15 most iconic black Country singers and their albums you need to add to your playlist immediately
Black country singers have shaped the genre since its earliest roots, yet their contributions have often been overshadowed by country music's mainstream narrative. Black artists have shaped country music since the early 1920s — DeFord Bailey was a pioneering star at the Grand Ole Opry, Linda Martell paved the way for future Black country artists, and Charley Pride became the genre's first Black superstar. From Charley Pride's trailblazing 1960s recordings to Shaboozey's record-smashing 2024 chart run, these fifteen artists define what it means to own the country stage.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Summary table
- The 15 most iconic Black country singers of all time
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Charley Pride remains the most successful Black country musician of all time, having been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and won three Grammy Awards.
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey spent nineteen weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, tying with Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" as the then-longest-running Hot 100 number-one song of all time.
- Mickey Guyton's 2020 anthem "Black Like Me" earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance, making her the first Black female artist to receive that recognition.
- Jimmie Allen made history when "Best Shot" topped country radio in 2018, making him the first Black artist to launch a career with a number-one debut single on country radio.
- Brittney Spencer's rise began when a viral cover of "Crowded Table" in 2020 earned praise from Maren Morris and Amanda Shires, launching her into the national spotlight.
Summary table
Artist
Key album(s)
Era
Notable first/milestone
Charley Pride
Country Charley Pride (1966)
1960s–2020
First Black CMA New Artist winner
Ray Charles
Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music (1962)
1960s
Spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard albums chart
Darius Rucker
Learn to Live (2008)
2000s–present
First Black artist to top country charts since Pride
Kane Brown
Kane Brown (2016), Experiment (2018)
2010s–present
First artist to simultaneously top all 5 Billboard country charts
Shaboozey
Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going (2024)
2020s–present
19-week Hot 100 No. 1 record
Mickey Guyton
Remember Her Name (2021)
2010s–present
First Black woman to host the ACM Awards
Lil Nas X
7 EP (2019)
2019–present
"Old Town Road" ruled Hot 100 for 19 weeks
DeFord Bailey
Various 1920s–30s recordings
1920s–1940s
First Black performer at the Grand Ole Opry
Linda Martell
Color Me Country (1970)
1960s–1970s
First Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry
Jimmie Allen
Mercury Lane (2018)
2010s–present
First Black artist to debut at No. 1 on country radio
Brittney Spencer
Compassion EP (2020)
2020s–present
CMT's Next Women of Country 2021
Allison Russell
Outside Child (2021)
2020s–present
Juno Award winner; folk/country crossover
Cowboy Troy
Loco Motive (2005)
2000s–present
Pioneer of "hick-hop" country rap
Blanco Brown
Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs (2021)
2010s–present
"The Git Up" blended country and hip-hop
Tanner Adell
Singles (2022–present)
2020s–present
Featured on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter
The 15 most iconic Black country singers of all time
These artists are listed from best-known to emerging, with no implied hierarchy between them — each has carved out a singular space in country music history.
Charley Pride
- Full name: Charley Frank Pride
- Date of birth: 18 March 1934
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer-songwriter
- Key album: Country Charley Pride (1966)
- Instagram: @charley_pride_official
Charley Pride remains a trailblazer in country music, celebrated as one of the most successful Black artists in the genre's history — he became RCA Records' second best-selling act, surpassed only by Elvis Presley. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, won three Grammy Awards, and was named the Country Music Entertainer of the Year. His hit "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" became one of country's most beloved classics.
Ray Charles
- Full name: Ray Charles Robinson
- Date of birth: 23 September 1930
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer, pianist, songwriter
- Key album: Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music (1962)
Blueface's girlfriend history: from Jaidyn to Nevaeh Akira – and why there will be no blended family
Widely recognised as the Genius of Soul, Ray Charles also occupies a powerful place in country music history — he brought increased attention and respect to the genre with the 1962 release of Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music. The genre jump was popularised in part by that landmark album, which spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's album chart and is widely credited with expanding country music's overall audience.
Darius Rucker
- Full name: Darius Carlos Rucker
- Date of birth: 13 May 1966
- Age: 60 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer-songwriter
- Net worth: $12 million
- Instagram: @dariusrucker
In 2008, Rucker launched his foray into country music with Capitol Records Nashville and became the second-ever Black artist to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs list after Charley Pride. The Country Music Association named him New Artist Award winner one year later, making him the second Black musician ever to receive that honour. His solo debut album Learn to Live remains a touchstone for modern Black country music.
Kane Brown
- Full name: Kane Allen Brown
- Date of birth: 21 October 1993
- Age: 33 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer-songwriter
- Key albums: Kane Brown (2016), Experiment (2018)
- Instagram: @kanebrown
Kane Brown is a Black American singer and songwriter who was discovered on social media; in 2017, he became the first artist to have his songs on all five Billboard country charts simultaneously. His debut album, Kane Brown (2016), was followed by Experiment (2018), which solidified his place in country music and marked his first No. 1 country album.
Shaboozey
- Full name: Collins Obinna Chibueze
- Date of birth: 9 May 1995
- Age: 31 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American (Nigerian heritage)
- Profession: Singer, rapper, songwriter
- Key album: Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going (2024)
- Instagram: @shaboozey
Collins Obinna Chibueze, known professionally as Shaboozey, is an American singer and rapper whose 2024 breakthrough rewrote country music record books. His album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going spawned "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which spent nineteen weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, tying with Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" as the then-longest-running Hot 100 number-one song of all time.
Mickey Guyton
- Full name: Candace Mycale Guyton
- Date of birth: 17 June 1983
- Age: 43 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer-songwriter
- Key album: Remember Her Name (2021)
- Instagram: @mickeyguyton
Mickey Guyton has become a powerful voice in country music; her 2020 anthem "Black Like Me" brought her Grammy recognition, making her the first Black female artist nominated for a Grammy in a country music category (Best Country Solo Performance). In 2021, Mickey Guyton made history again by becoming the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards (co-hosting alongside Keith Urban).
Lil Nas X
- Full name: Montero Lamar Hill
- Date of birth: 9 April 1999
- Age: 27 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer-songwriter, rapper
- Key release: 7 EP (2019)
- Instagram: @lilnasx
Lil Nas X shot to fame in 2019 amid a culture war over his status as a country star; his rap-country smash "Old Town Road" first went viral on TikTok before debuting on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Though "Old Town Road" undoubtedly made him a household name, Lil Nas X is no one-hit wonder, with subsequent pop and R&B releases cementing a hugely influential artistic persona.
DeFord Bailey
- Full name: DeFord Bailey
- Date of birth: 14 December 1899
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Musician, singer, harmonica virtuoso
- Key recordings: Pan American Blues (1927) and other early Grand Ole Opry recordings
Tony Kanal, nanny scandal and Blake Shelton—Gwen Stefani's husbands and boyfriends through the years
DeFord Bailey, often hailed as the "Harmonica Wizard," was a groundbreaking force in country music and an original cast member and first Black member of the WSM Barn Dance, which became the Grand Ole Opry. George D. Hay invited him to join the broadcast, making Bailey a pioneering regular. His recordings from the 1920s remain foundational documents of American roots music.
Linda Martell
- Full name: Thelma Bynem (stage name: Linda Martell)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer
- Key album: Color Me Country (1970)
Linda Martell stands as a pioneering figure in country music — the first commercially successful Black female artist in the genre. Her 1970 album, Color Me Country, broke into the country charts, paving the way for future generations of Black country artists. Her rendition of "Color Him Father" propelled her to stardom, landing her a historic performance as the first Black woman to perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage.
Jimmie Allen
- Full name: Jimmie Allen
- Date of birth: 15 October 1984
- Age: 42 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer-songwriter
- Key album: Mercury Lane (2018)
- Instagram: @jimmieallen
Singer Jimmie Allen became the first Black artist to launch a career with a number-one single on country radio when "Best Shot" topped the charts in 2018. His debut album Mercury Lane introduced a soulful, deeply personal sound that earned him widespread critical praise and opened doors for a new generation of Black country voices.
Brittney Spencer
- Full name: Brittney Nicole Spencer
- Date of birth: 8 September 1988
- Age: 38 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer-songwriter
- Key release: Compassion EP (2020)
- Instagram: @brittneyspencer
Baltimore-born singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer grew up singing in a church choir, a gospel foundation that has lent itself to the country music she's since crafted. In late 2020, Spencer began her ascent to stardom with the release of her debut EP, which garnered rave reviews from Maren Morris, who even name-checked Spencer as an artist to watch during her 2020 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year acceptance speech.
Allison Russell
- Full name: Allison Russell
- Nationality: Canadian-American
- Profession: Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist
- Key album: Outside Child (2021)
- Instagram: @allisonrussellmusic
After years spent in folk supergroups including Po' Girl and Our Native Daughters, Allison Russell went solo with 2021's Outside Child, a critically acclaimed album that blends Americana, country, and folk into something deeply personal. Russell is a singer-songwriter with so much polyglot talent she could find fame in any number of narrow genres — but her fluidity, which leans hard into country soul territory, is what sets her apart.
Cowboy Troy
- Full name: Troy Lee Coleman III
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer, rapper, songwriter
- Key album: Loco Motive (2005)
- Instagram: @cowboytroyglobal
What separates Troy Lee Coleman III from many of his peers is that he was always making music that fused country twang with rock energy and hip-hop lyric schemes — unlike artists who saw their stars rise with a hick-hop hit or two, it was never just a fad for Cowboy Troy, who started in 2001. His debut album Loco Motive became a country rap landmark, proving the genre's elastic boundaries.
Blanco Brown
- Full name: Blanco Brown
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer-songwriter, producer
- Key album: Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs (2021)
- Instagram: @blancobrown
Blanco Brown masterfully merges country with hip-hop, a style best showcased on his breakout viral single "The Git Up," which introduced line-dancing to a new generation. His album Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs deepened that vision, blending Southern soul with traditional country storytelling across a full-length project that earned him a devoted global fanbase.
Tanner Adell
- Full name: Tanner Adell
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer-songwriter
- Key releases: Singles including "Buckle Bunny" (2022–present)
- Instagram: @tanneradell
Tanner Adell is one of the Black country artists featured on COWBOY CARTER's Black female-led rendition of The Beatles' song Blackbird. Alongside Shaboozey, Kane Brown, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts, Adell is among the genre's most exciting new voices, blending bold lyricism with a fearless country-pop aesthetic that is quickly building her a loyal following.
FAQs
Who is the most successful Black country singer of all time?
Charley Pride is the most successful Black country musician of all time. He is celebrated as one of the most successful Black artists in the genre's history and became RCA Records' second best-selling act, surpassed only by Elvis Presley. He amassed more than 30 No. 1 country singles during his lifetime career.
Who was the first Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry?
Linda Martell blazed trails as the first Black woman to perform on the Grand Ole Opry on 4 August 1969. She followed this with the release of her debut studio album, Color Me Country, in 1970.
Is Beyoncé considered a Black country singer?
Beyoncé is not traditionally classified as a country singer, but her 2024 album Cowboy Carter made a defining cultural statement about Black artists' place in the genre. On her critically acclaimed song "BLACKBIIRD," Beyoncé helped bring Black country music to a wider, global audience, and the album featured many of the artists on this list.
Which Black country singer has the biggest chart record?
Shaboozey gained significant recognition with his song A Bar Song (Tipsy), which stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks, matching the record then set by Lil Nas X's Old Town Road in 2019. Both artists now share that historic milestone.
Who is Darius Rucker, and why is he important to Black country music?
Darius Rucker is among the most commercially successful Black country music artists, with music that spans country, rock, pop, blues, R&B, and alternative rock — but he has garnered the most success as a country musician. Rucker himself has expressed hope that he opened the door for Black artists in country music so that artists like Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and Jimmie Allen could kick it down.
We also highlighted facts about Black actresses under 30 who are building influential careers across film and television, including Marsai Martin, Storm Reid and Amandla Stenberg. The list features performers recognised for acclaimed roles, awards and work behind the camera.
Marsai Martin became Hollywood's youngest executive producer, while Quvenzhané Wallis earned an Academy Award nomination at just nine years old. Their achievements show how young talent is already reshaping the industry.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.