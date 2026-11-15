Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno served as Father of the Day at a traditional wedding held at Ibom Hall in Uyo on Saturday, November 14

The bride, Abigail Edet, was abandoned at birth and grew up at the state's Special Children's Home before finding love

Eno presented the couple with a brand-new car and N5 million to support them as they start their married life

Uyo, Akwa Ibom State - Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has given a newly wedded couple a car and N5 million cash after attending their traditional marriage ceremony in Uyo on Saturday, November 14.

Legit.ng reported that the governor made the announcement the same evening following the event, which held at Ibom Hall. He had been invited to serve as Father of the Day at the wedding of Abigail Edet and her husband, Kevin Etiemana.

Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno presents a newly married couple with a brand-new car and N5 million at their wedding in Uyo. Photo credit: @_PastorUmoEno

Source: Twitter

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Eno revealed that Abigail had been abandoned at birth and spent her childhood being raised at the state-run Special Children's Home.

The governor stated that witnessing her find a family of her own brought him great joy, and he described her life story as proof that every person has a purpose regardless of the circumstances into which they are born.

Akwa Ibom governor's message to couple

Alongside the gifts, Eno offered personal advice to the newlyweds. He urged Kevin to love, protect and cherish his wife, while also encouraging Abigail to honour and stand by her husband as they build their home together. He closed his message with a prayer for the couple, wishing them peace, lasting love and happiness.

In his own words, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said:

"Abigail, who was abandoned at birth and raised at our Special Children's Home, has today been blessed with a family of her own. Her story reminds us that no matter the circumstances of our birth, God has a purpose and destiny for each of us.

"As a demonstration of our love and support, I presented the couple with a brand-new car and N5 million to help them begin their marital journey."

The gesture drew attention to the welfare initiatives tied to the state's Special Children's Home, where Abigail was cared for before adulthood. The Akwa Ibom State No.1 citizen framed the gifts not merely as a personal contribution but as a show of solidarity from the state towards one of its own.

View Governor Eno’s full post below, alongside photos from the wedding, via his X account:

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Eno bans masquerade displays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom declared an indefinite ban on public displays by masquerades in the state.

Eno said his decision was informed by a recent wave of attacks on innocent residents by unscrupulous elements disguised as masquerades in various parts of the state.

Source: Legit.ng