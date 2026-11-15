The most famous poets of all time span more than 2,700 years, from the blind bard Homer to the confessional moderns, yet William Shakespeare remains the undisputed pinnacle — widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English language and the world's pre-eminent dramatist, whose 154 sonnets and verse plays have never left the stage or the syllabus. This list counts down from #20 to #1, profiling every poet's landmark works and the critical legacy that made them immortal.

From (L-R) William Shakespeare, Maya Angelou, Dante Alighieri. Photo: Universal History Archive, Aaron Rapoport, Stock Montage (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

William Shakespeare tops this list as the only poet whose plays, sonnets, and narrative poems have been performed or studied continuously for more than 400 years.

as the only poet whose plays, sonnets, and narrative poems have been performed or studied continuously for more than 400 years. The runner-up, Homer, authored two foundational epics — The Iliad and The Odyssey — that shaped all of Western literature.

— and — that shaped all of Western literature. The list spans 27 centuries and 11 nationalities , from ancient Greece to 20th-century America, reflecting how famous poets cut across cultures and eras.

, from ancient Greece to 20th-century America, reflecting how famous poets cut across cultures and eras. The only woman to rank in the top five is Emily Dickinson, whose nearly 1,800 poems were almost entirely unpublished in her lifetime.

is Emily Dickinson, whose nearly 1,800 poems were almost entirely unpublished in her lifetime. Target keywords Maya Angelou, Sylvia Plath, Edgar Allan Poe, and Oscar Wilde all appear in the top ten, underscoring how modern and Victorian voices remain among the most studied poets in the world.

How this ranking was determined

The rankings are based on a weighted assessment of critical recognition, reader interest and academic influence, drawing on resources from the Poetry Foundation, Encyclopaedia Britannica and the Academy of American Poets. Public recognition was also considered, with popularity rankings such as PoetrySoup's list of famous poets providing additional context on general cultural familiarity.

The final selection gives greater weight to historical influence, critical acclaim, translation reach and enduring presence in academic study than to name recognition alone. This explains why some poets with widespread public recognition may rank differently from those with greater literary and historical influence. All 20 entries have been checked against reliable biographical and literary reference sources.

Summary table

# Poet Nationality Era Landmark work 20 Rumi Persian (Afghan-born) Medieval Masnavi 19 Percy Bysshe Shelley English Romantic Ozymandias 18 Rabindranath Tagore Indian Modern Gitanjali 17 John Keats English Romantic Ode to a Nightingale 16 Langston Hughes American Modern The Weary Blues 15 Walt Whitman American 19th Century Leaves of Grass 14 W.B. Yeats Irish Modern The Tower 13 Pablo Neruda Chilean Modern Twenty Love Poems 12 T.S. Eliot British-American Modern The Waste Land 11 Robert Frost American Modern The Road Not Taken 10 John Milton English 17th Century Paradise Lost 9 William Blake English Romantic Songs of Innocence and Experience 8 Oscar Wilde Irish Victorian The Ballad of Reading Gaol 7 Edgar Allan Poe American Romantic The Raven 6 Maya Angelou American Modern I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings 5 Sylvia Plath American Confessional Ariel 4 Emily Dickinson American 19th Century Complete Poems 3 Dante Alighieri Italian Medieval The Divine Comedy 2 Homer Greek Ancient The Iliad & The Odyssey 1 William Shakespeare English Renaissance Sonnets & verse plays

The 20 most famous poets of all time

The 20 entries below move in countdown order, from #20 to #1. Each entry covers the poet's key biographical facts, their most celebrated works, and the critical reasons for their enduring global fame.

20. Rumi

A Persian representation of the poet Rumi. Photo: Pictures from History

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Full name: Jalāl ad-Dīn Muḥammad Rūmī

Jalāl ad-Dīn Muḥammad Rūmī Date of birth: 30 September 1207

30 September 1207 Nationality: Persian (born in Balkh, present-day Afghanistan)

Persian (born in Balkh, present-day Afghanistan) Profession: Sufi mystic, poet, Islamic scholar

Sufi mystic, poet, Islamic scholar Notable works: Masnavi, Divan-e Shams-e Tabrizi

Rumi was a Sufi mystic and poet born near modern-day Afghanistan who eventually settled in modern-day Turkey. His mystical poems explore the divine romance between humanity and God. His Masnavi — a six-volume work of spiritual verse — is regarded as one of the greatest poems in the Persian language. The critical consensus places Rumi among the greatest poets of all time, alongside Homer, Virgil, Dante, and Shakespeare.

19. Percy Bysshe Shelley

Illustrated portrait of English Romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley. Photo: Hulton Archive

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Full name: Percy Bysshe Shelley

Percy Bysshe Shelley Date of birth: 4 August 1792

4 August 1792 Date of death: 8 July 1822

8 July 1822 Nationality: English

English Profession: Romantic poet, essayist

Romantic poet, essayist Notable works: Ozymandias, Prometheus Unbound, Adonais, Ode to the West Wind

Shelley was an English Romantic poet and friend to John Keats. His famous works include Queen Mab, Prometheus Unbound, and Adonais — his tribute to Keats.

Ozymandias, published in 1818, is perhaps the most famous political sonnet in the English language, dissecting the vanity of power with devastating economy. Scholars note that Shelley — who died at 29 — might have challenged for the highest poetic ranks had he lived longer.

18. Rabindranath Tagore

Portrait of Indian author and poet Rabindranath Tagore, circa 1935. Photo: Fox Photos

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Full name: Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore Date of birth: 7 May 1861

7 May 1861 Date of death: 7 August 1941

7 August 1941 Nationality: Indian (Bengali)

Indian (Bengali) Profession: Poet, playwright, composer, philosopher

Poet, playwright, composer, philosopher Notable works: Gitanjali, Stray Birds, Fireflies

Rabindranath Tagore was an Indian writer, humanitarian, and poet who became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, awarded in 1913 for his collection Gitanjali (Song Offerings).

A versatile Indian poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, and painter, Tagore's diverse works spanned novels, short stories, songs, and essays, leaving a profound impact on Indian art and culture.

17. John Keats

Portrait of John Keats. Photo: Bettmann

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Full name: John Keats

John Keats Date of birth: 31 October 1795

31 October 1795 Date of death: 23 February 1821

23 February 1821 Nationality: English

English Profession: Romantic poet

Romantic poet Notable works: Ode to a Nightingale, Ode on a Grecian Urn, Endymion, La Belle Dame sans Merci

An English Romantic poet of the second generation, along with Lord Byron and Percy Bysshe Shelley, Keats produced his entire celebrated output in just five years before dying of tuberculosis at 25.

John Keats is renowned for his sensual and emotionally charged writing style. His odes, written in 1819, are considered among the finest short poems in the English language and established him posthumously as a colossus of Romanticism.

16. Langston Hughes

James Mercer Langston Hughes. Photo: Lincoln University

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Full name: James Mercer Langston Hughes

James Mercer Langston Hughes Date of birth: 1 February 1902

1 February 1902 Date of death: 22 May 1967

22 May 1967 Nationality: American

American Profession: Poet, novelist, playwright, social activist

Poet, novelist, playwright, social activist Notable works: The Weary Blues, Montage of a Dream Deferred, I, Too

Langston Hughes was an American poet, novelist, and playwright who was a leading figure in the Harlem Renaissance. He fused jazz rhythms and African American vernacular into verse with unprecedented skill.

Hughes epitomised the Harlem Renaissance and the era of jazz poetry, and his poem Harlem — with its famous question about a dream deferred — has been taught in schools around the world for decades.

15. Walt Whitman

Walt Whitman in Camden, N.J., circa 1891. Photo: Heritage Art

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Full name: Walter Whitman Jr.

Walter Whitman Jr. Date of birth: 31 May 1819

31 May 1819 Date of death: 26 March 1892

26 March 1892 Nationality: American

American Profession: Poet, essayist, journalist

Poet, essayist, journalist Notable works: Leaves of Grass, Song of Myself, O Captain! My Captain!

Whitman's free verse and expansive vision of America in Leaves of Grass helped define American poetry. He published and revised Leaves of Grass across nine editions between 1855 and 1891, expanding it throughout his life.

Born on 31 May 1819, Whitman is recognised as one of the most influential poets and writers in the world. His work often celebrates democracy and the human spirit, emphasising the interconnectedness of all people.

14. W.B. Yeats

Irish poet William Butler Yeats, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

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Full name: William Butler Yeats

William Butler Yeats Date of birth: 13 June 1865

13 June 1865 Date of death: 28 January 1939

28 January 1939 Nationality: Irish

Irish Profession: Poet, playwright, senator

Poet, playwright, senator Notable works: The Tower, The Second Coming, The Winding Stair and Other Poems

W.B. Yeats was an Irish modernist poet whose career bridged the Romantic and Modernist movements with rare grace. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1923. His famous works included The Tower (1928) and The Winding Stair and Other Poems (1929), collections many critics regard as the finest sustained achievement in 20th-century English poetry.

13. Pablo Neruda

Chilean poet and activist Pablo Neruda. Photo: Sam Falk

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Full name: Ricardo Eliécer Neftalí Reyes Basoalto (pen name: Pablo Neruda)

Ricardo Eliécer Neftalí Reyes Basoalto (pen name: Pablo Neruda) Date of birth: 12 July 1904

12 July 1904 Date of death: 23 September 1973

23 September 1973 Nationality: Chilean

Chilean Profession: Poet, diplomat, politician

Poet, diplomat, politician Notable works: Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair, Canto General, Odes to Common Things

Born Ricardo Eliécer Neftalí Reyes Basoalto, Pablo Neruda was a Chilean poet-diplomat and politician who took his pen name from the Czech poet Jan Neruda. His collection Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair (1924) became one of the best-selling Spanish-language poetry books ever printed. Pablo Neruda won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971.

12. T.S. Eliot

T. S. Eliot: British poet, inspecting manuscripts. Photo: Bettmann

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Full name: Thomas Stearns Eliot

Thomas Stearns Eliot Date of birth: 26 September 1888

26 September 1888 Date of death: 4 January 1965

4 January 1965 Nationality: British-American (born American, naturalised British)

British-American (born American, naturalised British) Profession: Poet, playwright, literary critic, publisher

Poet, playwright, literary critic, publisher Notable works: The Waste Land, The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock, Four Quartets

T.S. Eliot's modernist masterpiece The Waste Land revolutionised 20th-century poetry with its fragmented style and complex allusions. Published in 1922, it remains one of the most discussed poems of the modern era.

Some of Eliot's prominent works include The Hollow Men, Ash Wednesday, and Four Quartets. His significant contributions to poetry were recognised with the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1948.

11. Robert Frost

American poet Robert Frost sits at a microphone, reading from a piece of paper. Photo: Hulton Archive

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Full name: Robert Lee Frost

Robert Lee Frost Date of birth: 26 March 1874

26 March 1874 Date of death: 29 January 1963

29 January 1963 Nationality: American

American Profession: Poet

Poet Notable works: The Road Not Taken, Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening, Mending Wall

Robert Frost, one of America's most celebrated poets, was born on 26 March 1874. His most famous works include The Road Not Taken, Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening, and Mending Wall. He received four Pulitzer Prizes for Poetry, more than any other American poet. Few poets have as many great poems as Frost.

10. John Milton

Engraved portrait of British poet and politician John Milton, mid-17th century. Photo: Stock Montage

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Full name: John Milton

John Milton Date of birth: 9 December 1608

9 December 1608 Date of death: 8 November 1674

8 November 1674 Nationality: English

English Profession: Poet, polemicist, civil servant

Poet, polemicist, civil servant Notable works: Paradise Lost, Paradise Regained, Samson Agonistes, Lycidas

John Milton was an English poet, best known for his epic poem Paradise Lost (1667), written in blank verse, which tells the Biblical story of man's fall. He also wrote Areopagitica (1644) in defence of free speech.

Paradise Lost is widely regarded as the greatest epic poem in the English language after Homer. Milton's unique use of language and unrhymed verse distinguished him as a literary innovator.

9. William Blake

William Blake, English mystic, poet, artist and engraver. Photo: Universal History Archive

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Full name: William Blake

William Blake Date of birth: 28 November 1757

28 November 1757 Date of death: 12 August 1827

12 August 1827 Nationality: English

English Profession: Poet, painter, printmaker, engraver

Poet, painter, printmaker, engraver Notable works: Songs of Innocence and of Experience, The Tyger, The Marriage of Heaven and Hell

William Blake was an English engraver, artist, poet, and visionary, author of exquisite lyrics in Songs of Innocence (1789) and Songs of Experience (1794). He hand-engraved, illustrated, and printed most of his own books — a unique artistic practice.

More than just a poet, Blake was also recognised as a painter and a mystic. He claimed to be influenced by divine forces; such radical views damaged his reputation in his lifetime, but after his death his talent became known far and wide.

8. Oscar Wilde

Oscar Fingal O'Flahertie Wills Wilde, Irish novelist and playwright, Freemason. Photo: Napoleon Sarony

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Full name: Oscar Fingal O'Flahertie Wills Wilde

Oscar Fingal O'Flahertie Wills Wilde Date of birth: 16 October 1854

16 October 1854 Date of death: 30 November 1900

30 November 1900 Nationality: Irish

Irish Profession: Poet, playwright, novelist, essayist

Poet, playwright, novelist, essayist Notable works: The Ballad of Reading Gaol, Poems (1881), The Picture of Dorian Gray

Oscar Wilde was an Irish dramatist and poet who became one of the best-known literary figures of the Victorian period. His poetry career preceded his celebrated plays. Wilde wrote The Ballad of Reading Gaol in exile in 1897 and 1898, shortly after his release from Reading Gaol, where he had been imprisoned.

Published in February 1898 under the pseudonym C.3.3., the poem is 109 stanzas long, written in ballad metre, and sold well enough to go through seven editions in its first two years.

7. Edgar Allan Poe

Portrait of American author Edgar Allan Poe. Photo: Bettmann

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Full name: Edgar Allan Poe

Edgar Allan Poe Date of birth: 19 January 1809

19 January 1809 Date of death: 7 October 1849

7 October 1849 Nationality: American

American Profession: Poet, short-story writer, literary critic, editor

Poet, short-story writer, literary critic, editor Notable works: The Raven, Annabel Lee, The Tell-Tale Heart, The Fall of the House of Usher

Edgar Allan Poe was an American author and poet, often credited as the father of the short story, a pioneer of science fiction, the inventor of the detective story, and the master of the horror genre.

In 1845, Poe published his most famous poem, The Raven. The publication made Poe a household name and gave him many literary opportunities. His influence extended to French Symbolist poets including Baudelaire and Mallarmé, who regarded him as the forefather of modern aesthetics.

6. Maya Angelou

Dr Maya Angelou speaks to a sold-out crowd at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas. Photo: Gary Miller

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Full name: Marguerite Annie Johnson (known as Maya Angelou)

Marguerite Annie Johnson (known as Maya Angelou) Date of birth: 4 April 1928

4 April 1928 Date of death: 28 May 2014

28 May 2014 Nationality: American

American Profession: Poet, memoirist, civil rights activist, actor, singer

Poet, memoirist, civil rights activist, actor, singer Notable works: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, And Still I Rise, Phenomenal Woman

Marguerite Annie Johnson Angelou, widely known as Maya Angelou, was an American author, actress, screenwriter, dancer, poet, and civil rights activist. Her 1969 memoir I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings—whose title was inspired by a line from Paul Laurence Dunbar's 1899 poem Sympathy—made literary history as the first nonfiction bestseller by a Black woman.

Beyond her prose, her celebrated verse collections, including Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water 'fore I Diiie and And Still I Rise, cemented her place as an iconic voice in American poetry. In 2010, President Barack Obama awarded Angelou the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honour.

5. Sylvia Plath

The photo shows author Sylvia Plath seated in front of a bookshelf. Photo: Bettmann

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Full name: Sylvia Plath

Sylvia Plath Date of birth: 27 October 1932

27 October 1932 Date of death: 11 February 1963

11 February 1963 Nationality: American

American Profession: Poet, novelist, short-story writer

Poet, novelist, short-story writer Notable works: Ariel, The Colossus, The Bell Jar, Daddy, Lady Lazarus

Sylvia Plath was an American poet, novelist, short-story writer, and essayist. She is best known for her semi-autobiographical novel The Bell Jar and her contributions to confessional poetry.

Plath's first poetry collection, Colossus, was published in 1960. Her posthumous collection Ariel (1965) electrified readers and critics alike, and her Collected Poems won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1982 — awarded nearly two decades after her death.

4. Emily Dickinson

A portrait of American poet Emily Dickinson from a daguerreotype taken circa 1847. Photo: Culture Club

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Full name: Emily Elizabeth Dickinson

Emily Elizabeth Dickinson Date of birth: 10 December 1830

10 December 1830 Date of death: 15 May 1886

15 May 1886 Nationality: American

American Profession: Poet

Poet Notable works: Because I could not stop for Death, I heard a Fly buzz — when I died, Hope is the thing with feathers

Emily Dickinson was an American lyric poet who lived in seclusion and commanded a singular brilliance of style and integrity of vision. Along with Walt Whitman, Dickinson is widely considered one of the most important figures in American poetry.

Only about ten of her nearly 1,800 poems were published during her lifetime—all anonymously and without her explicit consent. The full scope of her genius only became apparent posthumously, transforming how generations of readers understood brevity, death, and faith.

3. Dante Alighieri

Dante Alighieri in exile. Photo: DeAgostini

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Full name: Dante Alighieri

Dante Alighieri Date of birth: c. May/June 1265

c. May/June 1265 Date of death: 13/14 September 1321

13/14 September 1321 Nationality: Italian (Florentine)

Italian (Florentine) Profession: Poet, prose writer, philosopher, political thinker

Poet, prose writer, philosopher, political thinker Notable works: The Divine Comedy (Inferno, Purgatorio, Paradiso), La Vita Nuova

Dante Alighieri was an Italian poet of the Middle Ages. His Divine Comedy is one of the most influential European works of literature. Dante is also called the "Father of the Italian language". Dante's vivid portrayals of Hell, Purgatory, and Heaven left a lasting impact on Western art and literature, influencing renowned writers like Chaucer, Milton, and Tennyson.

2. Homer

A portrait of Homer. Photo: Universal History Archive

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Full name: Homer (Greek: Ὅμηρος)

Homer (Greek: Ὅμηρος) Date of birth: c. 8th century BC (exact date unknown)

c. 8th century BC (exact date unknown) Nationality: Ancient Greek

Ancient Greek Profession: Epic poet

Epic poet Notable works: The Iliad, The Odyssey

Homer was a Greek poet credited with writing The Iliad and The Odyssey, two epic poems foundational to ancient Greek literature. The critical consensus places Homer among the "big four" greatest poets of all time, alongside Virgil, Dante, and Shakespeare.

Both epics have been translated into every major world language and continue to be assigned on university syllabi globally, making Homer the oldest name on this list whose influence has never dimmed.

1. William Shakespeare (the most famous poet of all time)

English playwright and poet William Shakespeare. Photo: Stock Montage

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Full name: William Shakespeare

William Shakespeare Date of birth: c. 23 April 1564 (baptised 26 April 1564)

c. 23 April 1564 (baptised 26 April 1564) Date of death: 23 April 1616

23 April 1616 Nationality: English

English Profession: Poet, playwright, actor

Poet, playwright, actor Notable works: 154 sonnets, Venus and Adonis, Hamlet, King Lear, Macbeth

William Shakespeare was an English poet, playwright, and actor, widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English language and the world's pre-eminent dramatist. His extant works, including some collaborations, consist of around 38 plays, 154 sonnets, two long narrative poems, and a few other verses.

His plays have been translated into every major living language and are performed more often than those of any other playwright. As a poet, his 154 sonnets are unsurpassed in their command of the form, psychological depth, and ability to illuminate love, time, and mortality in fourteen lines.

FAQs

Who is the most famous poet of all time?

William Shakespeare is widely recognised as the most famous poet of all time. Shakespeare was an English playwright and poet who lived in the Elizabethan period and is regarded as the greatest writer in the English language. His 154 sonnets alone would secure his place on this list, but his verse plays elevate him above every rival.

Who is considered the greatest American poet?

Several names compete for that title depending on how greatness is measured. In unaided U.S. public-recognition surveys (such as the Troypress poll), Edgar Allan Poe is the American poet named first by the highest percentage of respondents (29%), followed by Robert Frost and Emily Dickinson. Academically, however, critics most often cite Walt Whitman and Emily Dickinson as the primary architects of a distinctly American poetic tradition.

Why is Sylvia Plath so famous?

Sylvia Plath is best known for her semi-autobiographical novel The Bell Jar (1963) and the searing poems collected posthumously in Ariel (1965), including Daddy and Lady Lazarus. Her raw, confessional style broke taboos around mental illness and female experience, making her one of the most studied poets of the 20th century.

What is Edgar Allan Poe best known for in poetry?

Best known for The Raven, Poe fused hypnotic, musical verse with psychological terror and remains one of the most influential—and most imitated—voices in poetry and popular storytelling. His poem Annabel Lee is also regarded as one of the most beautiful elegies in the American canon.

Did Oscar Wilde consider himself a poet?

Wilde's plays filled theatres, his novel provoked moral panic, and his conversation was legendary. But he was a poet first — the verse came before the fame, before the trials, before the prison cell where he would write the one poem that outlasted everything else. That poem, The Ballad of Reading Gaol, remains his most critically enduring work.

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Shaboozey's A Bar Song (Tipsy) spent 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, tying the record set by Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." Charley Pride's career also set lasting milestones, including three Grammy Awards and induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

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