The government of Sint Eustatius announced November 16 as Statia Day, a national holiday tied to a pivotal moment in American history

The holiday commemorates the First Salute of 1776, when Fort Oranje became the first foreign entity to officially recognise US independence

The 2026 Statia Day marks 250 years since the historic event, with major local and international ceremonies planned for the island

Authorities in Sint Eustatius have officially designated November 16 as Statia Day, a national holiday honouring the small Caribbean island's outsized role in the birth of the United States; thus, Monday, November 16, 2026, will be Statia Day, the island's public holiday.

Legit.ng reports that the date commemorates the First Salute, an event that unfolded on November 16, 1776, when the Continental Navy vessel USS Andrew Doria sailed into the island's harbour and fired a salute. Dutch Governor Johannes de Graaff responded by ordering the cannons at Fort Oranje to return the gesture, an act that made Sint Eustatius the first foreign government or authority to formally recognise American independence.

Sint Eustatius will observe Statia Day as a national holiday on November 16, 2026, marking its historic role in the recognition of US independence. Photo credit: @corien_glaud

Source: Twitter

Statia Day marks 250th anniversary

The 2026 edition of Statia Day carries particular significance, as it falls on the 250th anniversary of that original exchange. Both local and international ceremonies are being planned to mark the milestone, reflecting the enduring diplomatic weight of what took place at Fort Oranje a quarter of a millennium ago.

Statia Day celebrations typically bring together cultural performances, live music, community activities, and traditional island cuisine, drawing residents and visitors into a shared commemoration of the island's history.

Sint Eustatius earns place in US history

Sint Eustatius, a small island in the northeastern Caribbean, was a thriving trade hub in the 18th century. Its decision to return the USS Andrew Doria's salute was not a minor administrative act. At the time, the United States had declared independence only months earlier and was not yet recognised by any foreign power. Governor de Graaff's order effectively gave the new nation its first acknowledgement on the world stage.

The island's connection to American history has long been a point of pride for its residents, and the formalisation of Statia Day as a national holiday cements that legacy in the official calendar.

Watch the X video below explaining how Sint Eustatius became the first foreign authority to salute the US flag in 1776:

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Egypt announces New Year holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mostafa Madbouly, the prime minister of Egypt, declared a public holiday in observance of the Islamic Hijri New Year (1448 AH).

According to the State Information Service (SIS), Egypt's government official media and information authority, the country’s Dar Al-Iftaa (an Islamic institution or council responsible for issuing formal legal rulings and religious verdicts known as fatwas) is expected to sight the crescent moon for the first month of Muharram, which corresponds to the 29th of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar, marking the beginning of the new lunar year.

Source: Legit.ng