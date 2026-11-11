The Walking Dead cast produces one clear wealth leader: Norman Reedus, whose net worth sits at an estimated $40 million, built largely on his record-breaking $1 million per episode salary during the show's peak seasons. The crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon became the face of AMC's zombie empire, and Reedus's pay packet reflected that dominance. Andrew Lincoln, who played lead Rick Grimes for nine seasons, trails closely behind in second place.

Chart ranks “The Walking Dead” cast by net worth, led by Norman Reedus. Photo: JB Lacroix, Jamie McCarthy, Gilbert Flores, Michael Loccisano, Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Norman Reedus is the richest Walking Dead cast member , with an estimated net worth of $40 million and a peak salary of $1 million per episode .

, with an estimated net worth of $40 million and a peak salary of . Andrew Lincoln, who led the show for nine seasons as Rick Grimes, has a net worth estimated at $30 million as of 2026.

as of 2026. The richest woman among the main Walking Dead cast is Melissa McBride , worth approximately $9 million , built over 11 consecutive seasons as Carol Peletier.

, worth approximately , built over 11 consecutive seasons as Carol Peletier. The overall range runs from $4 million (Lauren Cohan) to $40 million (Norman Reedus), a tenfold spread across the core cast.

(Lauren Cohan) to $40 million (Norman Reedus), a across the core cast. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who joined as late as Season 6, earned $200,000 per episode as Negan and ranks fourth on this list with roughly $8 million.

The wealthiest Walking Dead cast members, ranked

Rankings are based on net worth estimates drawn from Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest and cross-referenced reporting from outlets including Screen Rant and ComicBook.com. Per-episode salary figures are sourced from contemporaneous reporting at the time those salaries were active. All figures are the most current estimates available as of November 2026.

Rank Actor Character Est. Net Worth Peak Episode Salary 1 Norman Reedus Daryl Dixon $40M $1,000,000 2 Andrew Lincoln Rick Grimes $30M $650,000 3 Melissa McBride Carol Peletier $9M ~$90,000 4 Jeffrey Dean Morgan Negan $8M $200,000 5 Chandler Riggs Carl Grimes $8M ~$100,000 6 Steven Yeun Glenn Rhee $5M ~$60,000 7 Danai Gurira Michonne $5M ~$60,000 8 Lauren Cohan Maggie Greene/Rhee $4M ~$60,000

8. Lauren Cohan ($4 million)

Lauren Cohan at The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 premiere screening during Comic-Con International in San Diego. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lauren Cohan

Lauren Cohan Date of birth: 7 January 1982

7 January 1982 Age: 44 (as of November 2026)

44 (as of November 2026) Nationality: British-American

British-American Role: Maggie Greene/Rhee

Maggie Greene/Rhee Instagram: @laurencohan

Cohan's critically acclaimed performances have helped her build a career spanning almost two decades. Following the conclusion of the main series, she moved into the spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City, serving as both star and executive producer.

Although Cohan was bumped to series regular status for several seasons, her exact per-episode salary was never confirmed. Based on her estimated net worth relative to co-stars, she likely earned closer to the higher end of the $40,000–$60,000 bracket.

7. Danai Gurira ($5 million)

Danai Gurira attends the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Park. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Danai Jekesi Gurira

Danai Jekesi Gurira Date of birth: 14 February 1978

14 February 1978 Age: 48 (as of November 2026)

48 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Zimbabwean-American

Zimbabwean-American Role: Michonne

Michonne Instagram: @danaigurira

Gurira's breakthrough came with her role as Michonne in The Walking Dead, where she became a mainstay character, earning up to $60,000 per episode by the time she left in Season 10.

Gurira's introduction as Michonne at the end of Season 2 marked a significant moment in the show's history. Away from acting, she is an award-winning playwright with four plays to her name.

6. Steven Yeun ($5 million)

Steven Yeun at Netflix's The Rip New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall. Photo: Stephanie Augello

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun Date of birth: 21 December 1983

21 December 1983 Age: 42 (as of November 2026)

42 (as of November 2026) Nationality: South Korean-American

South Korean-American Role: Glenn Rhee

Glenn Rhee Instagram: @steveyeun

Steven Yeun is known for his role as Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead, with Forbes estimating in 2016 that he earned $60,000 per episode. He stayed busy after his TWD role came to a memorable end in Season 7.

Beyond TWD, Yeun has lent his voice to animated projects including The Legend of Korra and Trollhunters, and he starred alongside Ali Wong in A24's Beef.

5. Chandler Riggs ($8 million)

Chandler Riggs attends the Paley Center's A Million Little Things screening at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chandler Riggs

Chandler Riggs Date of birth: 27 June 1999

27 June 1999 Age: 27 (as of November 2026)

27 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Carl Grimes

Carl Grimes Instagram: @chandlerriggs5

Chandler Riggs was just 10 years old when he was cast as Carl Grimes, holding the role until Carl's tragic exit during Season 8. During his time on TWD, Riggs earned up to $100,000 per episode.

In addition to acting, Riggs also earns income as an EDM musician who performs under the name Eclipse.

4. Jeffrey Dean Morgan ($8 million)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan at The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 premiere screening during Comic-Con International in San Diego. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Date of birth: 22 April 1966

22 April 1966 Age: 60 (as of November 2026)

60 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Negan

Negan Instagram: @jeffreydeanmorgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan first appeared as Negan in the Season 6 finale of The Walking Dead in April 2016. For his work on the series, Morgan earned a substantial $200,000 per episode.

With an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Morgan's success extends well beyond his role on The Walking Dead. He also joined The Boys cast while reprising Negan in Dead City.

3. Melissa McBride ($9 million)

Melissa McBride attends the 2026 AMC Networks Upfront at Spring Studios in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Melissa McBride

Melissa McBride Date of birth: 23 May 1965

23 May 1965 Age: 61 (as of November 2026)

61 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Carol Peletier

Melissa McBride's wealth is often reported in the high single digits, and her ranking reflects one of the clearest "grew with the show" arcs in the cast. Her estimated net worth reflects years of centrality, franchise respect, and a role that only got more valuable as the show progressed.

Estimates of McBride's net worth range from $3 million (Celebrity Net Worth) to $9 million. Early in her career she appeared in commercials for clients including Ford and worked as a commercial casting director in Atlanta, but the bulk of her fortune came from playing Carol Peletier across all 11 seasons.

2. Andrew Lincoln ($30 million)

Andrew Lincoln attends the AMC Networks 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Andrew James Clutterbuck

Andrew James Clutterbuck Date of birth: 14 September 1973

14 September 1973 Age: 53 (as of November 2026)

53 (as of November 2026) Nationality: British

British Role: Rick Grimes

Andrew Lincoln played lead character Rick Grimes from Season 1 until he left in Season 9. By that time, Lincoln was receiving a salary of $650,000 per episode, which amounts to roughly $10.4 million for a 16-episode season.

Lincoln returned to the franchise as Rick Grimes in the spin-off The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live..

1. Norman Reedus ($40 million)

Norman Reedus attends the 53rd Annual Saturn Awards at the Hilton Universal City Hotel. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Norman Mark Reedus

Norman Mark Reedus Date of birth: 6 January 1969

6 January 1969 Age: 57 (as of November 2026)

57 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Daryl Dixon

Daryl Dixon Instagram: @bigbaldhead

Norman Reedus has a net worth of $40 million. He is best known for his work on the hit AMC show The Walking Dead, starring from 2010 to 2022 and appearing in 148 of the show's 177 episodes.

At the peak of the series, Norman earned $1 million per episode, working out to $22–24 million in total earnings per season and making him one of the highest-paid actors on television. Beyond TWD, Reedus hosts the AMC travel show Ride with Norman Reedus (2016–present) and starred as protagonist Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding (2019) and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (2025).

FAQs

Who is the richest cast member of The Walking Dead?

Norman Reedus is the richest member of The Walking Dead cast, with an estimated net worth of $40 million. He earned $1 million per episode at the height of the series, making him one of the highest-paid actors in cable television history.

How much did Andrew Lincoln earn per episode of The Walking Dead?

By the time Lincoln departed in Season 9, he was earning $650,000 per episode, equivalent to around $10.4 million for a 16-episode season. His full name is Andrew James Clutterbuck, and he is British-born.

Did Melissa McBride appear in every season of The Walking Dead?

Yes. Melissa McBride's net worth reflects years of centrality to the show. Her role as Carol became more valuable as the series progressed, and she appeared from the show's first season through to the Season 11 finale in November 2022.

How much did Jeffrey Dean Morgan make per episode as Negan?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's net worth is estimated at $8 million, with most of his fortune tied to his role as Negan, for which he was paid $200,000 per episode. He joined the main cast from Season 7 onwards.

What has Steven Yeun done since leaving The Walking Dead?

Since leaving TWD, Steven Yeun has lent his voice to animated series and films, including Trollhunters and Invincible, and starred in A24's Netflix original Beef. His diverse body of work has contributed significantly to his estimated $5 million net worth.

We also highlighted facts about The Boys cast salaries, estimated net worths and the show’s reported production budget.

Karl Urban tops the cast’s wealth ranking with an estimated net worth of $20 million, while reported per-episode salaries vary widely. The figures offer a look at the financial scale behind one of Amazon Prime’s most successful series.

Source: Legit.ng