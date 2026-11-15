Keeping up with the Smart Guy cast and what they have been up to since 1999

Smart Guy was one of The WB's most beloved 1990s sitcoms, following a 10-year-old genius as he navigated high school alongside his older siblings and their friends. Created by Danny Kallis, the series ran for three seasons and 51 episodes on The WB from 2 April 1997 to 16 May 1999. Set in Washington, D.C., the show was about the misadventures of 10-year-old child genius T.J. Henderson from elementary school, who gets transferred to Piedmont High School, where he ends up becoming a high school sophomore. Two-and-a-half decades later, the Smart Guy cast has gone on to earn film royalties, land Apple TV+ roles, and headline stand-up comedy tours.

Omar Gooding (L), Essence Atkins (C), and John Marshall Jones (R) are among the Smart Guy cast. Photo: Paul Archuleta, Frazer Harrison, Imeh Akpanudosen (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tahj Mowry, who played T.J. Henderson , went on to star in 100 episodes of Baby Daddy on ABC Family and has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

, went on to star in 100 episodes of on ABC Family and has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. Jason Weaver's decision to take royalties over a $2 million flat fee for The Lion King is now widely cited as one of the smartest financial moves in child actor history.

for is now widely cited as one of the smartest financial moves in child actor history. Essence Atkins is the highest-earning cast member , with an estimated net worth of $5 million built across Half & Half , Are We There Yet? , and the A Haunted House franchise.

, with an estimated net worth of $5 million built across , , and the franchise. Omar Gooding broke a vertebra in his neck in a car crash in March 2026 but healed without surgery and returned to stand-up comedy by October 2026.

in March 2026 but healed without surgery and returned to stand-up comedy by October 2026. John Marshall Jones has held a recurring role on Apple TV+'s For All Mankind since 2021, keeping him active in prestige television.

Summary table

Cast member Character Role since 1999 Est. net worth Tahj Mowry T.J. Henderson Baby Daddy, voice of Wade on Kim Possible ~$1.5M Essence Atkins Yvette Henderson Half & Half, Are We There Yet?, A Haunted House ~$5M Jason Weaver Marcus Henderson The Chi, ATL, ongoing Lion King royalties ~$4M John Marshall Jones Floyd Henderson For All Mankind, Rectify, The Fosters ~$2M Omar Gooding Mo Tibbs Family Time, stand-up comedy, rap ~$1–2M

Smart Guy cast: where are they now?

Here is a look at all five main Smart Guy cast members and what each of them has been up to since the show ended in 1999.

Tahj Mowry

Tahj Mowry at the Hollywood Creative Alliance's Astra TV Awards. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tahj Dayton Mowry

Tahj Dayton Mowry Date of birth: 17 May 1986

17 May 1986 Age: 40 (as of 2026)

40 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor, singer

Actor, singer Net worth: ~$1.5 million

~$1.5 million Instagram: @tahj_mowry

Initially known as the younger brother of Tia and Tamera on Sister, Sister, Mowry carved his own lane with his own show. After Smart Guy wrapped, he became known for his roles as Michelle Tanner's best friend Teddy on Full House, and Tucker Dobbs on Freeform's comedy show Baby Daddy. Mowry was also cast as the voice of ten-year-old super genius Wade Load on Kim Possible, a nod to his Smart Guy role.

In a September 2020 interview, Tahj Mowry confirmed that a revival of the show was in the works. Mowry is active on social media, particularly Instagram, where his account, @tahj_mowry, currently boasts 1.3 million followers.

Essence Atkins

Essence Atkins at the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Essence Uhura Atkins

Essence Uhura Atkins Date of birth: 7 February 1972

7 February 1972 Age: 54 (as of 2026)

54 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actress, model

Actress, model Net worth: ~$5 million

~$5 million Instagram: @essence_says

Atkins later starred alongside Marlon Wayans in the parody films A Haunted House (2013) and A Haunted House 2 (2014). From 2010 to 2013, Atkins starred in the TBS sitcom Are We There Yet? with Terry Crews.

She is best known for the roles of Dee Dee Thorne on the UPN sitcom Half & Half and as Yvette Henderson on the WB sitcom Smart Guy. Most recently, she appeared in the 2026 TV movie Breathe Again alongside Toni Braxton, keeping her Lifetime and TV movie presence strong well into the mid-2020s.

Jason Weaver

Actor Jason Weaver visits "The Big Tigger Morning Show" on V-103 Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jason Michael Weaver

Jason Michael Weaver Date of birth: 18 July 1979

18 July 1979 Age: 47 (as of 2026)

47 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor, singer

Actor, singer Net worth: ~$4 million

~$4 million Instagram: @itsjasonweaver

Jason Weaver began his career at a young age, quickly gaining recognition for his portrayal of the young Michael Jackson in the 1992 miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream. He also voiced young Simba's singing parts in Disney's The Lion King (1994). According to Weaver and his mother/manager Marilyn "Kitty" Haywood, they turned down a flat buyout offer in favour of ongoing royalties tied to his musical performances.

While entertainment analysts frequently debate the exact mechanics and scale of early-90s child actor contracts, Weaver has consistently stated that this decision ultimately earned him well over $2 million and continuous royalty checks decades after the film's release.

John Marshall Jones

Actor John Marshall Jones attends The Ultimate Fan Experience. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Marshall Jones Jr.

John Marshall Jones Jr. Date of birth: 17 August 1962

17 August 1962 Age: 64 (as of 2026)

64 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor, producer, director

Actor, producer, director Net worth: ~$2 million

Most known for his portrayal of Floyd Henderson on Smart Guy, since 2021 Jones has had a recurring role as U.S. Air Force General Nelson Bradford in the Apple TV+ original science fiction space drama series For All Mankind.

John Marshall Jones Jr. is an American actor, producer, director, and spokesperson best known for his role as Floyd Henderson on the long-running sitcom Smart Guy (1997–1999) and as Detective Stan Jones on Tyler Perry's The Paynes. His career has demonstrated remarkable staying power across four decades of television.

Omar Gooding

Actor Omar Gooding visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family". Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Omar Miles Gooding

Omar Miles Gooding Date of birth: 19 October 1976

19 October 1976 Age: 50 (as of 2026)

50 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor, comedian, rapper

Actor, comedian, rapper Net worth: ~$1 million

~$1 million Instagram: @omargooding

Omar Gooding was born to Cuba Gooding Sr. and Shirley Sullivan. He has two brothers — Cuba Gooding Jr., an Academy Award-winning actor, and Tommy Gooding — as well as a sister, April Gooding. Omar's acting career started at age 12 with a 1988 guest spot on Webster, and he followed it with a role as Stuart in the 1990 Bill Cosby film Ghost Dad.

He broke a vertebra in his neck in a car crash in March 2026 while riding as a back-seat passenger, but healed without surgery and returned to stand-up comedy by October 2026. He turned 50 on 19 October 2026, and marked it on the road with a stand-up show called "This Is 50."

FAQs

What happened to the Smart Guy cast after the show ended?

Smart Guy ended after three seasons and 51 episodes on 16 May 1999. All five main cast members have remained in the entertainment industry. Tahj Mowry moved into Baby Daddy, Essence Atkins into Half & Half and Are We There Yet?, Jason Weaver into The Chi, John Marshall Jones into For All Mankind, and Omar Gooding into stand-up comedy and independent film work.

Is a Smart Guy reboot or revival happening?

In an interview in September 2020, Mowry confirmed that a revival of the show was in the works. No official premiere date or network has been confirmed since that announcement, and the project has not moved into production as of November 2026.

Who is the richest member of the Smart Guy cast?

With an estimated net worth of $5 million, Essence Atkins has built her fortune through a successful acting career spanning television and film. She edges out Jason Weaver, whose net worth is estimated at around $4 million, boosted substantially by his ongoing Lion King royalties.

Is Omar Gooding related to Cuba Gooding Jr.?

Omar Miles Gooding was born on 19 October 1976, in Los Angeles, California. His older brother is Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Omar has consistently built his own career in television and comedy, independent of his more famous sibling.

What is Jason Weaver's connection to The Lion King?

Jason Weaver is best known for voicing young Simba's singing parts in Disney's The Lion King and for his roles in Smart Guy and The Jacksons: An American Dream. His decision to turn down a flat $2 million for The Lion King in favour of royalties has become a widely discussed example of smart contract negotiation.

We also highlighted facts about the M*A*S*H cast, including where its best-known actors are now and how their careers developed after the series ended.

More than four decades after the show's finale, only four of its core cast members are still alive. The article also examines the cast's lasting legacy and the difficult relationships behind the scenes.

Source: Legit.ng