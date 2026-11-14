Brian Tracy, the bestselling motivational author and speaker, passed away on November 12 at the age of 82

His grandson Will Stein shared a moving Instagram tribute, recalling a conversation with Tracy the night before his death

Publisher Julien Backhaus and fans around the world remembered Tracy as a transformative voice in personal development

Brian Tracy, the motivational speaker and bestselling author whose writing shaped how millions of people approach work and personal goals, died on 12 November at the age of 82. Business Street Magazine reported the news, though no official cause of death has been made public.

Tracy built his reputation over decades, drawing on hands-on experience in sales, marketing, real estate and management consulting before establishing Brian Tracy International.

Fans mourn as Eat That Frog! author Brian Tracy dies, grandson posts emotional tribute. Credit: @thebriantracy

Source: Instagram

The company credits him with delivering more than 5,000 talks and seminars to over five million people worldwide, covering topics ranging from leadership and time management to goal-setting and selling. He also authored more than 70 books, translated into dozens of languages.

The Legacy of Eat That Frog!

His most widely recognised title, *Eat That Frog!*, offered a deceptively simple productivity principle: identify the task you are most likely to avoid and complete it first. *Goals!* encouraged readers to write their ambitions down and map out a realistic path towards them, while *No Excuses! The Power of Self-Discipline* addressed the challenge of maintaining momentum once early motivation fades.

Julien Backhaus, publisher of Germany's ERFOLG magazine, was among those who paid tribute. Having interviewed Tracy in Vienna in 2017, Backhaus remembered him as someone who taught readers to pursue big ambitions through small, consistent steps. He highlighted *Eat That Frog!* and *Goals!* as works that would endure well beyond their author's lifetime.

Brian Tracy's grandson shares heartbreaking tribute following author's death at 82. Credit: @thebriantracy

Source: Instagram

Grandson Will Stein Remembers Tracy

Tracy's grandson, Will Stein, shared a personal tribute on Instagram that moved many of his followers. Stein revealed that the two had spoken the night before Tracy passed, during which Stein told his grandfather about his plans to start a business that would make a meaningful difference.

Tracy smiled in response, and Stein said he interpreted that moment as his grandfather's quiet endorsement of his ambitions. Stein added that he intended to carry those lessons forward in his own life and work.

See the announcement made on Instagram:

Fans mourn Brian Tracy

Reactions poured in from followers across the world:

@skukipeeshaun commented:

"He contributed so positively to humanity. May his soul rest in perfect peace 🙏❤️"

@joetalkslife wrote:

"Your grandfather is a legend. Sorry for your loss"

@jana_scissorhands shared:

"Your grandfather, our grandfather—the world's grandfather, who taught us so much; I promise not to let him down….. 😭❤️😭❤️"

@margaritapasos said:

"I am still processing this loss. I am so sorry for you and your whole family. Please hug Barbara for me 🙏🙏🙏 You grandpa is a true legend, so many lives changed ❤️ R.I.P"

@haris_h808129 wrote:

"His lines will be helping forever ❤️"

Prophecy about Nollywood resurfaces after Francis Duru's death

Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy by Prophet Abel Boma about impending deaths in Nollywood resurfaced following the passing of veteran actor Francis Duru, stirring reactions among fans and social media users.

The prophet reportedly delivered the warning on June 13, 2026, urging movie stars to organise a thanksgiving service to avert further losses in the entertainment industry.

Source: Legit.ng