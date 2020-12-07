Jim Carrey's net worth: how wealthy is the comedian in 2022?

How much is Jim Carrey's net worth in 2022? The Canadian-born comedian and actor was among the first bankable entertainers of the 1990s. He made history when he became the first actor to earn $20 million in a single movie for his role in 1996's The Cable Guy. Since then, he has accumulated a massive fortune, and this article explores his net worth in 2022.

Jim Carrey attends the premiere of "Sonic the Hedgehog" at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany. Photo: @Isa Foltin

Source: Getty Images

The comedian was born on 17th January 1962 in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. His mother Kathleen was a homemaker, while his dad Percy Carrey was an accountant and jazz musician. He has three older siblings. Jim is said to have been an extrovert since the day he was born, and he goes down history books as one of the most iconic entertainers in the world.

Jim Carrey's profile summary

Full name: James Eugene Carrey

James Eugene Carrey Date of birth: 17th January 1962

17th January 1962 Age: 60 years in 2022

60 years in 2022 Birth sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Newmarket, Ontario, Canada

Newmarket, Ontario, Canada Current residence: Los Angeles and Malibu, California

Los Angeles and Malibu, California Citizenship: Canadian/American

Canadian/American Ethnicity: Mixed French, Canadian, Scottish and Irish

Mixed French, Canadian, Scottish and Irish Height: 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m)

6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m) Gender: Male

Male Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Wife: Melissa Womer (from 1987 to 1995), actress Lauren Holly (From 1996 to 1997)

Melissa Womer (from 1987 to 1995), actress Lauren Holly (From 1996 to 1997) Partner: Actress Jenny MacCarthy (2005 to 2010)

Actress Jenny MacCarthy (2005 to 2010) Children: One, daughter Jane Erin Carrey (With Melissa)

One, daughter Jane Erin Carrey (With Melissa) Parents: Mother Kathleen (homemaker) and father Percy Carrey (accountant and jazz singer)

Mother Kathleen (homemaker) and father Percy Carrey (accountant and jazz singer) Siblings: Three, including John, Rita and Patricia Carrey Fournier

Three, including John, Rita and Patricia Carrey Fournier Education: Dropped out

Dropped out Profession: Comedian, actor, film producer, screenwriter, voice actor

Comedian, actor, film producer, screenwriter, voice actor Comedy genre: Observational, physical, surreal humour, character, satire, slapstick

Observational, physical, surreal humour, character, satire, slapstick Years active: 1977 to date

1977 to date Twitter: @JimCarrey

@JimCarrey Net worth: Approximately $180 million in 2022

What is Jim Carrey's net worth?

The Canadian comedian was the first actor to receive $20 million from a single film in 1996. Photo: @Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

The comedian ruled the film industry in the late 1990s and 2000s. He was one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. Jim made history as the first actor to earn $20 million in a single movie for his role in the 1996's The Cable Guy. That was a lot of cash in that decade. From the 1990s to 2008, he had over $200 million in salaries and bonuses, earning over $20 million for a film.

Is Jim Carrey a billionaire? The actor has earned hundreds of millions of dollars from his flourishing acting and comedy career. However, he is yet to reach billionaire status as of 2022. The comedian's current net worth is estimated at $180 million.

Jim Carrey's house

The Canadian comedian has ventured into the real estate business, and he owns several homes around the United States. He has a house in a sprawling compound in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

He bought the property in 1994 for $3.8 million. In 2000, he spent $1.7 million on the one-acre piece of land, and today, the property features a large guest house, swimming pool, and tennis court.

He also owns a mansion in Malibu worth $9.75 million. This midcentury modern house has two levels and boasts three large bedrooms. The home also has a rooftop deck, limestone flooring, and 30 feet of beach frontage. In 2011, he listed the home for sale for $18 million. He managed to sell it for $13.4 million in 2013.

Additionally, Jim owns an apartment in Manhattan, New York. The apartment is spread over 7000 square feet and cost him around $13.65 million.

His duplex penthouse in Tribeca's Zinc Building boasts six bedrooms, six full and four half bathrooms. The house has an oversized passenger elevator. A grand master suite, including two full bathrooms and an enormous windowed dressing room, is built on the upper level. The house also has a separate retreat perfect for family get-togethers.

Jim Carrey's cars and jet

The actor owns expensive and luxurious cars. Among his precious possessions is a Mercedes-AMG SL63, a Porsche Panamera, a Lamborghini Countach, and Saleen S7.

He also has a private jet. Jim is an aviation enthusiast and has an extensively experienced crew of two and advanced state of the art avionics on board. The comedian is currently offering his Gulfstream V on a charter model, where interested individuals can take a ride in the aircraft for a whopping $8,000 an hour.

Jim Carrey attends the British Academy Britannia Awards presented by Jaguar Land Rover and American Airlines at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Jim Carrey's career

The comedian's career journey has not been smooth. Despite his great wealth and massive earnings, the comedian initially struggled to make a name for himself.

He made his debut in the acting industry in 1985 with the American horror comedy film Once Bitten. The film received positive reviews from critics and grossed $10 million at the box office.

Over the next few years after his debut film, he starred in several movies and TV shows, which earned him a great name in the industry. Today, he is one of the most successful comedic actors globally.

Jim Carrey's movies and TV shows

Carrey has profited most from these films:

2014: Dumb and Dumber To - $15 million

- $15 million 1995: Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls -$15 million

-$15 million 1996: The Cable Guy - $20 million

- $20 million 1997: Liar Liar - $20 million

- $20 million 2000: Me, Myself & Irene - $20 million

- $20 million 2000: How the Grinch Stole Christmas - $20 million

- $20 million 2003: Bruce Almighty - $25 million

- $25 million 2004: Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events - $15 million

- $15 million 2008: Yes Man - $32 million

- $32 million 2013: Kick-*ss 2 - $15 million

His highest-grossing films include:

1994: The Mask – $351 million

– $351 million 1994: Dumb and Dumber – $247 million

– $247 million 1995: Batman Forever – $336 million

– $336 million 1997: Liar Liar – $302 million

– $302 million 1998: The Truman Show – $264 million

– $264 million 2000: How the Grinch Stole Christmas – $354 million

– $354 million 2003: Bruce Almighty – $484 million

– $484 million 2008: Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who! – $297 million

– $297 million 2008: Yes Man – $223 million

– $223 million 2009: A Christmas Carol – $325 million

Jim Carrey as Joe Biden / The Fly during the "VP Fly Debate" Cold Open. Photo: @Will Heath

Source: Getty Images

Other famous films he has starred in include:

1986: Peggy Sue Got Married

1988: The Dead Pool

1989: Earth Girls Are Easy

1992: Doing Time on Maple Drive

1999: Man on the Moon

2001: The Majestic

2004: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

2005: Fun with D*ck and Jane

2009: I Love You Phillip Morris

2011: Mr. Popper's Penguins

2013: The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

2016: Dark Crimes

2018: Kidding

2020: Sonic the Hedgehog

Jim Carrey's books

Jim Carrey has also earned substantial money from selling his books. Some of his books include:

Memoirs and Misinformation

How Roland Rolls

The 20th Birthday of the Comedy Store

Me, Myself and Irene

Jim Carrey's awards and achievements

Jim Carrey has received numerous awards in his career, including:

Golden Globe Awards

MTV Movie and TV awards

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

People's Choice awards

Teen Choice awards

Boston Society of Film Critics awards

Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association awards

International Cinephile Society awards

International Online Cinema awards

London Critics Circle Film awards

San Diego Film Critics Society awards

ShoWest Convention awards

US Comedy Arts Festival awards

CinEuphoria awards

MTV Movie Awards, Mexico

Order of Arts and Letters awards, France

Blockbuster Entertainment awards

Cinema Eye Honors awards

MovieGuide awards

TV Land awards

The Webby awards

Jim Carrey's artwork

Jim Carrey is a multi-talented entertainer. Photo: @Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Besides acting, Jim also pursued painting as a hobby. As an artist, he used his talent to express his feelings on various topics such as politics and world events. In 2017, he released a six-minute documentary; I Needed Color, in which he explained his passion for art and showed off his completed works.

Jim Carrey art for sale is signed and numbered by him and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. In 2018, the comedian came under fire for tweeting an unflattering portrait of someone who resembled White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, with the caption;

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!

Are Jim Carrey's paintings for sale? Yes, Jim's paints are for sale, although the exact price is not publicly listed.

Where is Jim Carrey now?

The Canadian comedian currently resides in Los Angeles and Malibu, California. He continues to pursue acting and comedy.

Jim Carrey is one of the few performers in the world who can effortlessly entertain audiences. His talent has made him one of the most sought-after entertainers. Most of the films he has featured in since the 1990s were high grossing, and production companies were willing to pay high salaries, which explains Jim Carrey's net worth.

