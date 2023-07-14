Meet Vera Steimberg, a make-up artist and Daniel Moder's ex-wife

Vera Steimberg is an Argentinian-born professional make-up artist and beauty expert. She is best known for her work as a make-up artist in numerous popular Hollywood films, including Dolemite Is My Name, Coming 2 America and Guardians of the Galaxy. She is also famous for being Daniel Moder’s ex-wife. Her ex-husband is an American cinematographer.

Vera Steimberg is a popular make-up artist in the United States of America. She has worked on various high-profile Hollywood films and with actors and actresses. She has been credited with transforming Eddie Murphy into a titular character in Nutty Professor. Vera was married to Daniel Moder from 1997 to 2002. Her ex-husband later married famous actress Julia Roberts.

Full name Vera Steimberg Gender Female Date of birth 8 February 1973 Age 50 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Buenos Aires, Argentina Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Argentinian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’2’’ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Divorced Children 1 Profession Make-up artist Net worth $1 million

Vera Steimberg Moder’s biography

The make-up artist was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her family later relocated to the United States, where she grew up and completed her education. Vera is an Argentinian-American national of European heritage. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

How old is Vera Steimberg?

The Argentinia-born make-up artist is 50 years old as of 2023. When is Vera Steimberg’s birthday? She was born on 8 February 1973. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career progress

Daniel Moder’s ex-wife is an experienced make-up artist and beauty expert. Moder has been passionate about beauty from an early age which later made her pursue a career in it. She was part of the Oscar Mullet make-up studio back in her hometown, where she gained some experience and improved her makeup skills.

She has been in the industry for almost two decades and has partnered with various prominent Hollywood celebrities such as Sarah Baker, Lou Doillon and Gabrielle Union. Vera is recognised for transforming Eddie Murphy into the titular character in Nutty Professor. She also worked for Zoe Saldana as her personal make-up artist in many movies.

She began her professional career in 1999 as an associate hairstylist and assistant make-up artist on the thriller Total Stranger. The following year, she also worked as a make-up artist in Nutty Professor II: The Klumps. She achieved more recognition for her great work in Dolemite Is My Name, Coming 2 America, Guardians of the Galaxy and Planet of the Apes.

Throughout her make-up career, she has worked in numerous films, TV series and music videos. She is currently represented by Criterion Group. Here is a list of some projects she has worked on as a make-up artist.

2022: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

2022: Amsterdam

2021: The Harder They Fall

2019 and 2021: Coming 2 America

2020: Mank

2006: Pepper Dennis

2002: Planet of the Apes

2002: The Adventures of Pluto Nash

2001: Planet of the Apes

What is Vera Steimberg’s net worth?

The famous American-based make-up artist has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Her primary source of income is her thriving career in the entertainment industry.

Who is Vera Steimberg’s husband now?

The celebrity make-up artist is not married at the moment, and therefore she does not have a husband. However, She is reported to be dating an Argentine man but has not officially affirmed that. She has a son named Lucas. Vera Steimberg Moder’s son was born in June 2004, but his father’s name is not disclosed.

She was previously married to Daniel Moder from 1997 to 2012. Vera Steimberg’s ex-husband is a renowned American cinematographer who is best known for her work in various films such as Secret in Their Eyes, The Mexican, and Fireflies in the Garden.

He received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his cinematography in the television film The Normal Heart. He is currently married to actress Julia Roberts. They have three children.

What is Vera Steimberg’s height?

Danny Moder’s first wife stands is 5 feet 2 inches or 156 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

Fast facts about Vera Steimberg

Who is Vera Steimberg? She is a professional make-up artist best known as Daniel Moder’s ex-wife. Where is Vera Steimberg from? She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. What is Vera Steimberg’s age? She is 50 years old as of 2023. She was born on 8 February 1973. Is Vera Steimberg married? No, the celebrity make-up artist is not married at the moment. She is presumed single. Does Vera Steimberg have a child? Yes, she has a son named Lucas, born in June 2004. Where does Vera Steimberg live now? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Vera Steimberg’s height? She is 5 feet 2 inches or 156 centimetres tall. What is Vera Steimberg’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Vera Steimberg is a popular Argentinian make-up artist who got into the limelight thanks to her marriage to cinematographer Daniel Moder. She is best known for her work in numerous popular Hollywood films, including Dolemite Is My Name, Coming 2 America and Planet of the Apes.

