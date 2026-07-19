Spain defeated Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup thanks to Ferran Torres’ extra-time goal

La Roja won their second World Cup trophy, while La Albiceleste fell short of their fourth star

Spain’s victory has caused a strong shift in the 2026 Ballon d'Or with Lamine Yamal now a favourite

Spain are the 2026 FIFA World Cup winners after beating Argentina 1-0 thanks to Ferran Torres’ extra-time goal at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Lamine Yamal continues his historic international run, winning both the European Champions and FIFA World Cup before turning 20.

The Ballon d'Or would now be heavily tilted towards the Barcelona attacker after playing a crucial role in helping La Roja secure their second World Cup.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Lamine Yamal

Harry Kane

Ousmane Dembele

Kylian Mbappe

Declan Rice More details to follow.

Source: Legit.ng