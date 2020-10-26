Rebecca Soteros' bio: who is the ex-girlfriend of late actor Paul Walker?

Rebecca Soteros is an American retired school teacher and philanthropist. She is best known as the ex-girlfriend of the late Paul Walker, who became famous for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise. Rebecca Soteros has led a quiet life, and little is known about her.

Rebecca Soteros and Paul Walker. Photo: @mylifewalker09, @popcultureheart (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Paul Walker's young girlfriend worked as a school teacher in Hawaii before meeting the famous actor. She left her teaching job after she got pregnant with their daughter.

Profile summary

Full name Rebecca Soteros McBrain Nickname Becky Jo Gender Female Date of birth 14 November 1974 Age 48 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Hawaii, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55kg) Body measurements 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 cm) Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Julie Ann Soteros Father Mark Soteros Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Village Christian Elementary School Profession School teacher, service woman Net worth $500,000

Rebecca Soteros' biography

Rebecca Soteros was born in Hawaii to Mark Soteros and Julie Ann Soteros. Her father is a successful businessman, while her mother is a homemaker.

Rebecca grew up alongside her younger brother Joshua Soteros. The Soteros attended Village Christian Elementary School.

How old is Rebecca Soteros?

Rebecca Soteros' age is 48 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 November 1974, and her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Rebecca Soteros and Paul Walker's relationship

US actor Paul Walker arrives at the Fast and Furious 6 premiere in central London. Photo: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Rebecca McBrain and Paul Walker met in 1998 and started dating immediately. Paul was 25 years and had just started his acting career.

Who did Paul Walker have a child with?

The American actor had a child with Rebecca Soteros. They found out she was expecting shortly after they started dating. Their daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, was born on 4 November 1998.

Was Rebecca Soteros Paul Walker's wife?

Although Rebecca and Paul dated, they never got married. Rebecca wanted to get married to Paul Walker, but he was not ready for marriage. She ended the relationship briefly and moved back to Hawaii but they reconnected after a few months.

This was short-lived because the couple broke up shortly after their daughter was born. Rebecca then moved back to Hawaii and restarted her teaching career.

What happened to Rebecca Soteros?

She was reportedly arrested in a drunk-driving incident in California's Newport Beach on 18 October 2003. A similar case of drunk driving happened while she was in Hawaii.

Why didn't Meadow Walker live with her mom?

Meadow Walker, daughter of Rebecca Soteros and Paul Walker. Photo: @meadowwalker (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Meadow lived with Rebecca in Hawaii for 13 years and moved to California in 2011 to live with her dad. This was after her mother lost custody due to alcohol addiction.

Did Paul Walker's daughter inherit his money?

Paul Walker died in a car crash in Santa Clarita, California, on 30 November 2013. The American celebrity was estimated to be worth approximately $25 million at the time of his death. His only daughter Meadow inherited over $10 million and a mansion after his death.

Where is Rebecca Soteros now?

Rebecca Soteros moved back to California after Paul Walker's death to be with her daughter. Today, Rebecca Soteros works as a servicewoman for a private company.

Soteros has full custody of her daughter, a young model and philanthropist. Rebecca helps her daughter in running the Paul Walker Foundation, founded in 2015. The foundation supports research on marine science. They also support other charities to help achieve the late actor's philanthropic dreams.

Quick facts about Rebecca Soteros

She loves dogs.

Rebecca is not married.

She went to rehab to work on her drinking addiction.

Rebecca Soteros is best known as Paul Walker's ex-girlfriend. The former school teacher shares a daughter with the late actor and maintains a low-key life as she supports her daughter with charity work.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Bobby Flay's girlfriend Christina Perez. Bobby Flay and Christina Perez have been in a relationship since November 2021.

Christina is a writer who publishes for multiple magazines. She previously worked at Miss Grass as the senior content and creative director. As a writer, Perez has published articles in magazines such as Vogue, Refinery29, InStyle, and Domino.

Source: Legit.ng