not providing life jackets to Junior Pope and four others who lost their lives in a boat mishap

The Nollywood producer, in her response, suggested it was Junior Pope and others' responsibility to choose to use life jackets or not

Adanma Luke's comment comes amid Junior Pope's first post-humous birthday celebration, which has once again put her in the spotlight

Nollywood producer Adanma Luke has left people talking over her response to a netizen who accused her of not making provisions of life jackets for passengers on the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of Junior Pope and four others.

Recall that Adanma had called out her colleague, TC Virus, for his constant skits centred around the tragic event.

However, her actions didn't go well, with many accusing her of trying to blame Virus.

A netizen identified as gazabritishh in a comment told Adanma,

"Go and invest in life jacket and stop looking for who to blame because fact still remain u never provide jackets and ppl don kpai."

Adanma Luke replies netizen

The producer, in a response, suggested Junior Pope and others who passed on in the tragic event were adults who could make decisions on whether to make use of life jackets or not.

She wrote:

"@gazabritishh if I buy you a flight ticket, am I suppose to come inside the flight and tell you to wear your seat belt or is it the duty of the flight attendant? Am I suppose to be the one to tell an adult not to distract a pilot? You all choose to be blame me because it’s Ada but enough of it already. I lost my friends and feel bad because it could have been avoided. Once I die you will satisfy your craving."

See a screenshot of the exchange between Adanma Luke and the netizen below:

People react to Adanma Luke's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Adanma Luke's response to a netizen. Read the comments below:

ebubeprecious.o:

"This is who y'all are pitying ,she is not remorseful."

ujudiaz:

"I’m not sure you’re from Anambra!! Anambra people no dey senseless!! Imagine the rubbish coming out of her mouth."

etztracy:

"All the flights I’ve entered they always teach people how to use their seatbelt, life jacket and oxygen in case the plane crash in the ocean."

_mariejhane_:

"This woman lacks emotional intelligence fr! So, it’s no longer he refused to wear the life jacket she claimed she provided because it was dirty, now she’s claiming he distracted the boat driver…nawa o JP I’m so sorry, May God rest your soul and your family and friends consoled."

Rita Edochie celebrates Junior Pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie celebrated the late Junior Pope on his first posthumous birthday.

In a lengthy message on her Instagram page, she stated that while May 7 is his birthday, she is in pain that she can no longer celebrate it with him in person.

She remarked that her heart had been broken once more, and she was trying to convince herself that he was not here anymore.

