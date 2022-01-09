Matthew Edward Lowe’s biography: What is known about Rob Lowe’s son?

Who is Matthew Edward Lowe? He is an American photographer, lawyer, reality television personality, and actor. He is renowned for The Lowe Files, an A&E Network's non-fiction television series.

American photographer posing with a camera. Photo: @matthewedwardlowe

Source: Instagram

Matthew Edward Lowe has a brother named John Owen, an actor. Here is everything you need to know about Rob Lowe’s son, including his net worth, career and personal life.

Profile summary

Matthew Edward Lowe

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 24 September 1993

Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)

Zodiac sign: Libra

Place of birth: California, United States of America

Current residence: California, United States of America

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Mixed

Religion: Christianity

Height in feet: 5'8''

Height in centimetres: 173

Hair colour: Dark brown

Eye colour: Hazel

Mother: Sheryl Berkoff

Father: Rob Lowe

Siblings: 1

Relationship status: In a relationship

Girlfriend: Tara Coleman

University: Duke University, Loyola Marymount University

Profession: Actor, photographer, reality television personality

Net worth: $500K-$1 million

Instagram: @matthewedwardlowe

Matthew Edward Lowe’s biography

He was born on 24 September 1993 in California, United States of America. His parents are Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff. His father is an actor and his mother a make-up artist.

The photographer has a brother, John Owen, who is two years younger than him. The actor is of an American national of mixed ethnicity.

How old is Matthew Edward Lowe?

American actor Edward (right) and his father Rob(left) posing for a photo. Photo: @matthewedwardlowe

Source: Instagram

Matthew Edward Lowe’s age is 28 years as of 2022.

Matthew Edward Lowe’s birthday is on the 24th of September. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Where did Matthew Lowe go to college?

He attended Duke University and graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.

After graduating from Duke University, he went to a law school in Los Angeles. The name of Matthew Edward Lowe’s Law school is Loyola Marymount University.

He graduated with a law degree in 2019. On 6 December 2019, he confirmed on Instagram that he is officially a lawyer.

What does Matthew Lowe do for a living?

Edward Lowe is an actor and photographer. He has always had a passion for acting since childhood. He started acting when he was only fifteen.

He is known for his appearance in the series Comedy Central Roast (2008). However, his fame skyrocketed when he appeared in the non-fiction television series called The Lowe Files. The first episode of the TV series aired on 2 August 2017.

His father and brother also star in the series. The Lowe Files reality show follows Rob Lowe and his sons as they travel across the country to explore notorious unsolved mysteries.

The American photographer has also appeared in the following television shows as herself:

The Insider (2016)

(2016) Celebrity Family Feud (2021)

(2021) Uncovering The Truth of Sasquatch (2021)

(2021) The Ellen DeGeneres Show (2017)

(2017) Entertainment Tonight (2021)

(2021) Extra With Billy Bush (2017)

He is also a lawyer. He has worked as a law clerk in the Russ, August & Kabat. Presently, he is serving as the head of US talent at Komi after being an intern at William Morris Endeavor.

The American actor is also a nature lover. He loves travelling to different places and taking photographs.

American actor posing for a photo. Photo: @matthewedwardlowe

Source: Instagram

His Instagram account has photos of him fishing, hanging out with his father, brother and friends. Presently, he has over 94.3 thousand followers.

Who is Matthew Edward Lowe’s girlfriend?

He has been in a relationship with Christina Tribull, whom he met in 2015. Christina is also an alumnus of Duke University. She is an actress popularly known for Game of Life.

Currently, he is dating Tara Coleman. Matthew Edward Lowe’s girlfriend is a model. She works for a modelling agency in Los Angeles. The name of the agency is Saint Agency.

Matthew Edward Lowe’s net worth

He has accumulated a significant fortune from his acting career. It is alleged that his net worth is somewhere between $500 thousand and $1 million. However, this information is not official.

Matthew Edward Lowe’s height

The actor is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Matthew Edward Lowe is an American actor, photographer, lawyer and reality television personality. He is the eldest son of a popular actor named Rob Lowe; he is the brother of John Owen.

