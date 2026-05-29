Tom Cruise has captivated the global public with his romantic life just as much as his blockbuster stunts. He has been married three times, to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes. Cruise has also been linked to several other high-profile women over his decades in the spotlight, including Cher, Penélope Cruz, and Rebecca De Mornay.

Tom Cruise attends the 53rd Annual Saturn Awards on 8 March 2026 (L) and promotes the upcoming film "Digger" at Warner Bros. on 14 April 2026 (R). Photo: JB Lacroix, Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Cruise was married three times to Mimi Rogers (1987–1990), Nicole Kidman (1990–2001), and Katie Holmes (2006–2012).

to Mimi Rogers (1987–1990), Nicole Kidman (1990–2001), and Katie Holmes (2006–2012). His recent dating updates include a brief romance with British-Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova in early 2024 and highly publicised outings with actress Ana de Armas in 2025.

in early 2024 and highly publicised outings with actress in 2025. The actor shares two adopted children, Bella and Connor, with Nicole Kidman, and one biological daughter, Suri, with Katie Holmes.

Profile summary

Full name Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Gender Male Date of birth 3 July 1962 Age 63 years old (as of May 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Syracuse, New York, United States Current residence Clearwater, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Scientology Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Mary Lee Pfeiffer Father Thomas Cruise Mapother III Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Children 3 School Glen Ridge High School Profession Actor and film producer Instagram @tomcruise Facebook @officialtomcruise X (Twitter) @TomCruise

Tom Cruise's full dating history: A look at the women in his love life

Since coming into the limelight in the early 1980s, Tom Cruise has been romantically linked with numerous women. While some relationships are only rumoured, others are confirmed and have even led to marriage. Here is a look at whom the American actor has dated and married.

Melissa Gilbert (1982)

Melissa Gilbert poses during a photocall for the Golden Nymph Awards ceremony of the 62nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in the principality of Monaco on 20 June 2023. Photo: Valery Hache

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Early in his career, Cruise briefly dated Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert. It was a sweet, short-lived romance when both were emerging young talents navigating Los Angeles.

Gilbert later revealed that the relationship was entirely innocent, noting that they mostly shared heavy make-out sessions rather than a mature, full-scale relationship. Speaking on a 2014 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she noted:

We made out... He was a good kisser, but you know, he was like a struggling, starving actor, and I was working. I actually bought him his first set of dishes.

Heather Locklear (1982)

Heather Locklear attends The Brave & Rescued Awards at The LA City Fire Museum on 17 January 2026 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

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Heather Locklear recalled going on a single date with Cruise after meeting him at an audition while she was starring in Dynasty. However, the spark wasn't there. According to Us Weekly, Locklear shared the humorous memory during a 2013 episode of Chelsea Lately:

You know, in Risky Business, where he does that dance in his underwear and does the splits? We were dancing at a club, and he went into that. He started doing the splits. You just kind of stand there, not knowing what to do. Do you dance around him?

Though a second date never happened, the Hollywood actress noted he was "very nice." The two remained friendly enough for Cruise to occasionally visit her house alongside Sean Penn.

Rebecca De Mornay (1983 – 1986)

Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino on an episode of the CBS Original series NCIS. Photo: Sonja Flemming

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Rebecca De Mornay and Tom Cruise co-starred in the 1983 classic Risky Business, which was a massive breakout film for Cruise and a defining early credit for De Mornay. The on-screen chemistry quickly translated into a real-life relationship that lasted about three years.

In 2025, De Mornay spoke warmly about Cruise in an exclusive interview with Page Six while promoting her movie Saint Claire. Reflecting on their shared history, she mentioned she was "really proud" of his ongoing success, adding that they truly "started this together."

Cher (1985)

Cher at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 4 May 2026, in New York, New York. Photo: Michael Buckner

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In one of Hollywood's most surprising historical pairings, Cruise dated American singer-songwriter Cher in the mid-1980s. The two met in 1985 at Madonna and Sean Penn's wedding in Malibu, but it was not love at first sight. However, Cruise and Cher later reconnected at a White House event. Despite a 16-year age gap, a genuine romance blossomed.

According to Daily Mail, Cher has spoken very highly of the actor in retrospect, famously ranking him among her top lovers. She recalled in a television interview:

He was paring down his life. He was a very private person. Furthermore, he was just the most adorable man you could possibly imagine. I was crazy about him.

During their courtship, Cher moved into Tom Cruise's flat. According to E! News, during a June 2013 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the singer admitted hosting Andy Cohen:

Well, it was pretty hot and heavy for a little minute.

The Grammy Award winner even ranked her once-young beau as one of her top five lovers during that episode. The pair dated for several months before their demanding schedules pulled them apart.

Mimi Rogers (1986 – 1990)

Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers smiling at the Academy Awards, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, 29 March 1989. Photo: Robert Scott

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Cruise's first marriage was to actress Mimi Rogers, whom he began dating in 1986 after meeting at a dinner party. One year later, the couple tied the knot in a quiet ceremony on 9 May 1987. Rogers is widely credited with introducing Cruise to the Church of Scientology, which became a central pillar of his life.

The marriage lasted just under three years. The couple announced their separation in January 1990 and finalised their divorce later that year. Just ahead of the split, Cruise told Rolling Stone:

I'd never been in love before. Since I've been with her, it's opened me up a lot. I think it's helped me be a better actor. We live a lot of life together. We share everything… She's my best friend.

Nicole Kidman (1989 – 2001)

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise attend a photocall in the gardens of the Ritz Hotel to promote Stanley Kubrick's film Eyes Wide Shut. Photo: Ronchen Patrick

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Tom Cruise met Australian actress Nicole Kidman on the set of their 1990 film Days of Thunder. A whirlwind romance followed, leading to a Christmas Eve wedding in 1990 in Aspen, Colorado. Together, they became one of the most heavily photographed power couples in global entertainment. Cruise and Kidman later co-starred in Far and Away and Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut.

During their decade-long marriage, the couple adopted two children: Isabella, born in 1992 and Connor, born in 1995. Cruise unexpectedly filed for divorce in February 2001, citing irreconcilable differences. Reflecting on the split in a Vanity Fair piece, Cruise kept the exact reasons private:

She knows why, and I know why. She's the mother of my children, and I wish her well... Things happen in life, and you do everything you can, and in every possible way, and there's a point at which you just sometimes have to face the brutal reality.

Kidman has described that period as incredibly tumultuous. In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, she looked back at the time, noting:

At the time, it felt like the work was going to be taken away from me. I had more things that I wanted to give, do, and participate in.

Penélope Cruz (2001 – 2004)

Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz, co-stars of Vanilla Sky, arrive at the Hollywood premiere of the film at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Monday, 10 December 2001. Photo Credit: Kevin Winter

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Following his split from Kidman, Cruise began a high-profile relationship with Spanish actress Penélope Cruz. The two met on the set of the psychological thriller Vanilla Sky. Cruise and Cruz dated for nearly three years, frequently lighting up international red carpets together. Cruise openly gushed about her to Vanity Fair in January 2002:

As a person and on film, she invites you in, and she's incredibly romantic, and yet, real, you know? I thought, My God, I'm your boyfriend. You're my girlfriend! Cruise and Cruz!

The relationship ended amicably in January 2004, with representatives confirming they remained excellent friends. In a 2006 interview with The Guardian, Cruz firmly denied rumours that Scientology caused the split, adding:

Tom is a very good man, and I am close to his whole family, his children. I love his children, and his mum, and all of his family, and he's a great man.

Katie Holmes (2005 – 2012)

Tom Cruise (R) and Katie Holmes (L) pose on the red carpet prior to the international film premiere of the film "Knight and Day" in Sevilla on 16 June 2010. Crisnina Quicler

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In April 2005, Cruise began dating actress Katie Holmes, embarking on a relationship that absolutely dominated tabloid media. The two crossed paths during a meeting regarding a role in Mission: Impossible 3. Within months, Cruise famously professed his love by jumping on Oprah Winfrey's talk-show couch.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Holmes later shared with Seventeen magazine that she had actually grown up dreaming of this exact moment:

I think every little girl dreams about her wedding. I used to think I was going to marry Tom Cruise.

Dubbed "TomKat" by the press, the pair got engaged at the Eiffel Tower just eight weeks after meeting. They welcomed their daughter, Suri, in April 2006 and held a lavish wedding at Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy, in November 2006.

The marriage came to a sudden end in June 2012 when Holmes filed for divorce in New York, seeking sole custody of Suri. A rapid settlement was reached within 11 days, granting Holmes primary custody while Cruise maintained visitation rights.

Elsina Khayrova (2023 – 2024)

Elsina Khayrova, looking back over her shoulder (L), next to a red double-decker bus in London (R). Photo: @elsina_k on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In late 2023, Cruise was linked to Elsina Khayrova. The pair were spotted at various exclusive events in London's Mayfair district, but the romance ended amicably in February 2024. Sources noted that the relationship had run its course.

Ana de Armas (2025)

Ana de Armas attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 10 March 2025 in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

In 2025, Tom Cruise sparked intense romance rumours with Oscar-nominated actress Ana de Armas. The two grew close as they prepared for their upcoming cinematic project, the underwater supernatural thriller Deeper, directed by Doug Liman.

Speculation peaked in July 2025, when paparazzi photographed the pair holding hands during a weekend getaway in Woodstock, Vermont, where they explored Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Park and shared an ice cream cone.

By October 2025, reports confirmed the romance had fizzled. Insiders revealed that while the spark had faded, the split was entirely mature and mutual. The pair have since reverted to being close friends and professional collaborators as they continue work on their film projects.

FAQs

Who is Tom Cruise? He is an award-winning actor and film producer, best known for his iconic roles in the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises. Who has Tom Cruise been in a relationship with? Tom Cruise has been in confirmed relationships with Melissa Gilbert, Cher, Penélope Cruz, Elsina Khayrova, and Ana de Armas. He has also been married three times: to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes. Why did Katie leave Tom? While neither party released a detailed public statement, it is widely understood that Holmes filed for divorce primarily to ensure her daughter, Suri, was raised outside the direct influence of the Church of Scientology. Why did Penélope Cruz leave Tom Cruise? Their demanding, conflicting filming schedules and differences in religion made it incredibly difficult to maintain a long-term relationship. What happened in Tom Cruise's relationship with Ana de Armas? The pair quietly called off the romantic aspect of their relationship in October 2025, but remain close friends and co-stars. Who was Tom Cruise's longest marriage? His longest marriage was to Nicole Kidman. They were married from 1990 until 2001. Does Tom Cruise have children? Tom Cruise has three children: Isabella and Connor Cruise, whom he adopted with Nicole Kidman, and Suri Cruise, whom he shares with Katie Holmes.

Tom Cruise's full dating history reflects a life spent under the constant glare of global media. While his three marriages remain his most enduring chapters, his shorter romances show his penchant for high-profile companionship. The actor is currently single and continues to focus on his acting career.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng