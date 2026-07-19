Updated Ballon d’Or Rankings After Spain Beat Argentina to Win 2026 FIFA World Cup
- Spain defeated Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup thanks to Ferran Torres’ extra-time goal
- La Roja won their second World Cup trophy, while La Albiceleste fell short of their fourth star
- Spain’s victory has caused a strong shift in the 2026 Ballon d'Or with Lamine Yamal now a favourite
Spain are the 2026 FIFA World Cup winners after beating Argentina 1-0 thanks to Ferran Torres’ extra-time goal at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
Lamine Yamal continues his historic international run, winning both the European Champions and FIFA World Cup before turning 20.
The Ballon d'Or would now be heavily tilted towards the Barcelona attacker after playing a crucial role in helping La Roja secure their second World Cup.
Updated Ballon d'Or rankings
Lamine Yamal
Ousmane Dembele
Declan Rice More details to follow.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.