Political tensions are high in Rivers state following another clash between loyalists of Governor Sim Fubara and Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT)

Legit.ng reports that Fubara and Wike have been locked in a battle for the political structure of the oil-rich state since 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intervened in the quarrel in December 2023, but it has refused to subside

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Supporters of Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers state, have clashed with the loyalists of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, July 25, the clash which happened in Obio/Akpor local government area (LGA) of Rivers state affected a baby.

The prolonged battle between Fubara and Wike is ripping the political circle in Rivers state apart. Photo credits: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Eyewitnesses said the clash happened on Wednesday, July 24, during a government medical outreach in the Eliozu community, Obio/Akpor LGA.

It was gathered that no sooner had the programme started than some supporters allegedly loyal to the factional speaker of the state house of assembly, Martin Amaewhule, arrived at the venue to find out the reason for the gathering.

The venue is said to be near the residence of Amaewhule, who is the leader of the 27 state legislators loyal to Wike.

But supporters of the caretaker committee chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, Chijioke Ihunwo, loyal to Fubara, who were at the venue allegedly stopped them from accessing the venue, leading to a heated argument and subsequent clash.

Baby hurt during Wike, Fubara clash

Following the confrontation, stones were pelted from several directions, as the medical outreach was disrupted.

Subsequently, some anti-riot policemen arrived at the scene, firing teargas to quell the situation.

It was gathered that a child was tear-gassed in the process and became unconscious.

Legit.ng reports that it is not the first that loyalists of the two Rivers political heavyweights will be fighting publicly.

In October 2023, police operatives fired teargas and water cannons at Governor Fubara as he walked along a road in Port Harcourt, protected by a handful of security operatives.

Similarly, in June 2024, the police took over all 23 council secretariats and some critical government infrastructure in the state.

The police said the action was to forestall further bloodbath as well as a breakdown of law and order due to the spread of the crisis over the tenure of sacked local government chairmen.

“No man can shake you”: Odili to Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former governor of Rivers state, Peter Odili, declared support for Governor Fubara's administration.

Odili told Fubara not to be apprehensive of anyone as the people of the state were with him.

The former governor asked the incumbent to remain focused on his “people-focused objectives.”

