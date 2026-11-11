Black country singers have shaped the genre since its earliest roots, yet their contributions have often been overshadowed by country music's mainstream narrative. Black artists have shaped country music since the early 1920s — DeFord Bailey was a pioneering star at the Grand Ole Opry, Linda Martell paved the way for future Black country artists, and Charley Pride became the genre's first Black superstar. From Charley Pride's trailblazing 1960s recordings to Shaboozey's record-smashing 2024 chart run, these fifteen artists define what it means to own the country stage.

Kane Brown (L), Brittney Spencer (C), and Jimmie Allen (R) are among the most iconic black Country singers. Photo: Matthew Grimes Jr., Leon Bennett, Taylor Hill (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Charley Pride remains the most successful Black country musician of all time, having been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and won three Grammy Awards.

of all time, having been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and won three Grammy Awards. "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey spent nineteen weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 , tying with Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" as the then-longest-running Hot 100 number-one song of all time.

, tying with Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" as the then-longest-running Hot 100 number-one song of all time. Mickey Guyton's 2020 anthem "Black Like Me" earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance , making her the first Black female artist to receive that recognition.

, making her the first Black female artist to receive that recognition. Jimmie Allen made history when "Best Shot" topped country radio in 2018 , making him the first Black artist to launch a career with a number-one debut single on country radio.

, making him the first Black artist to launch a career with a number-one debut single on country radio. Brittney Spencer's rise began when a viral cover of "Crowded Table" in 2020 earned praise from Maren Morris and Amanda Shires, launching her into the national spotlight.

Summary table

Artist Key album(s) Era Notable first/milestone Charley Pride Country Charley Pride (1966) 1960s–2020 First Black CMA New Artist winner Ray Charles Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music (1962) 1960s Spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard albums chart Darius Rucker Learn to Live (2008) 2000s–present First Black artist to top country charts since Pride Kane Brown Kane Brown (2016), Experiment (2018) 2010s–present First artist to simultaneously top all 5 Billboard country charts Shaboozey Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going (2024) 2020s–present 19-week Hot 100 No. 1 record Mickey Guyton Remember Her Name (2021) 2010s–present First Black woman to host the ACM Awards Lil Nas X 7 EP (2019) 2019–present "Old Town Road" ruled Hot 100 for 19 weeks DeFord Bailey Various 1920s–30s recordings 1920s–1940s First Black performer at the Grand Ole Opry Linda Martell Color Me Country (1970) 1960s–1970s First Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry Jimmie Allen Mercury Lane (2018) 2010s–present First Black artist to debut at No. 1 on country radio Brittney Spencer Compassion EP (2020) 2020s–present CMT's Next Women of Country 2021 Allison Russell Outside Child (2021) 2020s–present Juno Award winner; folk/country crossover Cowboy Troy Loco Motive (2005) 2000s–present Pioneer of "hick-hop" country rap Blanco Brown Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs (2021) 2010s–present "The Git Up" blended country and hip-hop Tanner Adell Singles (2022–present) 2020s–present Featured on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter

The 15 most iconic Black country singers of all time

These artists are listed from best-known to emerging, with no implied hierarchy between them — each has carved out a singular space in country music history.

Charley Pride

Charley Pride attends the 54th annual CMA Awards. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Charley Frank Pride

Charley Frank Pride Date of birth: 18 March 1934

18 March 1934 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Key album: Country Charley Pride (1966)

(1966) Instagram: @charley_pride_official

Charley Pride remains a trailblazer in country music, celebrated as one of the most successful Black artists in the genre's history — he became RCA Records' second best-selling act, surpassed only by Elvis Presley. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, won three Grammy Awards, and was named the Country Music Entertainer of the Year. His hit "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" became one of country's most beloved classics.

Ray Charles

Ray Charles during Ray Charles in Concert. Photo: Tom Briglia

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ray Charles Robinson

Ray Charles Robinson Date of birth: 23 September 1930

23 September 1930 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, pianist, songwriter

Singer, pianist, songwriter Key album: Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music (1962)

Widely recognised as the Genius of Soul, Ray Charles also occupies a powerful place in country music history — he brought increased attention and respect to the genre with the 1962 release of Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music. The genre jump was popularised in part by that landmark album, which spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's album chart and is widely credited with expanding country music's overall audience.

Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker at CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Darius Carlos Rucker

Darius Carlos Rucker Date of birth: 13 May 1966

13 May 1966 Age: 60 (as of November 2026)

60 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Net worth: $12 million

$12 million Instagram: @dariusrucker

In 2008, Rucker launched his foray into country music with Capitol Records Nashville and became the second-ever Black artist to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs list after Charley Pride. The Country Music Association named him New Artist Award winner one year later, making him the second Black musician ever to receive that honour. His solo debut album Learn to Live remains a touchstone for modern Black country music.

Kane Brown

Kane Brown attends the 2026 ACM Awards. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kane Allen Brown

Kane Allen Brown Date of birth: 21 October 1993

21 October 1993 Age: 33 (as of November 2026)

33 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Key albums: Kane Brown (2016), Experiment (2018)

(2016), (2018) Instagram: @kanebrown

Kane Brown is a Black American singer and songwriter who was discovered on social media; in 2017, he became the first artist to have his songs on all five Billboard country charts simultaneously. His debut album, Kane Brown (2016), was followed by Experiment (2018), which solidified his place in country music and marked his first No. 1 country album.

Shaboozey

Shaboozey attends the 2026 CFDA Awards. Photo: TheStewartofNY

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Collins Obinna Chibueze

Collins Obinna Chibueze Date of birth: 9 May 1995

9 May 1995 Age: 31 (as of November 2026)

31 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American (Nigerian heritage)

American (Nigerian heritage) Profession: Singer, rapper, songwriter

Singer, rapper, songwriter Key album: Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going (2024)

(2024) Instagram: @shaboozey

Collins Obinna Chibueze, known professionally as Shaboozey, is an American singer and rapper whose 2024 breakthrough rewrote country music record books. His album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going spawned "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which spent nineteen weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, tying with Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" as the then-longest-running Hot 100 number-one song of all time.

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton attends the Bibhu Mohapatra fashion show. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Candace Mycale Guyton

Candace Mycale Guyton Date of birth: 17 June 1983

17 June 1983 Age: 43 (as of November 2026)

43 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Key album: Remember Her Name (2021)

(2021) Instagram: @mickeyguyton

Mickey Guyton has become a powerful voice in country music; her 2020 anthem "Black Like Me" brought her Grammy recognition, making her the first Black female artist nominated for a Grammy in a country music category (Best Country Solo Performance). In 2021, Mickey Guyton made history again by becoming the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards (co-hosting alongside Keith Urban).

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Montero Lamar Hill

Montero Lamar Hill Date of birth: 9 April 1999

9 April 1999 Age: 27 (as of November 2026)

27 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer-songwriter, rapper

Singer-songwriter, rapper Key release: 7 EP (2019)

EP (2019) Instagram: @lilnasx

Lil Nas X shot to fame in 2019 amid a culture war over his status as a country star; his rap-country smash "Old Town Road" first went viral on TikTok before debuting on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Though "Old Town Road" undoubtedly made him a household name, Lil Nas X is no one-hit wonder, with subsequent pop and R&B releases cementing a hugely influential artistic persona.

DeFord Bailey

Full name: DeFord Bailey

DeFord Bailey Date of birth: 14 December 1899

14 December 1899 Nationality: American

American Profession: Musician, singer, harmonica virtuoso

Musician, singer, harmonica virtuoso Key recordings: Pan American Blues (1927) and other early Grand Ole Opry recordings

DeFord Bailey, often hailed as the "Harmonica Wizard," was a groundbreaking force in country music and an original cast member and first Black member of the WSM Barn Dance, which became the Grand Ole Opry. George D. Hay invited him to join the broadcast, making Bailey a pioneering regular. His recordings from the 1920s remain foundational documents of American roots music.

Linda Martell

Full name: Thelma Bynem (stage name: Linda Martell)

Thelma Bynem (stage name: Linda Martell) Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer

Singer Key album: Color Me Country (1970)

Linda Martell stands as a pioneering figure in country music — the first commercially successful Black female artist in the genre. Her 1970 album, Color Me Country, broke into the country charts, paving the way for future generations of Black country artists. Her rendition of "Color Him Father" propelled her to stardom, landing her a historic performance as the first Black woman to perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Jimmie Allen

Country Singer Jimmie Allen attends Hollywood Unlocked's Fourth Annual Impact Awards. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen Date of birth: 15 October 1984

15 October 1984 Age: 42 (as of November 2026)

42 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Key album: Mercury Lane (2018)

(2018) Instagram: @jimmieallen

Singer Jimmie Allen became the first Black artist to launch a career with a number-one single on country radio when "Best Shot" topped the charts in 2018. His debut album Mercury Lane introduced a soulful, deeply personal sound that earned him widespread critical praise and opened doors for a new generation of Black country voices.

Brittney Spencer

Brittney Spencer speaks onstage at Spotlight: Brittney Spencer. Photo: Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brittney Nicole Spencer

Brittney Nicole Spencer Date of birth: 8 September 1988

8 September 1988 Age: 38 (as of November 2026)

38 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Key release: Compassion EP (2020)

EP (2020) Instagram: @brittneyspencer

Baltimore-born singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer grew up singing in a church choir, a gospel foundation that has lent itself to the country music she's since crafted. In late 2020, Spencer began her ascent to stardom with the release of her debut EP, which garnered rave reviews from Maren Morris, who even name-checked Spencer as an artist to watch during her 2020 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year acceptance speech.

Allison Russell

Allison Russell, winner of the "Best American Roots Performance" award for "Eve Was Black," with trophy. Photo: Jason Armond

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Allison Russell

Allison Russell Nationality: Canadian-American

Canadian-American Profession: Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist

Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Key album: Outside Child (2021)

(2021) Instagram: @allisonrussellmusic

After years spent in folk supergroups including Po' Girl and Our Native Daughters, Allison Russell went solo with 2021's Outside Child, a critically acclaimed album that blends Americana, country, and folk into something deeply personal. Russell is a singer-songwriter with so much polyglot talent she could find fame in any number of narrow genres — but her fluidity, which leans hard into country soul territory, is what sets her apart.

Cowboy Troy

Cowboy Troy performs live on stage during FOX and Friends All-American Concert Series. Photo: Bauzen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Troy Lee Coleman III

Troy Lee Coleman III Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, rapper, songwriter

Singer, rapper, songwriter Key album: Loco Motive (2005)

(2005) Instagram: @cowboytroyglobal

What separates Troy Lee Coleman III from many of his peers is that he was always making music that fused country twang with rock energy and hip-hop lyric schemes — unlike artists who saw their stars rise with a hick-hop hit or two, it was never just a fad for Cowboy Troy, who started in 2001. His debut album Loco Motive became a country rap landmark, proving the genre's elastic boundaries.

Blanco Brown

Blanco Brown performs on the Dr Pepper Amp stage during CMA Fest. Photo: Michael Hickey

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Blanco Brown

Blanco Brown Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer-songwriter, producer

Singer-songwriter, producer Key album: Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs (2021)

(2021) Instagram: @blancobrown

Blanco Brown masterfully merges country with hip-hop, a style best showcased on his breakout viral single "The Git Up," which introduced line-dancing to a new generation. His album Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs deepened that vision, blending Southern soul with traditional country storytelling across a full-length project that earned him a devoted global fanbase.

Tanner Adell

Tanner Adell performs onstage during BST Hyde Park. Photo: Lorne Thomson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tanner Adell

Tanner Adell Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Key releases: Singles including "Buckle Bunny" (2022–present)

Singles including "Buckle Bunny" (2022–present) Instagram: @tanneradell

Tanner Adell is one of the Black country artists featured on COWBOY CARTER's Black female-led rendition of The Beatles' song Blackbird. Alongside Shaboozey, Kane Brown, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts, Adell is among the genre's most exciting new voices, blending bold lyricism with a fearless country-pop aesthetic that is quickly building her a loyal following.

FAQs

Who is the most successful Black country singer of all time?

Charley Pride is the most successful Black country musician of all time. He is celebrated as one of the most successful Black artists in the genre's history and became RCA Records' second best-selling act, surpassed only by Elvis Presley. He amassed more than 30 No. 1 country singles during his lifetime career.

Who was the first Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry?

Linda Martell blazed trails as the first Black woman to perform on the Grand Ole Opry on 4 August 1969. She followed this with the release of her debut studio album, Color Me Country, in 1970.

Is Beyoncé considered a Black country singer?

Beyoncé is not traditionally classified as a country singer, but her 2024 album Cowboy Carter made a defining cultural statement about Black artists' place in the genre. On her critically acclaimed song "BLACKBIIRD," Beyoncé helped bring Black country music to a wider, global audience, and the album featured many of the artists on this list.

Which Black country singer has the biggest chart record?

Shaboozey gained significant recognition with his song A Bar Song (Tipsy), which stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks, matching the record then set by Lil Nas X's Old Town Road in 2019. Both artists now share that historic milestone.

Who is Darius Rucker, and why is he important to Black country music?

Darius Rucker is among the most commercially successful Black country music artists, with music that spans country, rock, pop, blues, R&B, and alternative rock — but he has garnered the most success as a country musician. Rucker himself has expressed hope that he opened the door for Black artists in country music so that artists like Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and Jimmie Allen could kick it down.

We also highlighted facts about Black actresses under 30 who are building influential careers across film and television, including Marsai Martin, Storm Reid and Amandla Stenberg. The list features performers recognised for acclaimed roles, awards and work behind the camera.

Marsai Martin became Hollywood's youngest executive producer, while Quvenzhané Wallis earned an Academy Award nomination at just nine years old. Their achievements show how young talent is already reshaping the industry.

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