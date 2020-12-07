Jim Carrey's net worth: how wealthy is the comedian in 2022?
How much is Jim Carrey's net worth in 2022? The Canadian-born comedian and actor was among the first bankable entertainers of the 1990s. He made history when he became the first actor to earn $20 million in a single movie for his role in 1996's The Cable Guy. Since then, he has accumulated a massive fortune, and this article explores his net worth in 2022.
The comedian was born on 17th January 1962 in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. His mother Kathleen was a homemaker, while his dad Percy Carrey was an accountant and jazz musician. He has three older siblings. Jim is said to have been an extrovert since the day he was born, and he goes down history books as one of the most iconic entertainers in the world.
Jim Carrey's profile summary
- Full name: James Eugene Carrey
- Date of birth: 17th January 1962
- Age: 60 years in 2022
- Birth sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Newmarket, Ontario, Canada
- Current residence: Los Angeles and Malibu, California
- Citizenship: Canadian/American
- Ethnicity: Mixed French, Canadian, Scottish and Irish
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m)
- Gender: Male
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Marital status: Divorced
- Wife: Melissa Womer (from 1987 to 1995), actress Lauren Holly (From 1996 to 1997)
- Partner: Actress Jenny MacCarthy (2005 to 2010)
- Children: One, daughter Jane Erin Carrey (With Melissa)
- Parents: Mother Kathleen (homemaker) and father Percy Carrey (accountant and jazz singer)
- Siblings: Three, including John, Rita and Patricia Carrey Fournier
- Education: Dropped out
- Profession: Comedian, actor, film producer, screenwriter, voice actor
- Comedy genre: Observational, physical, surreal humour, character, satire, slapstick
- Years active: 1977 to date
- Twitter: @JimCarrey
- Net worth: Approximately $180 million in 2022
What is Jim Carrey's net worth?
The comedian ruled the film industry in the late 1990s and 2000s. He was one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. Jim made history as the first actor to earn $20 million in a single movie for his role in the 1996's The Cable Guy. That was a lot of cash in that decade. From the 1990s to 2008, he had over $200 million in salaries and bonuses, earning over $20 million for a film.
Is Jim Carrey a billionaire? The actor has earned hundreds of millions of dollars from his flourishing acting and comedy career. However, he is yet to reach billionaire status as of 2022. The comedian's current net worth is estimated at $180 million.
Jim Carrey's house
The Canadian comedian has ventured into the real estate business, and he owns several homes around the United States. He has a house in a sprawling compound in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.
He bought the property in 1994 for $3.8 million. In 2000, he spent $1.7 million on the one-acre piece of land, and today, the property features a large guest house, swimming pool, and tennis court.
He also owns a mansion in Malibu worth $9.75 million. This midcentury modern house has two levels and boasts three large bedrooms. The home also has a rooftop deck, limestone flooring, and 30 feet of beach frontage. In 2011, he listed the home for sale for $18 million. He managed to sell it for $13.4 million in 2013.
Additionally, Jim owns an apartment in Manhattan, New York. The apartment is spread over 7000 square feet and cost him around $13.65 million.
His duplex penthouse in Tribeca's Zinc Building boasts six bedrooms, six full and four half bathrooms. The house has an oversized passenger elevator. A grand master suite, including two full bathrooms and an enormous windowed dressing room, is built on the upper level. The house also has a separate retreat perfect for family get-togethers.
Jim Carrey's cars and jet
The actor owns expensive and luxurious cars. Among his precious possessions is a Mercedes-AMG SL63, a Porsche Panamera, a Lamborghini Countach, and Saleen S7.
He also has a private jet. Jim is an aviation enthusiast and has an extensively experienced crew of two and advanced state of the art avionics on board. The comedian is currently offering his Gulfstream V on a charter model, where interested individuals can take a ride in the aircraft for a whopping $8,000 an hour.
Jim Carrey's career
The comedian's career journey has not been smooth. Despite his great wealth and massive earnings, the comedian initially struggled to make a name for himself.
He made his debut in the acting industry in 1985 with the American horror comedy film Once Bitten. The film received positive reviews from critics and grossed $10 million at the box office.
Over the next few years after his debut film, he starred in several movies and TV shows, which earned him a great name in the industry. Today, he is one of the most successful comedic actors globally.
Jim Carrey's movies and TV shows
Carrey has profited most from these films:
- 2014: Dumb and Dumber To- $15 million
- 1995: Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls -$15 million
- 1996: The Cable Guy - $20 million
- 1997: Liar Liar - $20 million
- 2000: Me, Myself & Irene - $20 million
- 2000: How the Grinch Stole Christmas - $20 million
- 2003: Bruce Almighty - $25 million
- 2004: Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events - $15 million
- 2008: Yes Man- $32 million
- 2013: Kick-*ss 2 - $15 million
His highest-grossing films include:
- 1994: The Mask – $351 million
- 1994: Dumb and Dumber – $247 million
- 1995: Batman Forever – $336 million
- 1997: Liar Liar – $302 million
- 1998: The Truman Show – $264 million
- 2000: How the Grinch Stole Christmas – $354 million
- 2003: Bruce Almighty – $484 million
- 2008: Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who! – $297 million
- 2008: Yes Man – $223 million
- 2009: A Christmas Carol – $325 million
Other famous films he has starred in include:
- 1986: Peggy Sue Got Married
- 1988: The Dead Pool
- 1989: Earth Girls Are Easy
- 1992: Doing Time on Maple Drive
- 1999: Man on the Moon
- 2001: The Majestic
- 2004: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- 2005: Fun with D*ck and Jane
- 2009: I Love You Phillip Morris
- 2011: Mr. Popper's Penguins
- 2013: The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
- 2016: Dark Crimes
- 2018: Kidding
- 2020: Sonic the Hedgehog
Jim Carrey's books
Jim Carrey has also earned substantial money from selling his books. Some of his books include:
- Memoirs and Misinformation
- How Roland Rolls
- The 20th Birthday of the Comedy Store
- Me, Myself and Irene
Jim Carrey's awards and achievements
Jim Carrey has received numerous awards in his career, including:
- Golden Globe Awards
- MTV Movie and TV awards
- Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
- People's Choice awards
- Teen Choice awards
- Boston Society of Film Critics awards
- Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association awards
- International Cinephile Society awards
- International Online Cinema awards
- London Critics Circle Film awards
- San Diego Film Critics Society awards
- ShoWest Convention awards
- US Comedy Arts Festival awards
- CinEuphoria awards
- MTV Movie Awards, Mexico
- Order of Arts and Letters awards, France
- Blockbuster Entertainment awards
- Cinema Eye Honors awards
- MovieGuide awards
- TV Land awards
- The Webby awards
Jim Carrey's artwork
Besides acting, Jim also pursued painting as a hobby. As an artist, he used his talent to express his feelings on various topics such as politics and world events. In 2017, he released a six-minute documentary; I Needed Color, in which he explained his passion for art and showed off his completed works.
Jim Carrey art for sale is signed and numbered by him and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. In 2018, the comedian came under fire for tweeting an unflattering portrait of someone who resembled White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, with the caption;
This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!
Are Jim Carrey's paintings for sale? Yes, Jim's paints are for sale, although the exact price is not publicly listed.
Where is Jim Carrey now?
The Canadian comedian currently resides in Los Angeles and Malibu, California. He continues to pursue acting and comedy.
Jim Carrey is one of the few performers in the world who can effortlessly entertain audiences. His talent has made him one of the most sought-after entertainers. Most of the films he has featured in since the 1990s were high grossing, and production companies were willing to pay high salaries, which explains Jim Carrey's net worth.
Source: Legit.ng