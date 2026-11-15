Sint Eustatius Government Declares National Holiday to Mark Historic Event
- The government of Sint Eustatius announced November 16 as Statia Day, a national holiday tied to a pivotal moment in American history
- The holiday commemorates the First Salute of 1776, when Fort Oranje became the first foreign entity to officially recognise US independence
- The 2026 Statia Day marks 250 years since the historic event, with major local and international ceremonies planned for the island
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Authorities in Sint Eustatius have officially designated November 16 as Statia Day, a national holiday honouring the small Caribbean island's outsized role in the birth of the United States; thus, Monday, November 16, 2026, will be Statia Day, the island's public holiday.
Legit.ng reports that the date commemorates the First Salute, an event that unfolded on November 16, 1776, when the Continental Navy vessel USS Andrew Doria sailed into the island's harbour and fired a salute. Dutch Governor Johannes de Graaff responded by ordering the cannons at Fort Oranje to return the gesture, an act that made Sint Eustatius the first foreign government or authority to formally recognise American independence.
Statia Day marks 250th anniversary
The 2026 edition of Statia Day carries particular significance, as it falls on the 250th anniversary of that original exchange. Both local and international ceremonies are being planned to mark the milestone, reflecting the enduring diplomatic weight of what took place at Fort Oranje a quarter of a millennium ago.
Statia Day celebrations typically bring together cultural performances, live music, community activities, and traditional island cuisine, drawing residents and visitors into a shared commemoration of the island's history.
Sint Eustatius earns place in US history
Sint Eustatius, a small island in the northeastern Caribbean, was a thriving trade hub in the 18th century. Its decision to return the USS Andrew Doria's salute was not a minor administrative act. At the time, the United States had declared independence only months earlier and was not yet recognised by any foreign power. Governor de Graaff's order effectively gave the new nation its first acknowledgement on the world stage.
The island's connection to American history has long been a point of pride for its residents, and the formalisation of Statia Day as a national holiday cements that legacy in the official calendar.
Watch the X video below explaining how Sint Eustatius became the first foreign authority to salute the US flag in 1776:
Read more on public holidays
- Islamic New Year holiday 2026 to be announced in Nigeria, list of states emerges
- 2026 Hijri New Year public holiday declared by government of Bahrain
Egypt announces New Year holiday
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mostafa Madbouly, the prime minister of Egypt, declared a public holiday in observance of the Islamic Hijri New Year (1448 AH).
According to the State Information Service (SIS), Egypt's government official media and information authority, the country’s Dar Al-Iftaa (an Islamic institution or council responsible for issuing formal legal rulings and religious verdicts known as fatwas) is expected to sight the crescent moon for the first month of Muharram, which corresponds to the 29th of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar, marking the beginning of the new lunar year.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.