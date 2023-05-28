50 iconic characters with red hair from anime, cartoons and movies

Red hair has always been associated with a unique and captivating charm. Throughout the entertainment world, numerous iconic characters with red hair have captured the hearts of many. From movies to anime to cartoons, these characters with red hair have left a lasting impression on audiences.

Characters with red hair.

Red-haired characters represent distinct traits and storylines in movies, anime, and cartoons. Their vibrant locks have become synonymous with their unforgettable personalities. This article has red headed characters from your favourite anime, cartoons and movies.

50 iconic characters with red hair

There are several characters with red hair from anime, cartoons and movies. Some possess a sense of mischief, and their vibrant locks make them unforgettable to fans.

Anime characters with red hair

Many characters from anime with red hair are iconic and loved by fans because of their unique personalities. Here are some of the red-haired characters from your favourite anime.

Renji Abarai

Renji Abarai from Bleach.

Renji Abarai from Bleach, boasts distinctive red hair adorned with white hairpins. Renji wields a unique sword and possesses incredible spiritual energy. His determination and growth throughout the series make him a memorable character.

Grell Sutcliff

Grell Sutcliff from Black Butler.

Grell Sutcliff from Black Butler sports a vibrant red mane and a strange personality. Known for a love of theatrics, Grell's passion for death and admiration for Ciel Phantomhive create an intriguing dynamic throughout the show.

Asuka Langley Soryu

Asuka Langley Soryu, a talented Eva pilot, adds a splash of red to the iconic cast of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Her fiery red hair matches her bold and assertive personality, making her a memorable character in the series.

Erza Scarlet

Erza Scarlet from Fairy Tail.

Erza Scarlet, known as "Titania," is a renowned S-Class mage in Fairy Tail. Her scarlet hair, tied in a neat braid, symbolizes her strength, discipline, and unwavering determination. Erza embodies grace and power on the battlefield with her mastery of various weapons and armour.

Rias Gremory

Rias Gremory from High School DxD.

Rias Gremory is a devil and the main female protagonist of High School DxD. As a powerful demon heiress, Rias showcases a charismatic and caring nature while leading her Occult Research Club group with grace and authority.

Gaara

Gaara from Naruto.

Gaara from Naruto was initially a ruthless and psychotic killer when introduced in the series. He was born a cursed child with a similar backstory to Naruto. He can handle a good number of opponents.

Zora

The member of the Black Bulls from Black Clover is one of the most iconic characters with red hair. He is grumpy and often disrespectful to people around him. He has a problem relating to people.

Shanks

Shanks from One Piece.

Shanks, one of the Four Emperors in One Piece, represents strength and leadership with his red hair and charismatic presence. As a legendary pirate, Shanks commands respect and admiration, leaving an indelible mark on the world of One Piece.

Yoko Littner

Yoko is one of the leading female characters of Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagaan and a founding member of Team Dai-Gurren. She is confident in her fighting abilities and easily handles various situations.

Eijiro Kirishima

Ejior Kirishima from My Hero Academia.

Kirishima from My Hero Academia is also one of the famous redhead characters. He uses a hardening quirk that can hold his own against most opponents.

Natsu Dragneel

Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail.

Natsu Dragneel hailing from Fairy Tail is an energetic fire mage with roguish charm. His unruly pinkish-red hair mirrors his fiery nature as he fearlessly takes on challenges with his loyal companions.

Yoko Kurama

Yoko Kurama from YuYu Hakusho has plant-based abilities that helped Yusuke Urameshi and his friends out of a pinch on many occasions. He has a stunning transformation in the anime.

Kallen Stadtfeld

Kallen Stadtfeld, a gifted pilot and Black Knights resistance group member in Code Geass exhibits fierce loyalty and unwavering resolve. She is loyal and can go against those she considers allies to do what is right.

Iskandar

Iskandar is a red-haired character from Fate/Zero. He is a gentle giant with an upbeat personality and a strong moral compass. He knows how to take charge with strong ideals that influence the young Waver Velvet, his master, to become confident and talented.

Kurisu Makise

Kurisu Makise from Steins; Gate.

Kurisu Makise is a key character in Steins; Gate. She captivates viewers with her flowing red hair. Aside from that, she is intelligent and becomes a scientist at a young age.

Cartoon characters with red hair

Cartoons offer all forms of relaxation through comedy and nostalgia. Their kid-friendly storylines and the hilarious, intelligent and powerful characters make it more fun to watch than any other form of entertainment. Which cartoon characters have red hair? Check below.

Ariel

Ariel from The Little Mermaid is probably one of the most recognisable characters with red hair. She is the youngest daughter of King Triton. She rebels against her father, who is overprotective and full of authority, in order to pursue Eric, the prince.

Kim Possible

Kim Possible.

Kim Possible is one of the famous characters with ginger hair. She is the high school cheerleader who is the turned crime-fighting heroine. She has a fearless attitude, intelligence, and a strong sense of justice.

Black Widow

Black Widow is a character from Marvel comics, movies and animated shows. She was trained in the mysterious Red Room Academy to become a spy and a sleeper agent for the KGB. Her evolution and sacrifice for the greater good leaves a lasting impact on audiences.

Dexter

Dexter from Dexter's Laboratory.

Dexter is the protagonist of Dexter's Laboratory. He is an intelligent boy who maintains a secret lab under his house where he invents machines to make scientific discoveries.

Hercules

Hercules.

Hercules is the son of Zeus and Hera from the eponymous Disney cartoonHercules. He is a demi-god born on Mount Olympus. His uncle Hades kidnaps him and turns him into a mortal being, but he remains with his godly strength.

Daphne Blake

Daphne is an iconic cartoon character from Scooby-Doo. She is a detective in Mystery Inc. Daphne does not believe in ghosts and is relatively adept at identifying bad guys. She stays fashionable at all times.

George Jetson

George Jetson from The Jetsons.

George is the protagonist of The Jetsons franchise and a loving husband to Jane. He remains a kind and well-intentioned man even after facing stress from work as a digital index operator at Spacely Space Rockets.

Lois Griffin

Lois Griffin from Family Guy.

Lois Griffin from Family Guy is the wife of Peter and the mother of Meg, Chris and Stewie. She is iconic with her red hair and lipstick. She appears cold-hearted and admits she was never ready to be a mother.

Jane Jetson

Jane from The Jetsons.

Jane is one of the well-known ginger characters from cartoons. She is portrayed as George Jetson’s loving wife from he Jetsons. She is an excellent cook and supportive spouse and loves participating in charity events. She is the mother of Judy and Elroy.

Merida

Merida, the spirited and independent princess from Brave, sports fiery red curls that mirror her rebellious nature. Her archery skills and determination to forge her path defy traditional princess stereotypes, making her a role model for young girls.

Phineas Flynn

Phineas is an energetic boy, a son to Linda and the stepson of Lawrence. He is fun to watch and brings excitement to the screen. His triangle-shaped face and wild red hair make him an unforgettable character.

Giselle

Giselle from Enchanted.

Giselle is a character from Enchanted. She is a princess with unwavering positivity. She faces many challenges during her journey in New York but remains optimistic and shows the world what it means to be a tough woman.

Princess Fiona

Fiona is an iconic character from Shrek with green skin and red hair. She is loving and has a good heart. She is a beautiful princess cursed to transform into an ugly ogre at night.

Chuckie

Chuckie Finster, one of the main character in Rugrats, is recognized by his untamed hair and perpetually worried expression. His timid nature and endearing friendship with Tommy and the gang have made him a beloved character for many.

Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy is also one of the famous ginger characters. She is from DC Animated Universe, Gotham. Poison Ivy loves the environment, which makes her angry towards Wayne Industries for neglecting the environment.

Anna

Anna from Frozen.

This Frozen character is known for her optimism. She takes charge as the ruler of Arendelle. She is the younger sibling to Elsa and steps up to fulfil her duty to keep the kingdom thriving.

Roxanne

Roxanne from Goofy Movie.

Roxanne is a beautiful anthropomorphic dog with a beige complexion, a brown nose, long red wavy hair, and bushy red eyebrows. Roxanne lives with an overprotective father, who adores and is protective of her.

Peter Pan

Peter Pan flies from Neverland to London to hear Wendy Darling narrate stories about himself and his exploits. He is boastful and carefree; however, he is fearless. Even though he appears egotistical at times, his arch-adversary, Captain Hook, recognizes Peter is no ordinary child.

Helen Parr

Helen Purr from The Incredibles.

Helen Parr is a resourceful, intelligent, talented and supportive character from The Incredibles. She is the wife of Mr Incredible and mom to Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack, who all have unique superpowers.

Syndrome

In his youth, Syndrome went by the name Buddy Pine and Incrediboy before growing into a capable villain. He tries to take down the Supers by inventing Omnidroids, fighting robots under his control.

Eep

Eep from Croods.

Eep is a character from Croods. She is the oldest daughter of Grug and Ugga Crood. She comes from a family of cavemen living and hunting in pre-historic times. She hates staying in the caves and loves running, jumping and chasing mammoths.

Mary Jane

Mary Jane.

Mary Jane is one of the most popular red-headed cartoon characters of Marvel fans. She has a crush on Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man. She is a master of masking her pain.

Jessica Rabbit

Jessica Rabbit is known for her beauty and signature catchphrase ''I'm not bad; I'm just drawn that way.'' She is also known for her fitted red dress. She is an actress and singer at the Ink and Paint Club in the film, Who Framed Rodger Rabbit.

Pebbles Flintstone

Pebbles Flintstone is a little girl from The Flintstones. She is the daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone, from whom she gets her red hair. She is playful and energetic.

Jean Grey

Jean Grey from X-Men.

Jean Grey is an iconic redhead character from X-Men. She is one of the most powerful mutants and has an alter ego called Phoenix that holds a large amount of uncontrolled power that can vaporize everyone around her.

Movie characters with red hair

Characters with red hair in movies leave a lasting impression on viewers. Movie characters like Mystique from X-Men and Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones are iconic redheads. Below are iconic movie characters with red hair.

Rose

Rose from Titanic.

Rose is a character from Titanic. Her red curls make her memorable to people who have watched the movie. She is passionate, headstrong and daring.

Mia Dolan

Miranda

Mia Dolan fromshowcased her vibrant and pure red hair, perfectly complementing her passion for the arts. Mia's journey to pursue her dreams in the bustling city of Los Angeles captivates audiences.

This Sex and The City character is a tough working girl with a fiery temper. Out of the four friends, she is the most sarcastic. She is always there when her friends need her.

Jessica

Jessica from True Blood.

Jessica is a ginger vampire from True Blood. She is memorable because of how adventurous and rebellious she is. She tortures herself and regrets when she hurts someone because it is difficult to control her urges.

Elizabeth Sloane

Elizabeth Sloane from Miss Sloane.

Jessica Chastain's portrayal of Elizabeth Sloane in Miss Sloane featured a powerful and cunning lobbyist with a fiery mane of pure red hair. Sloane is fierce, determined and strategic. Her brilliance enables her to navigate the corrupt world of politics.

Vivian

Vivian from Pretty Woman.

Vivian from Pretty Woman is also one of the famous redheads. She is generous and honest. Her intelligence makes her different from all the other women Edward has dated. She is not as educated as Edward but knows so much about life.

Sansa Stark

Dorothy

Sansa Starks fromhas a fabulous shade of cinnamon-red hair. She is the oldest daughter and second child of Lord Eddard and Lady Catelyn Stark. She overcame the Boltons in the Battle of the Bastards with Jon Snow.

Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz is iconic. Her kind nature in the film makes her an unforgettable character. She always wants to bring out the best in anyone she meets.

Molly Bloom

Molly Bloom from Molly's Game.

Molly Bloom in Molly's Game showcased the character's intelligence, resilience, and striking red hair. Her journey from an Olympic-level skier to running high-stakes games for the rich and famous offered a captivating glimpse into the world of underground venture.

Amy Pond

Amy Pond is one of the famous redheads from Doctor Who. She is brave, fiery, and confident, letting nobody put her in the corner. She is the mother of Melody Pond.

Characters with red hair captivate audiences with their vibrant hair and unique personalities. They have become icons, and fans have something to remember them about.

