Mary Padian's bio: age, height, net worth, husband, Storage Wars

Watching people find items from junk containers and reselling them for millions has become one of the most favourite pastimes in TV history, thanks to the A&E hit reality TV series Storage Wars. Among the various cast members of the show is Mary Padian. She has been on the show for years. What else is known about her?

Mary is a young woman who found a balance between work and personal life. She is often referred to as "Junkyard Queen" or "The Junkster" because of her ability to transform junk materials and items into valuable commodities.

Profile summary

Full name: Mary Padian

Mary Padian Date of birth: August 24th 1980

August 24th 1980 Age: 40 years (as of 2021)

40 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Dallas, Texas US

Dallas, Texas US Gender : Female

: Female Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Marital status: Single

Single Height: 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm)

5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Weight: 114 lbs (52 kgs)

114 lbs (52 kgs) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Marital status: Single

Single Father: John Padian

John Padian Mother : Teresa Padian

: Teresa Padian Sibling : John Padian

: John Padian Occupation: Entrepreneur and TV personality

Entrepreneur and TV personality Favourite quote: "I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious." - Albert Einstein

"I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious." - Albert Einstein Net worth: $600 thousand

$600 thousand Instagram : @marypadian

: @marypadian Facebook : @mary.padian

: @mary.padian Twitter : @marypadian

: @marypadian Website : marysfinds.com

: marysfinds.com Email: mary@marysfinds.com

Mary Padian's biography

Mary Padian was born to John and Teresa Padian. Her father is Irish while her mother is Lebanese. She also has a brother by the name of Luke Padian.

How old is Mary Padian?

She was born on August 24th, 1980, in Dallas, Texas, USA. As of 2021, she is 40 years old.

During her childhood, Mary developed an interest in improving junk items by transforming them into valuable items. She modifies and refurbishes an item she finds making it far more appealing and eye-catching than it had been previously.

Mary Padian wearing a brown hat.



Education

Mary Padian from Storage Wars earned a bachelor's degree in Photojournalism from the University of Texas in 2003.

Mary Padian's career

She commenced her career as an intern at D Magazine after graduating. She later on moved to New York, where she landed a job as an assistant editor for Architectural Digest, an international design magazine.

While still working as an editor, she found interest in collecting and repurposing old items. She then decided to create videos related to it and called it Mary's Finds.

In 2010, she opened a store with the same name in Dallas, Texas with the dream of turning trash into something beautiful. The shop sells antiques, valuable treasures and other refurbished items. She even has a website marysfinds.com, where she showcases her antique collectibles on display.

Mary Padian on Storage Wars

Mary landed her character in Storage Wars as a result of a frequent customer called Morris Moe Prigoff. Moe was a cast member on the reality television and was moved with what Mary was doing in her store.

She began attending storage auctions at the invitation of Moe in season one. At the beginning of season two, she was introduced to the team and became one of the regular cast members.

On the show, Mary was referred to as "The Junker". She was known to get down and dirty when looking for items to fix up.

As a result of her popularity, she was cast in the original Storage Wars in its fifth season. She has been part of the subsequent seasons and has appeared on and off on the reality show up to season 13 so far.

Mary has worked in the industry for a long time and has come across numerous precious and unusual objects.

An old trunk filled with numerous World War II-related antiques, a pair of camel saddles from 18th century Asia, and a porcelain grenade from the ancient Byzantine Empire are among her favorites.

Personal life

Mary Padian holding a bottle with a drink.



Mary from Storage Wars has never been married before. She prefers to keep her personal life and dating history private.

Who is Mary Padian's husband?

However during one of the episodes of Storage Wars, Mary introduced her boyfriend called Dylan. In the show, Dylan accompanied her to various auctions. Unfortunately the reality TV star has not said much regarding her relationship since 2016.

Body measurements

Mary Padian's height is 5 feet and 3 inches (160 cm) and she weighs around 114 lbs (52 kgs). She has dark brown hair and blue eyes. Her body measurements are 32-24-34 inches.

What is Mary Padian's worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mary Padian's net worth is estimated to be $600 thousand.

Social media presence

Mary is a frequent user of major social media platforms, which she utilizes to promote her business and share a variety of other content with her followers.

Her official Instagram account has more than 330,000 followers, and her official Twitter account has 66,000 followers as of December 2021.

Mary Padian is a business woman who has accomplished a lot in her career. Her fan base has grown over the years as a result of her unconventional techniques and her firm belief in designing valuable items.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Isaak Presley. Isaak is a young multi-talented singer, influencer, and actor famous for appearing on Disney's series Stuck in the Middle as Ethan Diaz.

He was born on June 16th, 2002, in the US. Besides acting, he is a popular TikTok and Instagram star. The young actor is also a real cowboy as he has been involved in the equestrian games called gymkhana since the age of three.

