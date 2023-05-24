30 female blonde anime characters from your favourite shows

Are you a fan of blonde anime characters? And how many of them do you know? These characters range from peaceful sweethearts to terrifying females. Find out the best female blonde characters from your favourite shows that have won the hearts of many anime enthusiasts.

Blonde anime characters have always been a popular trope in the world of anime. In particular, blonde female characters are known for their distinct personalities and eye-catching designs. With their gorgeous hair colour, these characters are often portrayed as strong, independent, and fiercely loyal to their friends..

Female anime characters with blonde hair

Blonde-haired female anime characters are fan favourites due to their beauty, intelligence, and unique personalities. They continue to inspire fans with their personalities, from the shy to the bold and adventurous. Here are 30 leading anime characters with yellow hair that inspire fans the most.

1. Saber (Fate/Stay Night)

Saber is an elegant, tough warrior who displays loyalty, autonomy, and discretion. Her light-blonde hair is a remarkable standout, and it's no surprise why she is a beloved figure amongst anime enthusiasts.

2. Shinobu Oshino (Bakemonogatari)

Shinobu Oshino was a princess cursed to provoke those nearby to take their own lives. Shinobu has luminous yellow eyes and an abundant head of blond hair that sweeps outwards at the ends.

3. Violet Evergarden (Violet Evergarden)

The protagonist of the Violet Evergarden series, Violet Evergarden, is an ex-soldier from the Leidenschaftlich military. With stunning blue eyes and enchanting hair, her face is eloquent in its emotive power.

4. Asuna Yuuki (Sword Art Online)

Among the 10,000 participants trapped in Sword Art Online, Asuna assumed the role of deputy commander of the Knights of the Blood (KoB) clan. Her dazzling, defiant looks and long, orange-brownish chestnut hair have garnered her a huge fanbase.

5. Tanya von Degurechaff (The Saga of Tanya the Evil)

Tanya von Degurechaff had been a salaryman before he was brutally killed in 2013 and reincarnated as a female in an alternate timeline of Europe. Her hair is golden blonde, and her eyes are a frosty blue with ashen skin.

6. Mashiro Shiina (The Pet Girl of Sakurasou)

Mashiro Shiina is a renowned artist who moved to Suiko in her second year to further her drawing skill. Her complexion is fair, and she has scarlet eyes. Her long, light blonde tresses go down to her waistline.

7. Miyazono Kaori (Your Lie In April)

The gifted violinist, Kaori Miyazono, was the beloved daughter of Ryouko and Yoshiyuki Miyazono. Kaori was adored for her free-spirited playing style, sunny blond hair, and enchanting violin performances, leaving an impression on her fans.

8. Eriri Spencer Sawamura (How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend)

Eriri Spencer Sawamura leads a double life; studying and crafting doujinshi. Her hair is elegantly adorned with ribbons, and she has stunningly vivid blue eyes.

9. Chitoge Kirisaki (Nisekoi)

Chitoge Kirisaki is the offspring of Adelt Wogner and Hana Kirisaki. She and Raku Ichijō feigned a romantic relationship to prevent a potential inter-family feud. She draws admiration from admirers with her pleasantness, graciousness, and the glittering golden hues of her hair.

10. Tsunade (Naruto)

Tsunade, an offspring of the Senju and Uzumaki Clan, is known across the globe as the strongest female ninja and greatest medical-nin. After a long absence, she assumes the role of Fifth Hokage. Her endearing blonde demeanour is one of her most admirable traits.

11. Riza Hawkeye (Fullmetal Alchemist)

As an officer in the Amestrian State Military, Lieutenant Riza Hawkeye is best known as the dedicated bodyguard and adjutant of Colonel Roy Mustang. Riza, a woman of pale complexion, has medium-length blonde hair held in place by a dark hair clip at the back.

12. Lucy Heartfilia (Fairy Tail)

Lucy Heartfilia is a wizard from the Fairy Tail Guild, part of Team Natsu. Her eyes are a rich brown, and her locks are a light, shoulder-length blonde. Typically, Lucy puts her hair in a side ponytail held in place by a ribbon of different hues.

13. Misa Amane (Death Note)

Misa Amane is an aspiring star working as a model, actress, and devotee of Kira. She is an eye-catching young woman, slender in build with an alluring cascade of long, golden-blonde hair. Usually, her hair is secured into pigtails with red ties but can be found loose on certain occasions.

14. Clare (Claymore)

Distinctive from other Claymores, Clare is the only one to take flesh and blood of a comrade, which ultimately renders her one-fourth Yoma rather than the usual half Yoma. Her features include long, light brown hair in princess style and emerald-coloured eyes.

15. Victorique de Blois (Gosick)

Victorique de Blois, a 15-year-old with a doll-like physique and long, blonde locks with emerald eyes, primarily occupies her time within the library of Saint Marguerite Academy.

16. Tohru (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid)

Tohru is an incredibly unique dragon with the power to transform into a young woman. She has bright, orange-tipped blonde hair and vibrant red-orange eyes with dilated pupils.

17. Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

Usagi Tsukino is the symbol of love and justice. She is the reincarnation of the legendary Princess Serenity and the main protagonist of the famous manga Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon. Usagi has beautiful blue eyes and a luscious head of long blonde hair tied in two odango buns.

18. Kirino Kousaka (My Little Sister Can't Be This Cute)

Kirino Kosaka is an exceptional individual whose exemplary lifestyle earns her the admiration of her peers. Her luxurious light brown hair is complimented by her vibrant blue eyes, with a distinct tiger-like tooth visible whenever she opens her mouth.

19. Darkness (KonoSuba)

One of the three female protagonists in KonoSuba, Darkness, is a crusader with a propensity for gravitation, joining forces with Kazuma. She sports a fair complexion, straight, blonde tresses usually bound in a ponytail, and bright, baby-blue eyes.

20. Teresa (Claymore)

Teresa was widely celebrated for her unparalleled combat skill and the series' most powerful character. Her slim, feminine physique was complemented by her luxurious, long, pale blonde hair, which flowed loosely down either side of her face, parted perfectly in the middle.

21. Krista Lenz (Attack On Titan)

Krista Lenz reigns as Queen of the Walls with credentials that include a diploma from the 104th Cadet Corps and a previous occupation in the Scout Regiment. She is distinctively beautiful with long blonde hair, captivating blue eyes, and an attractive heart-shaped face.

22. Tsumugi Kotobuki (K-On!)

Tsumugi Kotobuki is an affluent, delightful, and adorable young lady. She is a proficient keyboard player and primary composer in the musical group Ho-kago Tea Time. She has lengthy, curvy blonde hair, sapphire-blue eyes, and an incredibly pale complexion.

23. Kyouko Toshinou (Yuru Yuri)

Standing tall with a head of long blonde hair, Kyōko Toshinō is the main character of the YuruYuri series. The iconic ribbon atop her golden tresses only enhances the beauty of her piercing blue eyes.

24. Mary Saotome (Kakegurui)

Mary Saotome, the lead character in the Kakegurui Twin spin-off series, is an obsessive gambler. Standing at an average height, Mary has dark-yellow eyes and long, blonde hair tied into two ponytails with black ribbons.

25. Olivia (Asobi Asobase: Workshop Of Fun)

Among the primary characters in Asobi Asobase, the blonde anime girl Olivia stands out. She has porcelain skin, light blue eyes and long, blond waves cascading down her back.

26. Chii (Chobits)

Chii, the primary heroine of the Chobits show, is Hideki's cherished companion and persocom. She is genuine and youthful and has long, golden-hued hair and glowing, chestnut-coloured eyes.

27. Irina Jelavic (Assassination Classroom)

Irina Jelavi is an English teacher at Kunugigaoka Junior High School and an accomplished assassin tasked with taking out Korosensei. She is a young woman with fair skin and long, wavy blonde hair.

28. Karen Kujou (Kin-iro Mosaic)

Amongst the stars of the Kin-iro Mosaic, the Karen Kujou stands out. Her complexion is pale, and her waist-length, light-blonde hair is generally loose except for a small amount pulled into a bun on the left side. Karen has remarkable, light-purple eyes.

29. Beatrice (Re: Zero)

Beatrice is part of the Emilia Camp and formerly acted as a caretaker for the Forbidden Library at Roswaal Mansion. Her long, cream-blonde hair is tied into two unique vertical twin tails that bounce back when pulled.

30. Chiaya Misono (The Rolling Girls)

Nozomi and her companions are joined on their travels by Chiaya Misono, a young fanged girl. She is obedient and amicable, with half of her wavy, blonde hair braided.

Blonde anime girls bring a refreshing dynamic to the world of animation. Their distinct looks and often outgoing personalities make them memorable and endearing to viewers. Blonde characters continue to be a beloved staple in the medium.

