Emily Elizabeth’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Who is Emily Elizabeth? She is an American Instagram model, content creator, and social media influencer. She has worked with popular fashion companies such as Fashion Nova, Ignite, and Boutine.

The famous Instagram model posing for a photo wearing a black leather coat. Photo: @emmilyelizabethh

Source: Instagram

Emily Elizabeth is a social media influencer who commands a significant fan base on social media, particularly Instagram and YouTube. She recently got engaged to Garret Totten.

Emily Elizabeth's bio

Where is Emily Elizabeth from? The Instagram star was born in Florida, the United States of America, to Mark and Journey Howard. She has not disclosed much about her childhood except that she has a brother.

The famous Instagram model posing for a photo. Photo: @emmilyelizabethh

Source: Instagram

What race is Emily Elizabeth?

The social media influencer is an American national of white ethnicity.

How old is Emily Elizabeth?

The Instagram star was born on 6 May 1998. Therefore, as of 2022, Emily Elizabeth's age 24 years old. Her birth sign is Taurus.

Rise to stardom

She joined social media in 2017 when she uploaded her first photo on Instagram. Although she had no prior plans of making it big on the platform, her photos caught the public's attention and went viral within a short period.

Her fame, however, skyrocketed when she started working with Fashion Nova, a leading fashion company in the United States of America. She often uploads photos wearing bikinis and swimsuits. Additionally, she works as a brand ambassador for the Rockstar energy drink.

Aside from Instagram, Emily Elizabeth, the model, is also a vibrant personality on OnlyFans. She often flaunts her explicit photos on the platform. She also runs a self-titled YouTube channel, where she often uploads videos on fashion hauls.

What is Emily Elizabeth's net worth?

According to Popular Net Worth, the model's net worth ranges between $1 million and $1.5 million. This figure, however, is not from a verified source.

Does Emily Elizabeth have a boyfriend?

The Instagram model posing for a photo with her boyfriend. Photo: @emmilyelizabethh

Source: Instagram

Yes, she does. Her boyfriend's name is Garret Totten, and the two are engaged. They currently reside in New York City, USA.

Emily Elizabeth's measurements

Emily Elizabeth's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. Also, she weighs 123 pounds or 56 kilograms, and her body measurements are 34-24-38 inches or 86-61-97 centimetres.

Fast facts about Emily Elizabeth

How old is Emily Elizabeth? She is 24 years old as of 2022. How tall is Emily Elizabeth? The social media sensation is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 (cm) tall, and her weight is 123 pounds or 56 (cm). How much is Emily Elizabeth worth? Her net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $1.5 million. Is Elizabeth on Instagram? Yes, she is on Instagram with the handle @emmilyelizabethh. As of May 2022, she has garnered over 1.9 million followers. What is Emily Elizabeth's nationality? The social media influencer is an American of white ethnicity. What does Emily Elizabeth do for a living? She is an Instagram model and social media influencer.

Emily Elizabeth is an American social media sensation who has become a sought-after personality within a short period. Consequently, she commands a significant fan base on social media.

Source: Legit.ng