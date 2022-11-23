B. Dylan Hollis’ biography: age, nationality, partner, net worth

Who is B. Dylan Hollis? He is a US-based Bermudian social media influencer, comedian and jazz pianist. He first gained prominence on TikTok for uploading recipes and comedy skits. He later ventured into other social media platforms.

B. Dylan Hollis describes himself as a midcentury connoisseur. He specialises in vintage cookery and has captivated millions of netizens with his online recipes. The entertainer has a massive audience, especially on TikTok.

Full name B. Dylan Hollis Gender Male Date of birth 7 September 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Hamilton, Bermuda, United Kingdom Current residence Laramie, Wyoming, USA Nationality Bermudian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds N/A Weight in kilograms N/A Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Warwick Academy College University of Wyoming Profession Social media influencer, baking specialist, comedian, jazz pianist Net worth $1 million TikTok @bdylanhollis YouTube B. Dylan Hollis

B. Dylan Hollis’ bio

The YouTube star was born and raised in Hamilton, Bermuda, United Kingdom. He has two older brothers, Jason and Tyler Hollis, and a cousin, Faith Kristin, a TikTok sensation. The comedian is a Bermudian national of white ethnicity.

He attended Warwick Academy for his high school education and completed his studies in 2014. Later, he pursued his undergraduate studies at the University of Wyoming, obtaining a bachelor of arts degree in music (Jazz studies).

How old is B. Dylan Hollis?

The social media entertainer is 27 years old as of 2022. He was born on 7 September 1995. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

B. Dylan Hollis’ profession

Hollis wanted to become a music artist but discovered his passion in the kitchen, thereby specialising in vintage cookery. Currently, he thrives as a social media influencer, baker, and comedian. He shares his recipes and comedy videos on TikTok with more than 9.5 million followers. He is also an Instagram sensation and shares his lifestyle pictures on the platform, where he has over 600 thousand followers.

Dylan is also a YouTube star with a self-titled channel created in March 2014. He has a few recipe videos on the channel. The channel boasts more than 1.5 million subscribers at the time of this writing.

What is B. Dylan Hollis' net worth?

The Bermuda-born content creator has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, the information source is unverified and, thus, not trustworthy. His social media entertainment career is his primary income source.

Is B. Dylan Hollis married?

He is not married and is seemingly not in any relationship. The entertainer admitted to being gay and expressed having challenges while growing up in Bermuda when gay relationships were prohibited. Even though he is gay, B. Dylan Hollis does not have a boyfriend.

Fast facts about B. Dylan Hollis

What is B. Dylan Hollis' age? He is 27 years old as of 2022. He was born on 7 September 1995. What is B. Dylan Hollis' nationality? He is a Bermudian national of white ethnicity. Where does B. Dylan Hollis live? He resides in Laramie, Wyoming, USA, but hails from Hamilton, Bermuda, UK. Why is B. Dylan Hollis famous? He is best recognised as a social media influencer and vintage baker with a massive following on TikTok. How much is B. Dylan Hollis worth? His net worth is alleged to be about $1 million. Does B. Dylan Hollis have a partner? He is not married and is seemingly not dating anyone. How tall is B. Dylan Hollis? His height is 5 feet 9 inches or 173 centimetres.

B. Dylan Hollis gradually rose to stardom on social media thanks to his engaging content, including vintage recipes and comedy videos. The entertainer currently resides in Laramie, Wyoming, USA.

