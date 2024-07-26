Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has recounted that witches and wizards delayed his birth and that he had to stay in his mother's womb for 12 months

The former president made the disclosure during a drama presentation about his mother's 66 years of remembrance

Obasanjo then promised to sponsor the group to present the longest-open drama to clinch the Guinness Book of Records

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed that his mother carried his pregnancy for 12 months before his birth.

He attributed the delay to the influence of witches and wizards who gave his mother a hard time before God intervened.

Obasanjo explains why he spent 12 months in his mother's womb Photo Credit: @Oolusegun_obj

Source: Twitter

Group holds drama for Obasanjo's mother

Channels TV reported that Obasanjo made this statement during a drama presentation to mark 66 years since his mother's passing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The drama, "Aremu omo Asabi," was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

The former president lamented that his mother did not live to see his success and enjoy the fruits of her labour. He said his mother gave birth to nine children, but only two, himself and his sister, survived.

According to Obasanjo, his father believed that educating a female child was unnecessary, so only he went to school.

Obasanjo promises group to clinch Guinness Book

The former president promised to support the troupe's quest to present the longest open drama to clinch a Guinness Book of Record.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun described Obasanjo's mother as a great woman whose influence will continue to endure. The governor emphasized the importance of honouring and supporting mothers.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Obasanjo for honouring his late mother and acknowledged the special role of mothers.

The event was a tribute to Obasanjo's mother and a reminder of mothers' sacrifices for their children.

Obasanjo speaks on meeting Southeast governors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has denied the report that he was discussing the release of the IPOB leader with Southeast governors.

The former president said he was invited to the meeting alongside Chief Emeka Anyaoku to discuss regional security and infrastructure development.

Obasanjo said he and the governors at the meeting explored various ways of achieving regional economic and infrastructural development.

Source: Legit.ng