30 most iconic cartoon couples of all time from movies and shows

Cartoon couples have been a staple in animation for decades, capturing the hearts and imaginations of young and old viewers. From classic pairings, like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, to more modern duos, such as Homer and Marge Simpson, these iconic animated couples have become synonymous with love, romance, and humour.

Iconic cartoon couples.

Animations hold significant importance to viewers for various reasons. They provide a unique and imaginative visual experience that allows viewers to escape into fantastical worlds and narratives. The vibrant animation styles and creative storytelling can evoke emotions, inspire wonder, and spark the viewer's imagination in ways that live-action may not achieve.

Most iconic cartoon couples of all time

In the vast and captivating world of cartoons, there exist certain couples whose love and companionship have transcended time and become truly iconic. Cartoon show couples, as well as those from films, have brought laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments to viewers of all ages.

1. Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Mickey and Minnie Mouse from The Mickey Mouse Club.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are an iconic cartoon couple created by Walt Disney in the 1920s. They have since appeared in numerous films, television series, and other media, including the popular TV shows The Mickey Mouse Club and Mickey Mouse Works.

2. Homer and Marge Simpson

Homer and Marge Simpson from The Simpsons.

Homer and Marge Simpson are iconic characters from The Simpsons. Homer is the bumbling and lovable father of the Simpson family, while Marge is the patient and nurturing wife and the mother of their three children, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

3. Max and Roxanne

Max and Roxanne from Goofy Movie.

Max and Roxanne are one of the famous cartoon couples from the 1995 Disney animated film A Goofy Movie. Max is a teenager going through the typical struggles of adolescence, including school, friends, and relationships. He has a crush on a fellow student named Roxanne.

4. Mr Incredible and Elastigirl

Mr Incredible and Elastigirl from The Incredibles.

The Incredibles' Mr Incredible and Elastigirl are among the most popular animated couples. They are part of a superhero family and possess unique abilities.

5. Bugs and Lola Bunny

Bugs Bunny And Lola Bunny from Looney Tunes.

Bugs Bunny is a fictional character best known for his role in the animated film series Looney Tunes. He was previously in a romantic relationship with Honey Bunny before meeting Lola Bunny. Lola is also a character in Looney Tunes

6. Ariel and Prince Eric

Ariel and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid.

's Ariel and Prince Eric are one of the best cartoon couples. Ariel is a mermaid princess who falls in love with Prince Eric, a human prince, after saving him from drowning. Their love story revolves around Ariel's desire to be part of Eric's world and their obstacles to being together.

7. Donald and Daisy Duck

Donald and Daisy Duck.

If you are looking for hilarious animation series, Donald and Daisy Duck of The Donald Duck series is the best to watch. Donald and Daisy's relationship is often portrayed with humorous elements that stem from their contrasting personalities and the comedic situations they find themselves in.

8. Cinderella and Prince Charming

Cinderella and Prince Charming are a popular cartoon couple from the fairy tale Cinderella. The story has been adapted into numerous films, books, and other media, making it well-known worldwide. Their story embodies the timeless themes of true love, perseverance, and the belief in dreams.

9. The Prince and Snow White

The Prince and Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The Prince and Snow White, from Disney's animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, have captivated audiences for decades. Snow White, a kind-hearted princess with a beautiful singing voice, flees from her wicked stepmother, the Evil Queen. It's the Prince's true love's kiss that saves Snow White from eternal slumber.

10. Tarzan and Jane

Tarzan and Jane are fictional characters created by author Edgar Rice Burroughs. Tarzan is a man who was raised in the African jungle by apes after his parents were killed. He possesses extraordinary strength, agility, and survival skills. He and his wife, Jane, go on many adventures in the jungle.

11. Megara and Hercules

Megara and Hercules from Hercules.

Megara and Hercules are a unique cartoon couple from Disney's animated film Hercules. Megara, also known as Meg, is a sassy and independent character with a sharp wit and a guarded heart. Hercules is a heroic and strong demigod who is striving to prove himself.

12. Thomas O'Malley and Duchess

Thomas O'Malley and Duchess from The Aristocats.

These are fictional characters from the Disney animated film The Aristocats. O'Malley is a streetwise alley cat who helps Duchess, a pedigreed cat, and her kittens return home after their owner's butler kidnaps them. Throughout the movie, O'Malley and Duchess develop feelings for each other and eventually become a couple.

13. Anna and Kristoff

Anna and Kristoff from Frozen.

Frozen's Anna and Kristoff are among the cute cartoon couples from Disney. Anna, the energetic and optimistic princess, forms a unique and endearing bond with Kristoff, an ice harvester. Their relationship evolves throughout the film from a quirky friendship to a romantic connection.

14. Hiccup and Astrid

Hiccup and Astrid from How to Train Your Dragon.

Hiccup and Astrid is one of the cutest cartoon couples from the DreamWorks animated film, How to Train Your Dragon and its sequels. Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends and trains dragons, develops a close and romantic relationship with Astrid, a strong and skilled warrior.

15. Elliot and Diane Birch

Elliot and Diane Birch from Big Mouth.

Elliot and Diane Birch from Netflix's raunchy series Big Mouth are another example of an iconic cartoon couple. Elliot is a socially awkward and sensitive character, while Diane is confident and outgoing. Their relationship explores themes of teenage romance, navigating social pressures, and the ups and downs of young love.

16. Shrek and Fiona

Shrek and Fiona from Shrek. Photo: Chris Polk

Shrek and Fiona are one of the best-animated couples from DreamWorks. Their relationship captivates audiences due to their unconventional nature and heartfelt connection. Their bond transcends appearances and societal expectations, highlighting the beauty of inner qualities and genuine connection.

17. Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

's Rapunzel and Flynn Rider are among the many Disney animated movie couples who share a captivating love story. The two meet while Rider is on the run because of the bounty on his head, nd they fall in love throughout their many adventures together.

18. Simba and Nala

Simba and Nala from The Lion King.

Simba and Nala of The Lion King make one of the best-animated couples. The beauty of their love story lies in their unwavering support, the depth of their connection, and the profound impact they have on each other's lives.

19. Aladdin and Princess Jasmine

The love story of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine showcased in Aladdin is a tale of adventure, self-discovery, and defying societal expectations. Aladdin, a street urchin with a heart of gold, dreams of a life beyond his humble origins, and Pince Jasmin want to experience life beyond castle walls. Together, they support each other in pursuing their dreams and finding their true identities.

20. Popeye and Olive Oyl

Popeye the Sailor and Olive Oyl.

The relationship between Popeye the Sailor and Olive Oyl is a classic and enduring love story. With his bulging muscles and distinctive pipe, Popeye is a tough but kind-hearted sailor known for his love of spinach and unwavering determination. Olive Oyl is a lanky and often clumsy woman with a distinctive high-pitched voice.

21. Jack Skellington and Sally

Jack Skellington and Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a fantastic movie showing couples in cartoons like Jack and Sally who truly love each other. Their love story culminates in a powerful moment of realisation as Jack discovers the true meaning of love and happiness.

22. Belle and Beast

Belle and Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

This is one of the best-loved cartoon couple. Beauty and the Beast first met when Belle offered to rescue her dad Maurice, whom the Beast previously held captive for trespassing on his property. Belle takes her dad's place, and the Beast releases Maurice. Later, the Beast falls in love with Belle and decides to release her so she can look after her dad.

23. Leela and Fry

Leela and Fry from Futurama.

Leela and Fry, from the animated TV show Futurama, have a humorous and endearing dynamic. Leela is a tough, one-eyed spaceship captain with a no-nonsense attitude, while Fry is a bumbling, clueless delivery boy who finds himself transported to the future.

24. Cosmo and Wanda

Cosmo and Wanda are two central characters from the animated TV show The Fairly Odd Parents. They are magical fairy godparents assigned to grant the wishes of their human godchild, Timmy Turner. Their relationship is marked by a strong bond and unwavering support for each other.

25. Mufasa and Sarabi

Mufasa and Sarabi from The Lion King.

The Lion King film has some of the most popular cartoon couples in the world. Mufasa and Sarabi happen to be one of them. These are a regal and respected lion couple whose relationship exemplifies love, loyalty, and strength.

26. Woody and Bo Peep

Woody and Bo Peep from Toy Story.

Woody and Bo Peep are charming and beloved cartoon couple from the Toy Story franchise. Woody, the loyal cowboy toy, and Bo Peep, the kind and resourceful porcelain shepherdess, share a special bond that evolves throughout the series.

27. Finn and Flame Princess

Finn and Flame Princess.

Finn and Flame Princess' love story catalyses their individual development and maturity. It explores themes of acceptance, forgiveness, and the complexity of navigating relationships. While their romantic journey faces ups and downs, the humour infused within their dynamic adds depth and light-heartedness to their evolving connection.

28. Princess Aurora and Prince Philip

Princess Aurora and Prince Philip from Sleeping Beauty.

Sleeping Beauty features one of the most famous cartoon couples of all time, Princess Aurora and Prince Philip. This is a classic fairy tale couple whose love story is filled with enchantment, adventure, and true love's triumph over adversity.

29. Pocahontas and John Smith

Pocahontas and John Smith.

Pocahontas and John Smith are one of the most unique couples from cartoons. Their love story, is grounded in genuine affection and understanding. Pocahontas is the daughter of a Native American chief, Powhatan. John is a renowned English explorer and soldier. They sympathise with each other's predicaments and find solace in longing for a meaningful connection.

30. George and Jane Jetson

George and Jane Jetson from The Jetsons.

George and Jane Jetson are an excellent example of a cute animated couple. Their dynamic combines humour, love, and a vision of the future. Their relationship represents the challenges and joys of modern family life with a sci-fi twist, making them an iconic couple in the TV series The Jetsons.

There have been numerous iconic cartoon couples that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Apart from the humour and entertainment, they have depicted a picture of companionship and love in relationships.

