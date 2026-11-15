Danielle Edochie, daughter of actor Yul Edochie and May Edochie, acquired her first car at 21 after years of working and saving

The 21-year-old revealed she made a promise to herself at 16 to buy her first car without help from anyone

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with many drawing comparisons between Danielle's achievement and her parents' ongoing public drama

At just 21 years old, Danielle Edochie, the first daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife, May Edochie, has achieved a goal she set for herself five years ago, buying her very own car.

Danielle made the announcement on Instagram on November 15, 2026, sharing a cinematic reveal video of a dark grey SUV alongside a heartfelt caption that immediately caught the attention of thousands online.

Yul and May Edochie’s daughter joins the car owners’ club, unveils expensive first ride. Credit: @mayyuledochir, @d3forareason, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Danielle Edochie's promise at 16

According to Danielle, the journey began the day she opened her first bank account at age 16. That day, she made herself a quiet but firm promise: she would purchase her first car with her own money before she turned 22.

"I enrolled in driving school in April because I knew this would be the year I became a car owner," she wrote. "I have spent these past 5 years committing, working & saving towards this major goal."

She revealed that she had been keeping the secret since June, suppressing her excitement for months before the car finally arrived.

May Edochie’s daughter sparks excitement online after purchasing her dream car. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

For someone who describes herself as impatient, she admitted it was quite the test of character.

"I dreamt, I worked, I saved, I crieddddd, I talked about it almost every single day & I BOUGHT MY VERY FIRST CAR AT 21," she wrote. "THANK YOU 16 YEAR OLD D3 FOR DREAMING THIS BIG AND THANK YOU 21 YEAR OLD D3 for FOLLOWING IT THROUGH."

Watch Danielle's first car reveal video:

Fans React to Danielle Edochie’s Milestone

The post drew a flood of reactions, with many fans channelling the moment into commentary about her family situation, referencing the ongoing public saga between Yul Edochie and May Edochie.

@kcrectitude commented:

"What's this madness of celebrating a car. 😂😂"

@prankhottiee wrote:

"Yul is buying Pampers 😂😂"

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"The mother is doing well. She dey buy car for her daughter while Yul is still buying pampers."

@onyinyechukwu______ reacted:

"Good to see mother and daughter winning"

@mazi.judepondis shared:

"I'm so proud of this girl, just like her mama she's very hardworking. Congratulations Nne"

@nnenna_blinks_ added:

"I just saw Judy on my Fyp right now chanting Isimili ejiofor to her father. It cannot be a coincidence 😂😂😂"

May Edochie's estranged husband Yul faces backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner May Edochie alongside their kids.

The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase.

Source: Legit.ng