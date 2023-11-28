Miguel Cazarez Mora’s age, height, nationality, family

Miguel Cazarez Mora is an up-and-coming actor, model, and social media star from the United States. He gained immense popularity in 2021 after portraying Robin in The Black Phone. Miguel Cazarez Mora's age has not stopped him from being a successful entertainer, making his story fascinating and unique.

Miguel Cazarez Mora at the Universal Pictures' "The Black Phone" Los Angeles Premiere on 21 June 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON (modified by author)

Miguel Cazarez Mora began his professional acting career in 2021 after he appeared in The Black Phone. He is also a social media personality with a significant following on different social media pages, particularly on TikTok and Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Miguel Cazarez Mora Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 2007 Age 16 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Arizona, United States Current residence Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Wendy Education Arizona State University Prep Academy Profession Actor, model, social media influencer Instagram @official_miguelcazarezmora

What is Miguel Cazarez Mora’s age?

The budding actor is 16 years old as of 2023. When is Miguel Cazarez Mora’s birthday? He was born on 1 March 2007 in Arizona, United States of America. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Who are Miguel Cazarez Mora’s siblings? The actor reportedly has two younger siblings (Alondra and Evany). Her sister, Alondra, is a rising social media star.

Miguel is an American national of Latino heritage. Miguel Cazarez Mora’s mom is called Wendy. She works in the skincare and beauty sector—she operates the med beauty clinic.

Miguel Cazarez Mora attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on 8 September 2022 in Universal City, California. Photo: Rich Polk

What movies has Miguel Cazarez Mora been in?

As of 2023, the American actor has only been featured in one film, The Black Phone (2022). The Black Phone is a horror film directed by Scott Derrickson. It's based on a short story by Joe Hill and follows the story of a young boy who is abducted by a serial killer known as The Grabber.

In the film, he appeared as Robin alongside stars such as Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, and Madeleine McGraw.

Aside from acting, Miguel is also a social media personality. He boasts over 2.8 million followers on TikTok as of this writing. He mainly shares behind-the-scenes content related to his acting career and trending content. He is also active and famous on Instagram, with over 1.2 million followers.

What is Miguel Cazarez Mora’s height?

The American social media personality is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 99 pounds or 45 kilograms.

Fast facts about Miguel Cazarez Mora

Miguel Cazarez Mora’s age is 16 years old as of 2023. He is a rising actor, model and social media personality. He became famous for portraying Robin in the 2021 supernatural horror film The Black Phone. He is also a social media personality with a significant following on TikTok and Instagram.

