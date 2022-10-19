50 cool anime tattoos: from Sailor Moon to Attack on Titan

Tattoos have been around for centuries but have recently gained popularity among young people. People have different reasons for getting inked, as reflected in the chosen designs. Some people get tattooed to honour a loved one or something they like, and others do it to express their feelings about a certain topic. If you are an anime fan, you will find anime tattoos cool and relatable.

Photo: @gt_potson, @the_shop_okinawa, @bestanimetattoos, @tattoosbyvictor on Instagram (modified by author)

If you're a fan of anime shows such as Attack on Titan and Sailor Moon, getting tattoos inspired by these shows is cool. Animes have become extremely popular with a huge passionate following. You can choose your favourite anime character, a symbol or a powerful quote that resonates with you. Here are some cool, full-blown anime body art to pay homage to your favourite show(s).

50 cool anime tattoos

Anime body arts are a beautiful way to appreciate your favourite animation character or series. Here are some 50 cool ideas inspired by different animes.

1. Naruto-inspired anime tattoo

Photo: @ar_tattoo_artist_ @ leosantostattoo2 on Instagram (modified by author)

Naruto is a manga series by Masashi Kishimoto and has gained a huge global following. It tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who seeks recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming a village leader. You can create simple and minimalist Naruto tattoos of your favourite stars.

2. Rengoku

Photo: @sebastian_tattoo, @gt_potson on Instagram (modified by author)

Rengoku was a major supporting character of Demon Slayer and a swordsman of Flame Hahira. This character is resilient and if you want to embody this quality, get this inked on your sleeve.

3. Sailor Moon tattoo

Photo: @nexxistattoo, @parkiip on Instagram (modified by author)

One of the most popular anime shows is Sailor Moon, and Sailor Moon is its main character. This superheroine ink can be done in a delicate and simple design or detailed and bold. There are multiple options to choose from, allowing you to express your thoughts and feelings.

4. Itachi

Photo: @niirutattoo, @sebastian_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Itachi is another character in the Naruto manga series. He kills all his family except one, and these secrets are unravelled after his death. If this spooky character excites you, immortalise him by getting this ink.

5. Eren Yeager

Photo: @100mbheartbeat.ink, @fanwuink on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are a fan of Attack on Titan anime, consider getting Attack on Titan tattoos. There are numerous characters to choose from, and you can focus on a specific character like the protagonist, Eren Yeager.

6. Nobara

Photo: @renren.ink, @angelldef on Instagram (modified by author)

Nobara is a fictional character in the manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. If you are free-spirited like this character, consider embodying this symbol ink.

7. Catbus tattoo

Photo: @bwood_tattoo/, @crybbytattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Undoubtedly, My Neighbor Totoro is one of Japan's cutest and most inspiring anime series. It has a legion of followers because it symbolises childhood, optimism, and family. Your ink can choose to focus on one character or tell a story in a detailed scene.

8. Hisoka

Photo: @tomasan.tattoo, @karaxklenk on Instagram (modified by author)

Hisoka is a character in Hunter x Hunter anime. His sharp eyes and the symbols on his cheeks come out great and convey the idea less is more. This is one of the popular Hunter x Hunter body arts.

9. Shenron

Photo: @bestanimetattoos, @larryhtattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Shenron is a dragon from the manga Dragon Ball franchise. He is also known as the Dragon of the gods. This anime character is a great inspiration for your next ink session if dragons fascinate you.

10. Alphonse Elric

Photo: @alberttradi1, @breckarns on Instagram (modified by author)

The Fullmetal Alchemist manga series has a character Alphonse Elric whose soul is bound to a suit of soul armour. His large size makes a great design. You can create your inking around other characters from the series for a more complex design.

11. My Hero Academia tattoos

Photo: @ashleynewtontattoo, @robcuello.tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

This is one of the best My Hero Academia tattoos you can get. In My Hero Academia, you can manifest Midoria's power using fluorescent ink. This will add life to any design, creating a unique look. My Hero Academia characters, like Dabi, Eijiro Kirishima, and Shōta Aizawa, could make great body art.

12. Vaporeon

Photo: @tiggytattoos, @corderosimona on Instagram (modified by author)

Vaporeon is a character in Pokémon who can breathe underwater and has fins and gills. This anime body art is perfect for those who love water.

13. Ichigo Kurosaki and Mayuri Kurotsuchi tattoos

Photo: @tiggytattoos, @anothertwilightfantasy_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Bleach is another manga series that follows the life of Ichigo Kurosaki, who can see ghosts. Depending on the message you wish to convey, you can get creative with this design.

14. Cowboy Bebop

Photo: @savshimi, @crimson_elf on Instagram (modified by author)

Cowboy Bebop is a Sci-Fi anime, one of the most popular series with a legion of followers. Your body art could be inspired by the storyline or the characters' qualities.

16. Sabato tattoo

Photo: @mntnegra, @derekwyatt_art on Instagram (modified by author)

One of the Demon Slayers' body art inspirations is the mask used by Sabato. This mask was hand-carved by Sakonji Urokodaki and is the most important in the development of Demon Slayer. Creating a memoir of Sabito is one meaningful body art.

17. Kaneki

Photo: @senseoftheterrific, @das.i.ek on Instagram (modified by author)

Tokyo Ghoul is a dark fantasy manga series with a twisted lead character, Ken Kaneki. You can get a tat telling his story of struggles as he becomes a half-ghoul.

18. Natsu Dragneel

Photo: @svtattooer, @das.i.ek on Instagram (modified by author)

Natsu is a character in Fairy Tail, a manga series created by Hiro Mashima. If you are looking for a ferocious anime character, Natsu Dragneel is your character. He is a strong warrior ready to defeat enemies and win battles.

19. Hinata Shōyō

Photo: @pinzy.tattoos, @matcha.tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Shōyō Hinata is the main protagonist of the Haikyū series and inspires determination to play volleyball. This tat is perfect for players and athletes and also anyone who needs some inspiration in their lives.

20. Killua

Photo: @anaray.ink, @mmoor on Instagram (modified by author)

Killua Zoldyck is a character in the manga series Hunter × Hunter who runs away from home to be a hunter. He is the third child of the Zoldyck Family and the best friend of Gon Freecss. You can get this anime body art if you are a fan.

21. Dragon Ball-inspired tattoos

Photo: @tattoosbyvictor, @thtbrittanybish on Instagram (modified by author)

The Dragon Ball series is not the most romantic, but there is love among the characters. Vegeta and Bulma are couple goals in from the series. Get their tat if you can see yourself and your partner in them.

22. Mai Sakurajima

Photo: @aktsink, @_theartwithin_ on Instagram (modified by author)

If you want something more romantic and feminine, the Mai Sakurajima design is the one. Mai Sakurajima is the protagonist, actress and student.

23. Moving Castle

Photo: @venussgrl, @_dark.view_, on Instagram (modified by author)

A talented wizard in the anime film, Howl, is kind and generous. His hair is blond in colour, and his eyes are blue, which is a good image to look at.

24. Son Goten

Photo: @miirandatattoo, @paulapinku on Instagram (modified by author)

Son Goten is the lastborn son of Goku and Chi-Chi in the Dragon Ball series. He is kind-hearted and fun. This anime character makes a great design in his appearance as a child, where he resembles his father.

25. Roronoa Zoro

Photo: @dehtattoo, @martinkellytattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Roronoa Zoro is the Pirate Hunter Zoro from the One Piece franchise. He is strong, tactical and intelligent. His well-built body and green hair make great body art when created in coloured ink.

26. Krillin and Goku

Photo: @neko.ttt, @geek.tattoostudio on Instagram (modified by author)

Krillin and Goku are brothers of the Dragon Ball. They have a great brotherly bond and amazing friendship. This anime ink will give you and your best friend a nostalgic relationship.

27. Gengar Pokémon

Photo: @nolovelost_tattoos/, @mathieu.tiedrez.tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Gengar is a character in Pokémon, known for its red eyes, purple colour and creepy grin. He can also possess other people and creatures, making this anime design not for the faint-hearted.

28. Kenshin Himura

Photo: @geektattoo, @inkyago on Instagram (modified by author)

Kenshin Himura is a character of Samurai X and is a strong warrior who wins battles. This makes this character a great body art design, especially for those who want town in life.

29. Inuyasha

Photo: @nawa_tattooer, @sefi_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Inuyasha is a manga series by Rumiko Takahashi. He is a half-demon, half-human and existed in the Sengoku period of Japan. This design makes a great inspiration for your anime body art.

30. Cute Pikachu

Photo: @djoul_tattoo, @kylehtattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Pikachu is a fictional character in the Pokémon franchise. He has big eyes and chubby cheeks, melting everyone's heart. This anime is one of the small anime tattoos that proves that cuteness is mighty.

31. Makima

Photo: @deathrow.ink, @almtattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Chainsaw Man is a thrilling anime in the manga series and has great inspiration for your next body art. A character like Makima would look great on the sleeve.

32. Gon Freecss

Photo: @alxruvalcaba, @sassiebeetch on Instagram (modified by author)

Gon is a character in Hunter x Hunter series who left his home to be a hunter. He is a great inspiration for those who have big dreams. This anime design will give you a lot of determination.

33. Kisame Hoshigaki

Photo: @soulee92, @crisfuentesart, on Instagram (modified by author)

Kisame Hoshigaki is known as the Monster of the Hidden Mist in the Naruto series. He is a loyal friend and the most powerful in battles. Apart from himself, you can include other symbols such as sharks Kisame created from water.

34. Mobile Suit Gundam tattoos

Photo: @warpaint_tattoostudio, @artfulinkperth on Instagram (modified by author)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans follows a group of juvenile soldiers who create their own security company. This is after rebelling against people who betrayed them.

35. Kaname and Sousuke tattos

Photo: @pumpkinktattoo, @xoaitattoo.bdl on Instagram (modified by author)

Full Metal Panic: Fumoffu is an anime series depicting Kaname and Sousuke's adventures. The two try to live their normal school lives despite the chaos around them.

36. Eureka Seven tattoos

Photo: @the_shop_okinawa, @luke_satoru on Instagram (modified by author)

Eureka Seven, known in Japan as Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven is a sci-fi mecha anime. It follows the life of Renton Thurston and his son, Adrock Thurston, who died saving the world.

37. Ouroboros

Photo: @zaeno.tattoo, @berkayerkul on Instagram (modified by author)

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the most popular manga series by Hiromu Arakawa. Ouroboros is a symbol which represents an eternal life cycle.

38. Team 7

Photo: @ink.ray, @415tattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

You can get a Team 7 ink if you are a fan of Naruto. Team 7 was a Konohagakure team that Kakashi Hatake led.

39. Haku

Photo: @on0da, @hwyl.tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Haku is a Naruto character, an orphan and a descendant of the Yuki clan. This body art represents courage and tenacity in life.

40. Hanako-san

Photo: @tattooersaga, @inky.seadragon on Instagram (modified by author)

Hanako-san is a character in the manga series Hanako and the Terror of Allegory by Sakae Esuno. Consider this image on your next ink appointment if you fancy this young girl.

41. Shonen

Photo: @oursadanime_, @perrytregale on Instagram (modified by author)

You can consider this one-piece tattoo on your sleeve if you are a fan of Shonen. It is great as it stands out, and you may want to show off.

42. Zangetsu

Photo: @dr_visser, @kae_dizzle on Instagram (modified by author)

Zangetsu, the antagonist from Bleach, is strong and level-headed. He mentors his master Ichigo to be stronger. This is one of the simple anime tattoos you can get.

43. Levi Ackerman

Photo: @aidencalaveras, @akskaiju on Instagram (modified by author)

Levi Ackerman is a character in the Attack on Titan anime in the manga series. He is the tritagonist who is also the strongest warrior alive. Get this character inked on you if you like his personality.

44. Mononoke

Photo: @souillontattoo, @luikwiatkowska_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Princess Mononoke is an animated fantasy movie from Japan by Hayao Miyazaki. You can get yourself this tat if you fancy fantasy anime films.

45. Grappler Baki

Photo: @kimchitattoomadrid, @tatuajesdelalecks on Instagram (modified by author)

Grappler Baki, the protagonist in Baki, tries to outshine his father, who is the best fighter, by training hard. If Grappler is your spirit animal, consider inking this design on yourself.

46. Asuka

Photo: @kainskellington, @evangelionbr on Instagram (modified by author)

Asuka is a character in Neon Genesis Evangelions. She is a protagonist who is very competitive and very outgoing. If her story inspires you, consider embodying this body art.

47. Kuroro

Photo: @miloink, @laguillotine.tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Also known as Chrollo, he is the leader of the Phantom Troupe. If his strength inspires you, consider getting this Hunter x Hunter tattoo.

48. Senku

Photo: @petunia_tattoo, @arcos_noir_tatts on Instagram (modified by author)

Senku is a character and the main protagonist in Dr Stone. He is interested in starting the Kingdom of Science. His face is one of the cool anime tattoos.

49. Spirited Way tattoos

In Spirited Ways, Chihiro shares a special bond with Haku, who dies while saving her. This is an excellent body art for people looking to embody loved ones.

50. Sophie Hatter

Photo: @zomg.tattoo, @peony_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Sophie is the lead character in Moving Castles. This bubbly character runs a shop with her mom and sister. If you are bubbly, you can ink her face on your sleeve.

There are many great ideas regarding body arts, and anime designs are among the favourites. This is even more so if you are a Japanese anime fan and would like to embody your favourite character. Get inspired by the above list of 50 cool anime tattoos for your next ink session.

