Full list of official Disney princes ranked from worst to best

A Disney prince is a male character in Disney films who marries a princess. Princes and princesses are adored in Disney films, and everyone has their favourite prince and a good reason for loving them. An official prince is the male love interest of a princess franchise. They are adored because of their charming characters. For instance, their good hearts, how they fight for their love for the princesses and the determination they have to win their love. If you love Disney films, you might want to know if your favourite prince character is among the official Disney princes.

Disney films are exciting and fun to watch. They are also a ticket to a journey to the past, and anyone can relate to them quickly. Some of the Disney princes are admired due to their charismatic, brave, and charming characters. Disney movies cannot be complete and fun to watch without their contribution.

How many Disney princes are there?

There are ten official Disney princes. All of them are good and play an essential role in Disney films. However, there is that character they display which makes them be regarded as the best or worst. Here is a list of Disney Princes ranked from worst to best.

10. Prince Florian

He is Snow White’s lover. He is the very first Disney Prince. He has brown hair and a pair of blue eyes. He is known for the film Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937). He is also a singer like Snow White, expressing his love through singing. He is an image of grace and true love.

Florian is not memorable like other Disney princes. Very little is known about him. The film does not mention his name, which makes audiences refer to him as the 'Prince'. Moreover, his age is unknown. He is not the story's hero, since the audiences learn little about him.

9. Prince Charming

He is the prince in the Disney film Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2022) and Cinderella III: A Twist in Time. He is Cinderella's life partner. He is charming with his dark brown hair and fair skin, which makes all the ladies in the kingdom want him as a husband. Despite the ladies wanting him, he does not show any interest in being with them, except for Cinderella.

Charming does not serve the plot because his only role in the film is to be with Cinderella as her love. He is only there to show his undying love for Cinderella and does not offer much. This makes him a dull character. Moreover, the only thing that fans can remember about him is his name, which is used to describe a perfect life partner.

8. John Smith

He is the male character in love with Pocahontas in the film, Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World. He is a good-looking young man with long blonde hair and blue eyes. He is an English man who comes to America to colonize the land and eliminate the people living there.

On reaching America, he meets a beautiful girl, with whom he falls in love despite others being against their love. John Smith has a generic character. In the film, he is not as memorable as other princes because he does not stand out next to Pocahontas. Moreover, the two do not end up together after realizing they are too different.

7. Prince Phillip

He is also one of the official princes from Disney. He is known for his appearance in Sleeping Beauty (1959) and Disney movies like Disney Princess Enchanted Tales: Follow Your Dreams (2007). He is depicted as the love of Aurora. He goes through several traps to save the love of her life, Aurora. His love for Aurora makes him fearless, for he will do anything to save her.

The love story of Phillip and Aurora is interesting. He fell in love with her when he heard her singing in the forest. Phillip's bravery in saving his woman makes many people who have watched the film adore him. However, there is not much depth to his personality compared to the recent princes.

6. Prince Adam

He is a prince in the Disney film Beauty and the Beast (1991). He is first introduced in the film in the form of an enormous and terrifying beast with sharp teeth, brown fur and dark horns. Adam is turned into a beast after he refuses to show an old witch kindness. The witch curses and turns him into a beast.

He is always angry in the film and even kidnaps Belle when she comes to rescue her father. Belle's love, kindness and gentleness towards the beast move him, and he falls in love with her. The curse is broken when he professes his love to her.

5. Prince Eric

He is known for his appearance in The Little Mermaid. He is a young bachelor who falls in love with Ariel, a mermaid who trades her legs to be with him. He is a good partner for Ariel, and despite him realizing that she is not human, he still loves her.

Eric is good-looking, kind and always happy whenever he is with the love of his life, Ariel. He risked his life when he went to save Ariel from Ursula. His unrelenting love makes him a darling for The Little Mermaid fans.

4. Lil Shang

He is known for Mulan (1998) and Mulan II (2004). He is a captain in the Imperial Army and a son of a highly recognized army general. He is handsome with a muscular body and black hair. Though Mulan and Lil Shang are not royal by blood, they are respected because they have the qualities of royal people.

Lil Shang realizes that Mulan is a brave and strong woman; he gives her the praise she deserves. He later falls in love with Mulan, even before realizing her true identity.

3. Prince Naveen

He is known as The Frog Prince in the film, The Princess and The Frog. He is the eldest son of the king of Maldonia. He has black hair and brown eyes. In the film, a witch tricks Naveen and turns him into a frog.

When Tiana meets him for the first time, he is arrogant and a spoilt brat who thinks he can get whatever he wants, especially women. However, he changes his ways when he spends time with Tiana, who is sweet and humble. His love for Tiana turns him into a selfless and devoted husband to her. He loves his woman unconditionally.

2. Aladdin

He has appeared in Aladdin (1992) and other films like The Return of Jafar (1994) and Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996). He is a young man who grew up in the streets of Arabia. He has black hair and a slim body. He starts as a thief who steals food with his monkey pet named Abu.

Who is the princess in Aladdin? Her name is Jasmine. Aladdin is one of the most likeable and exciting Disney princes. After releasing Genie from the lamp, he uses one of his wishes to become a real prince to win Jasmine's heart. His thoughtfulness, kindness, charm and humour, which he uses to woo Jasmine, make him attractive.

1. Flynn Rider

Who is the number one Disney prince? His name is Flynn Ryder. He is known for his appearance in Tangled (2010) and Tangled: Ever After (2017). He is the lover of Rapunzel. He is tall with brown hair and eyes. He is a thief-turned-prince who helps Rapunzel to find the floating light. Of all the Disney princes, Flynn Rider is regarded as the best because of his wit and humour.

He risks his life to save Rapunzel from the evil Mother Gothel. He later opens up to her and tells her about his past and childhood struggles. Doing that gave the audience a better sense of who he is. He is considered charming and has a deeper character than the other princes.

Who is Disney's newest prince?

The newest Disney prince is This Is Us star, Niles Fitch. Disney fans rejoiced when he was announced as the studio's first black prince. Nile made his debut in the Disney Plus series Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, playing Prince Tuma.

Who are some of the unofficial princes?

Some unofficial Disney princes include Kristoff Bjorgman, Taran, Hercules, Quasimodo, Milo Thatch, and Simba.

Disney movies are entertaining to watch because they help one escape reality. Disney princes are charismatic and charming, and most are depicted with bravery and willingness to do anything to be with the princesses they love.

