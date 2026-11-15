Keeping up with the Smart Guy cast and what they have been up to since 1999
Smart Guy was one of The WB's most beloved 1990s sitcoms, following a 10-year-old genius as he navigated high school alongside his older siblings and their friends. Created by Danny Kallis, the series ran for three seasons and 51 episodes on The WB from 2 April 1997 to 16 May 1999. Set in Washington, D.C., the show was about the misadventures of 10-year-old child genius T.J. Henderson from elementary school, who gets transferred to Piedmont High School, where he ends up becoming a high school sophomore. Two-and-a-half decades later, the Smart Guy cast has gone on to earn film royalties, land Apple TV+ roles, and headline stand-up comedy tours.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Summary table
- Smart Guy cast: where are they now?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Tahj Mowry, who played T.J. Henderson, went on to star in 100 episodes of Baby Daddy on ABC Family and has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.
- Jason Weaver's decision to take royalties over a $2 million flat fee for The Lion King is now widely cited as one of the smartest financial moves in child actor history.
- Essence Atkins is the highest-earning cast member, with an estimated net worth of $5 million built across Half & Half, Are We There Yet?, and the A Haunted House franchise.
- Omar Gooding broke a vertebra in his neck in a car crash in March 2026 but healed without surgery and returned to stand-up comedy by October 2026.
- John Marshall Jones has held a recurring role on Apple TV+'s For All Mankind since 2021, keeping him active in prestige television.
Summary table
Cast member
Character
Role since 1999
Est. net worth
Tahj Mowry
T.J. Henderson
Baby Daddy, voice of Wade on Kim Possible
~$1.5M
Essence Atkins
Yvette Henderson
Half & Half, Are We There Yet?, A Haunted House
~$5M
Jason Weaver
Marcus Henderson
The Chi, ATL, ongoing Lion King royalties
~$4M
John Marshall Jones
Floyd Henderson
For All Mankind, Rectify, The Fosters
~$2M
Omar Gooding
Mo Tibbs
Family Time, stand-up comedy, rap
~$1–2M
Smart Guy cast: where are they now?
Here is a look at all five main Smart Guy cast members and what each of them has been up to since the show ended in 1999.
Tahj Mowry
- Full name: Tahj Dayton Mowry
- Date of birth: 17 May 1986
- Age: 40 (as of 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor, singer
- Net worth: ~$1.5 million
- Instagram: @tahj_mowry
Initially known as the younger brother of Tia and Tamera on Sister, Sister, Mowry carved his own lane with his own show. After Smart Guy wrapped, he became known for his roles as Michelle Tanner's best friend Teddy on Full House, and Tucker Dobbs on Freeform's comedy show Baby Daddy. Mowry was also cast as the voice of ten-year-old super genius Wade Load on Kim Possible, a nod to his Smart Guy role.
In a September 2020 interview, Tahj Mowry confirmed that a revival of the show was in the works. Mowry is active on social media, particularly Instagram, where his account, @tahj_mowry, currently boasts 1.3 million followers.
Essence Atkins
- Full name: Essence Uhura Atkins
- Date of birth: 7 February 1972
- Age: 54 (as of 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress, model
- Net worth: ~$5 million
- Instagram: @essence_says
Atkins later starred alongside Marlon Wayans in the parody films A Haunted House (2013) and A Haunted House 2 (2014). From 2010 to 2013, Atkins starred in the TBS sitcom Are We There Yet? with Terry Crews.
She is best known for the roles of Dee Dee Thorne on the UPN sitcom Half & Half and as Yvette Henderson on the WB sitcom Smart Guy. Most recently, she appeared in the 2026 TV movie Breathe Again alongside Toni Braxton, keeping her Lifetime and TV movie presence strong well into the mid-2020s.
Jason Weaver
- Full name: Jason Michael Weaver
- Date of birth: 18 July 1979
- Age: 47 (as of 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor, singer
- Net worth: ~$4 million
- Instagram: @itsjasonweaver
Jason Weaver began his career at a young age, quickly gaining recognition for his portrayal of the young Michael Jackson in the 1992 miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream. He also voiced young Simba's singing parts in Disney's The Lion King (1994). According to Weaver and his mother/manager Marilyn "Kitty" Haywood, they turned down a flat buyout offer in favour of ongoing royalties tied to his musical performances.
While entertainment analysts frequently debate the exact mechanics and scale of early-90s child actor contracts, Weaver has consistently stated that this decision ultimately earned him well over $2 million and continuous royalty checks decades after the film's release.
John Marshall Jones
- Full name: John Marshall Jones Jr.
- Date of birth: 17 August 1962
- Age: 64 (as of 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor, producer, director
- Net worth: ~$2 million
Most known for his portrayal of Floyd Henderson on Smart Guy, since 2021 Jones has had a recurring role as U.S. Air Force General Nelson Bradford in the Apple TV+ original science fiction space drama series For All Mankind.
John Marshall Jones Jr. is an American actor, producer, director, and spokesperson best known for his role as Floyd Henderson on the long-running sitcom Smart Guy (1997–1999) and as Detective Stan Jones on Tyler Perry's The Paynes. His career has demonstrated remarkable staying power across four decades of television.
Omar Gooding
- Full name: Omar Miles Gooding
- Date of birth: 19 October 1976
- Age: 50 (as of 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor, comedian, rapper
- Net worth: ~$1 million
- Instagram: @omargooding
Omar Gooding was born to Cuba Gooding Sr. and Shirley Sullivan. He has two brothers — Cuba Gooding Jr., an Academy Award-winning actor, and Tommy Gooding — as well as a sister, April Gooding. Omar's acting career started at age 12 with a 1988 guest spot on Webster, and he followed it with a role as Stuart in the 1990 Bill Cosby film Ghost Dad.
He broke a vertebra in his neck in a car crash in March 2026 while riding as a back-seat passenger, but healed without surgery and returned to stand-up comedy by October 2026. He turned 50 on 19 October 2026, and marked it on the road with a stand-up show called "This Is 50."
FAQs
What happened to the Smart Guy cast after the show ended?
Smart Guy ended after three seasons and 51 episodes on 16 May 1999. All five main cast members have remained in the entertainment industry. Tahj Mowry moved into Baby Daddy, Essence Atkins into Half & Half and Are We There Yet?, Jason Weaver into The Chi, John Marshall Jones into For All Mankind, and Omar Gooding into stand-up comedy and independent film work.
Is a Smart Guy reboot or revival happening?
In an interview in September 2020, Mowry confirmed that a revival of the show was in the works. No official premiere date or network has been confirmed since that announcement, and the project has not moved into production as of November 2026.
Who is the richest member of the Smart Guy cast?
With an estimated net worth of $5 million, Essence Atkins has built her fortune through a successful acting career spanning television and film. She edges out Jason Weaver, whose net worth is estimated at around $4 million, boosted substantially by his ongoing Lion King royalties.
Is Omar Gooding related to Cuba Gooding Jr.?
Omar Miles Gooding was born on 19 October 1976, in Los Angeles, California. His older brother is Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Omar has consistently built his own career in television and comedy, independent of his more famous sibling.
What is Jason Weaver's connection to The Lion King?
Jason Weaver is best known for voicing young Simba's singing parts in Disney's The Lion King and for his roles in Smart Guy and The Jacksons: An American Dream. His decision to turn down a flat $2 million for The Lion King in favour of royalties has become a widely discussed example of smart contract negotiation.
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Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.