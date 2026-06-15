Who is Jeremiah Brown from Love Island USA? Age, ethnicity, height, and more

Jeremiah Ashley Brown is a Nigerian-Irish-American model, film graduate, and Love Island USA Season 7 contestant who became one of the show's breakout personalities. The Seattle-born, Los Angeles-based 25-year-old — best known for his Adidas campaigns, emotional intelligence, and turbulent coupling with Huda Mustafa — was controversially voted off the island on Day 16. Here's everything you need to know about Jeremiah Brown from Love Island USA.

Jeremiah Brown from Love Island USA. Photo: Peacock

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Jeremiah Ashley Brown was born on 5 May 2000 and was 25 years old during Love Island USA Season 7.

was born on and was during Season 7. He is of Nigerian and Irish descent, a heritage he and fans have discussed openly on social media.

descent, a heritage he and fans have discussed openly on social media. He was eliminated at the end of Episode 18 , which aired on 22 June 2025 , following a dramatic vote by his fellow male Islanders.

, which aired on , following a dramatic vote by his fellow male Islanders. Before the show, he had already completed a global Adidas campaign and modelled for brands including True Religion and Playboy .

and modelled for brands including and . Post-show, Brown has amassed a combined 3 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Profile summary

Full name Jeremiah Ashley Brown Date of birth 5 May 2000 Age 25 Birthplace Seattle, Washington, USA Ethnicity Nigerian and Irish Nationality American Height 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) Education Film degree, Central Washington University Occupation Model, actor, content creator Notable brands Adidas, True Religion, Playboy, Nordstrom TV appearances Love Island USA S7 (2025), St. Denis Medical S2 (2025) Instagram @findjeremiah Net worth (est.) $150,000–$500,000

What ethnicity is Jeremiah from Love Island?

Jeremiah's ethnicity has been a topic of interest among fans. He is of Nigerian and Irish descent — a heritage he and his followers have discussed openly on social media. That multicultural background, combined with his upbringing in the American Pacific Northwest, shapes his unique identity.

Jeremiah Brown from Love Island USA. Photo: Getty Images/canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He grew up in Seattle before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a modelling career. His upbringing was shaped by Christian values, and he often speaks about the importance of kindness, honesty, and emotional awareness.

Film degree and university life

Before his time in the Villa, Jeremiah Brown was a proud graduate of Central Washington University, where he arrived in September 2018. He graduated with a degree in Film, and still credits the university for some of his longest-lasting friendships. "I'm forever grateful for Central, because they gave me the best friends I could ask for," he said .

Brown's career goals go beyond modelling and reality TV. With his Film degree, he is interested in storytelling, production, and creative direction.

Jeremiah Brown at the TikTok Awards 2025. Photo: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What is Jeremiah Brown known for?

Jeremiah is signed with LA Models and The Source Models. Since moving to LA, he has worked on campaigns for major brands including Adidas and Nordstrom, establishing himself as a rising talent in the fashion world. He has also modelled for True Religion and Playboy.

His Adidas global campaign was a milestone moment. In December 2023, he marked the achievement on Instagram:

"First global campaign in the books. It is such a surreal feeling to walk into any Adidas and see myself." — Jeremiah Brown, Instagram

He also used the post to encourage fans: "There's going to be a lot of trials and tribulations on your journey but I promise it's worth it. If you are out there chasing your dream NEVER give up, blessings are on the way."

He also appeared in commercials for Buick and Free Country, and has an acting credit on IMDb that predates his reality TV fame.

What happened to Jeremiah on Love Island?

Jeremiah Brown is a Seattle-born model who rose to fame as a contestant on Love Island USA Season 7, which premiered 3 June 2025, on Peacock. A self-proclaimed "communication nerd" and emotional guy, he describes himself as someone who's not afraid to cry in front of someone.

Fans met Jeremiah in Episode 1. He made quite an impression, receiving multiple kisses in the first challenge. In his intro package, he joked about his own personality:

"On the great guy scale, I'm really like three-fourths good guy … Most of the time." — Jeremiah Brown, Love Island USA

Jeremiah and Huda: the villa relationship

Jeremiah coupled up with Huda Mustafa on the very first night. Their relationship was marked by rapid emotional intimacy and several ups and downs.

Huda, a fitness trainer and influencer, withheld the fact that she was a single mother until she and Jeremiah had established a connection — a revelation that created significant tension later in the season.

Brown's time in the Villa was dominated by what many described as a "toxic" relationship with fellow contestant Huda Mustafa. After their pairing broke down, Brown had been connecting with bombshell Andreina Santos — and their kiss right before the elimination likely sealed his fate.

Why did the boys dump Jeremiah?

During the 22 June episode, America had voted Jeremiah, Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, and Austin Shepard as their least favourite male Islanders, leaving Nic Vansteenberghe, Ace Greene, and Taylor Williams to vote one of them out.

The safe male Islanders chose to dump Jeremiah, reasoning that he was repeating his patterns in relationships. Jeremiah was baffled by the decision, telling Vulture :

"Nah, I have zero [closure]. From them, all I got was, 'It wasn't personal,' but that doesn't make any sense. Honestly, they probably either wanted the bombshell, or they saw me hooping and got intimidated, I'm not gonna lie." — Jeremiah Brown, Vulture interview

Some viewers speculated that Nic Vansteenberghe was behind the plot to vote him out, so that Nic could pursue Andreina Santos without competition — a hypothesis Jeremiah himself could support. At the Season 7 reunion , host Ariana Madix noted that "a lot of fans felt like Jeremiah and Hannah were dumped unfairly," and Jeremiah confirmed he "felt betrayed" by the decision.

Jeremiah Brown's post-Love Island career

Brown made his television acting debut in Season 2 of the hit NBC comedy St. Denis Medical, playing Jeff — a handsome Ultimate Frisbee jock waiting for his roommate to be discharged from hospital.

Shortly after being dumped from the Villa, Brown used his newfound social media fame to start a book club on TikTok. He now has a combined 3 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.

The idea came organically: "I was on TikTok Live, just talking to the community, and then someone was like, 'You should do a book club,'" he told TODAY.com . In his introductory Love Island video, he had described himself as a "huge bookworm."

Jeremiah Brown wins the Rising Star of the Year Award at the TikTok Awards 2025 held at Hollywood Palladium. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After consulting with his sister and his team, he launched Jeremiah's Reading Room, which now has 116,000 members on Instagram.

In December 2025, Brown accepted the Rising Star of the Year Award at the TikTok Awards US at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

As of February 2026, Brown is romantically in a "quiet season." "It's great in the sense of, I don't have a lot to worry about, but I guess that's like coping. But now I'm very single," he told TheGrio .

Jeremiah Brown's net worth

Brown has an estimated net worth of between $150,000 and $500,000, largely driven by his modelling career. His income streams include:

Brand modelling deals (Adidas, True Religion, Playboy, Nordstrom)

Sponsored social media content (Smoothie King, Chipotle)

Acting appearances ( St. Denis Medical )

) Creator revenue from TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube

Merchandise via his Jeremiah's Reading Room book club brand

FAQ

How old is Jeremiah Brown from Love Island USA? He is 25 years old, born on 5 May 2000, making him a Taurus. What ethnicity is Jeremiah from Love Island? He is of Nigerian and Irish descent, which he and fans have discussed on social media. How tall is Jeremiah from Love Island? Jeremiah stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall, as listed on The Source Models' official website. Why did the boys vote Jeremiah off Love Island? America voted him into the bottom three, and the safe male Islanders chose to dump him, citing concerns that he was repeating the same patterns in his connections. Many fans and Jeremiah himself believe jealousy over his chemistry with bombshell Andreina Santos played a role. Are Huda and Jeremiah still together from Love Island? Jeremiah has said their time together on the show was intense, but both have moved on from the ups and downs of their Villa relationship, and things are currently amicable. What is Jeremiah Brown's Instagram handle? His handle is @findjeremiah, where he has 784K followers. Does Jeremiah Brown have a film degree? Yes — Jeremiah attended Central Washington University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Film. His academic background complements his ambitions in acting and the entertainment industry. What has Jeremiah Brown done since Love Island? He made his television acting debut in St. Denis Medical Season 2 on NBC, launched a book club with over 116,000 members, and won Rising Star of the Year at the 2025 TikTok Awards.

Source: Legit.ng