Black anime characters: list of 30 best heroes of all time

Black anime characters are often considered villains, but that's not always the case. This list focuses on some of the top black anime characters who have been and continue to be depicted as heroes in the world of anime.

Many fans may have difficulty remembering all black anime characters, but that doesn't make them any less important or impressive. Read on to learn more about the best black anime characters and what makes them exceptional.

Male black anime characters

There are many great male black anime characters out there. Here is a list of the top thirty black anime heroes worldwide you should know.

1. Afro Samurai - Afro Samurai series

Afro Samurai is the series' main character and avenges his father's death. His father was killed in his presence when he was only five years old by a man named Justice, who threw him down a well. He spends most of his life training to avenge his father's death.

2. Killer Bee - Naruto

Killer Bee is an expert martial artist who has used the nickname for many years. Killer Bee uses chakra-enhanced punches and kicks that can shatter boulders. Born into a ninja clan, he can use taijutsu techniques without hand seals and various ninjutsu techniques such as fire release ninjutsu and shadow clone.

3. Kuzan alias Aokiji - One Piece

Akaoji is a former admiral of the marines. He also became part of the Shichibukai, giving up his title as admiral. However, he had revealed himself to be a double agent working for Cipher Pol 9 and Whitebeard Pirates.

4. Mr Popo - Dragon Ball

Mr Popo is famous among his peers because of his genius and creative skills. He often wears large sunglasses. He takes the role of Kami, the Guardian of Earth. It's unclear how long he was a guardian before Grandpa Shin passed away, but he took over and gained power after his death.

5. Darui - Naruto

Darui is a very skilled swordsman and powerful shinobi. He holds a high place in Anbu as one of its most elite members. He is had many accomplishments during his service to The Hidden Leaf Village, serving alongside Rock Lee and Might Guy.

6. Kilik Rung - Soul Eater

Kilik Rung is an African-American who wields the heavy axe-like weapon, Behemoth's Sword, which he uses to fight in conjunction with his colleague Marie Mjolnir. His weapon was passed down to him by his late friend, Soifon, who was also his former instructor at her dojo school in China.

7. Kaname Tousen - Bleach

Kaname Tousen is a captain of the 10th Division and the ex-commander of part of Soul Society's army. He served under Sosuke Aizen during this period, fighting against Soul Society and slaying many Shinigami.

8. Fourth Raikage - Naruto

The Fourth Raikage is renowned as one of, if not Kage's most powerful shinobi. He is a master in lightning release techniques and has shown enough skill to overpower his predecessors.

9. Dutch - Black Lagoon

Dutch is a native of Black Lagoon. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He works primarily behind the scenes for the Lagoon Company and does not engage in much combat. He mostly directs people and makes plans. He is a calm leader and primary negotiator.

10. Omoi - Naruto

Omoi's specialities include close-range combat, hand-to-hand combat, swordsmanship, fūinjutsu, and barrier ninjutsu. After joining Team Kakashi, Omoi demonstrated considerable skills with incredible strength and ability.

11. Agil - Sword Art Online

Agil is a well-known black character in the series Sword Art Online. He is strong and skilled in battle and the perfect partner for Kirito. The two are often together, exploring the world and fighting enemies to find Asuna.

12. Sid Barrett - Soul Eater

Barret is a kind teacher and father figure who leads Avalanche against Shinra Electric Power Company, who he blames for destroying his hometown of Corel. He's stubborn and proud but has a heart of gold.

13. Natsu Dragneel - Fairy Tale

Natsu Dragneel is one of the main protagonists in Fairy Tail, a guild wizard from Igneel dragon's egg from his father. He disappeared seven years ago before returning to save Lucy from the powerful wizards of Grimoire Heart.

14. Mugen - Samurai Champloo

Mugen is a drifter samurai who travels to Japan searching for duels. Along the way, he meets Jin and Fuu, who convince him to accompany them on their journey to find out what happened to their friend Shino. Throughout the series, Mugen shows moments of care towards Jin and Fuu but never commits fully to either side.

15. Spike Spiegel - Red Dragon

Spike Spiegel is a former member of the Red Dragon Syndicate and highly respected hitman who retired after three years because he grew tired of killing people.

His other notable attribute is his odd relationship with Vicious, which causes others to see them as lovers rather than friends.

Black anime girl characters

The black people in anime are still often depicted as sidekicks, but many are among the most powerful, intelligent and strong-willed. Moreover, the anime girl characters are not always passive or waiting for someone to save them.

They can be just as brave and independent as their non-black counterparts. Here are some of the best black anime girl characters.

16. Yoruichi Shihoin - Bleach

Yoruichi Shihouin is a legendary captain from Soul Society. She is among the fastest and strongest Soul Reapers in Bleach, has immense spiritual power and knowledge about the art of fighting, and it's been hinted she may be even more potent than her fellow captains when she is serious.

17. Rukia Kuchiki - Bleach

Rukia Kuchiki is a lovely little strawberry blonde-haired maiden with an enormous zest for life, who also happens to be one of the most feared Shinigami in all of Soul Society. Her high spiritual energy level, combined with her prodigious skill at Kido spells, makes her a formidable fighter against any adversary.

18. Iris - Pokeman

Iris is one of the main protagonists in Pokémon. She was initially called Kris on international broadcasts until the 4Kids dubbed episodes aired in North America. Iris was then renamed to match her Japanese name, Iris, better.

19. Akane Tendo - Ranma 1/2

Akane Tendo is a gifted and competent martial artist in her own right, and she can hold her own in any fistfight. While Akane is often portrayed to be sensitive and kind to those in need, she is also a vulnerable, stubborn, relentless, and extremely short-tempered young lady.

20. Caldina - Team Rocket

Caldina is a member of Team Rocket. Having once worked under Giovanni alongside Jessie and James, she eventually left because they constantly fought amongst themselves.

21. Gidget - Eureka Seven

Gidget is a petite girl who becomes Holland's partner when he joins Generation Bleu. Although she initially does not trust him, Gidget eventually grows to like him and trusts him as an older brother. She also cares deeply for Renton after he saves her life twice.

22. Mila Rose - Black Lagoon

Mila Rose is a short-haired woman who never backs down from a fight. She is known for her marksmanship, proficiency with knives, and ability to take down opponents without killing them.

23. Canary - Hunter x Hunter

Canary is a sweet, well-meaning singer with an incurable curiosity that lands her in trouble. Her habit of wandering off and singing freely often gets her in trouble with Team Rocket and other villains. She loves to sing and make friends with Pokemon such as Squirtle, Charmander, Meowth, Psyduck, and Togepi.

24. Motoko Kusanagi - Ghost in the Shell

Motoko Kusanagi, often known as Major, is the main character in Masamune Shirow's manga series Ghost in the Shell. She is an essential public security section nine member, taking the lead on perilous missions.

She possesses the greatest and is a brilliant weapon specialist as an augmented cybernetic human.

25. Atsuko Jackson - Michiko and Hatchin

Atsuko is a cute, athletic girl with a no-nonsense attitude. She is the type who doesn't beat around the bush and is always straightforward with her thoughts. As such, she's got no patience for lazy people who don't work hard.

26. Rally Vincent - Gunsmith Cats

Rally Vincent is also one of the most endearing female anime characters. She is a skilled pistolist and far more mentally balanced. She is an experienced but reckless driver, with remarkable speed and physical agility in hand-to-hand fighting.

27. Cana Alberona - Fairy Tail Guild

Cana is a wizard and teacher at Fairy Tail who's mature for her age. She is intelligent and talented but often underestimated by others. Her magic includes white fire magic, and she likes to cook and spend time with her friends.

28. Michiko Malandro - Michiko & Hatchin

Malandro is an orphan and a criminal with a heart of gold. She has an unquenchable desire to make money no matter the cost, and her schemes get her into dangerous situations with law enforcement and fellow criminals alike.

29. Miyuki Ayukawa - Basquash

Miyuki is a promising ballet dancer until an injury sidelines her for a year. But during that time, she falls in love with figure skating and becomes determined to enter an upcoming competition against stiff competition.

30. Casca - Berserk

In Berserk, Casca is a mighty warrior who easily wields a longsword. However, she can be as brutal and unforgiving as her male counterparts and has little trouble killing in battle. But like any good soldier, she also knows when to retreat and regroup.

Who was the first black anime character?

The first black anime character is believed to be Freedom from Astro Boy. He was a robot built by Dr Tenma to resemble a young boy, and he had super strength and the ability to fly. While Freedom was not the first non-human character in anime, he was the first black character.

What anime has a black main character?

In the world of anime, there are plenty of black main characters. From Tuxedo Mask in Sailor Moon to Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop, these anime heroes have something in common: they're tough and never give up.

The characters of black anime are often portrayed as powerful and heroic, and these thirty are some of the best examples. They are strong, inspiring, and just plain cool, and they deserve a spot on this list of black anime characters. Check out these thirty if you are looking for some great black anime characters to watch.

