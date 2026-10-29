From cackling sorceresses to soft-spoken manipulators, Maleficent reigns supreme as the most formidable female Disney villain of all time. The self-proclaimed "Mistress of All Evil" from Sleeping Beauty (1959) has topped fan polls and critic rankings for decades — a dark fairy powerful enough to curse a newborn, imprison a prince, and transform into a fire-breathing dragon. Yet she is just one of ten women whose menace has defined Disney storytelling across nearly nine decades.

Top formidable female Disney villains. Photo: @RJCrowtherJr, @RobertBohan,@desativei2001 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Maleficent ( Sleeping Beauty , 1959) consistently ranks as the greatest female Disney villain, topping fan votes and critic lists alike.

( , 1959) consistently ranks as the greatest female Disney villain, topping fan votes and critic lists alike. Ursula ( The Little Mermaid , 1989) is the runner-up — the only main female villain of the Disney Renaissance era.

( , 1989) is the runner-up — the only main female villain of the Disney Renaissance era. The list spans 1937 to 2016 , from the Evil Queen in Disney's very first feature film to Dawn Bellwether in Zootopia .

, from the Evil Queen in Disney's very first feature film to Dawn Bellwether in . Cruella de Vil has had the most live-action iterations of any Disney villain, portrayed by Glenn Close and Emma Stone.

has had the most live-action iterations of any Disney villain, portrayed by Glenn Close and Emma Stone. The most psychologically unsettling entry is Mother Gothel — a master manipulator and gaslighter rather than a magical threat.

How this ranking was determined

This ranking draws on fan-voted lists from Ranker and editorial rankings from WDW Magazine. We assess each villain based on four criteria: cultural staying power, narrative threat level, character depth, and fan recognition. The entries are ranked in descending order, with the most formidable villain revealed at number one.

Summary table

Here is a quick overview of every villain on the list, with her film, year, and signature threat.

Rank Villain Film Year Signature threat 10 Dawn Bellwether Zootopia 2016 Political manipulation and manufactured fear 9 Madame Medusa The Rescuers 1977 Greed-driven 8 Queen of Hearts Alice in Wonderland 1951 Tyrannical rage and arbitrary executions 7 Yzma The Emperor's New Groove 2000 Poisonous schemes and potion-based transformation 6 The Evil Queen Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 1937 Dark sorcery and murderous vanity 5 Lady Tremaine Cinderella 1950 Psychological cruelty without magic 4 Mother Gothel Tangled 2010 Gaslighting and emotional abuse 3 Cruella de Vil 101 Dalmatians 1961 Murderous obsession and reckless menace 2 Ursula The Little Mermaid 1989 Faustian bargains and ocean-scale power 1 Maleficent Sleeping Beauty 1959 Absolute dark magic and iconic evil

10. Dawn Bellwether (Zootopia, 2016)

Full name: Dawn Bellwether

Dawn Bellwether Film: Zootopia (2016)

(2016) Voiced by: Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate Nationality: N/A (animated)

N/A (animated) Profession: Assistant Mayor of Zootopia (former), criminal mastermind

Dawn Bellwether used her role as Assistant Mayor to manipulate events for her own benefit. She sought to establish prey dominance over predators by using a serum to induce savagery in predators, creating fear and division.

Her villainy is especially modern: she uses optics, messaging, and manufactured panic. She isn't physically intimidating, but she is dangerous because she knows how to steer a system.

Bellwether is the first female character to be a surprise villain in the Disney Animated Canon. She puts on a facade as a goofy and eccentric assistant to the mayor, when she is in fact a self-interested sociopath who is the mastermind behind a massive conspiracy to put prey animals on top.

9. Madame Medusa (The Rescuers, 1977)

Full name: Madame Medusa

Madame Medusa Film: The Rescuers (1977)

(1977) Profession: Pawn shop proprietor, kidnapper

Pawn shop proprietor, kidnapper Nationality: N/A (animated)

Madame Medusa is the main antagonist of Disney's 1977 animated feature film The Rescuers. She runs a seedy pawn shop in New York City. Driven by one thing—the world's largest diamond—her obsession leads her to kidnap Penny and force the child to retrieve the gem from a dangerous cave.

She is an evil, dangerous Disney villain obsessed with money and diamonds, willing to put children in danger to get what she wants. Cruella de Vil was originally meant to return as the villain of The Rescuers, but was scrapped and replaced with Madame Medusa.

8. Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland, 1951)

Full name: The Queen of Hearts

The Queen of Hearts Film: Alice in Wonderland (1951)

(1951) Profession: Ruler of Wonderland

Ruler of Wonderland Nationality: N/A (animated)

The Queen of Hearts rules Wonderland not through wisdom or strategy, but through fear. Her authority rests on spectacle and intimidation, and she maintains control by treating every disagreement like a capital offence. Alice in Wonderland's Queen of Hearts is a demented tyrant who has a bad habit of decapitating anyone who crosses her for little or no reason.

The Queen of Hearts is the deranged, tyrannical ruler of Wonderland in Disney's 1951 feature. The disturbed queen loves both roses and beheadings and is eager to take Alice's head after she inadvertently embarrasses her.

7. Yzma (The Emperor's New Groove, 2000)

Full name: Yzma

Yzma Film: The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

(2000) Profession: Royal adviser (former), would-be empress

Royal adviser (former), would-be empress Nationality: N/A (animated)

Yzma is the royal adviser to Emperor Kuzco in the animated film The Emperor's New Groove. She is a villainous character skilled in potion-making. After Kuzco dismisses her, she plots to overthrow him and become empress herself.

Yzma ranks very high in both motive — wanting power, which is always understandable — and iconic-ness. Her trademark powers involve transfiguration potions, and her signature line is "Pull the lever, Kronk!"

6. The Evil Queen (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, 1937)

Full name: Queen Grimhilde

Queen Grimhilde Film: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

(1937) Voiced by: Lucille La Verne

Lucille La Verne Profession: Queen, stepmother to Snow White

Queen, stepmother to Snow White Nationality: N/A (animated)

Despite being released before World War II, Snow White and its characters have remained quintessential Disney properties. Perhaps it's the quality of the story and characters, or perhaps it's the fact that Snow White was the first full-length Disney film. As such, the Evil Queen holds the distinction of being the first feature-length Disney animated villain.

The Evil Queen had the first spoken line in a Disney feature-length animated movie. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the first full-length animated feature film, and although it's about Snow White, the very first lines are from the Evil Queen. The queen hated her stepdaughter for her beauty and tried to have her killed. When that didn't work, she poisoned her with a magical apple.

5. Lady Tremaine (Cinderella, 1950)

Full name: Lady Tremaine

Lady Tremaine Film: Cinderella (1950)

(1950) Profession: Noblewoman, stepmother

Noblewoman, stepmother Nationality: N/A (animated)

Lady Tremaine is a villain without magic, which makes her feel uncomfortably real. Her cruelty is calculated: she isolates Cinderella, controls her opportunities, and makes sure hope never gets enough room to grow.

Unlike villains who lash out, Lady Tremaine wins through quiet manipulation. She doesn't need spells because she understands power dynamics, and her ability to turn a household into a prison is what makes her unforgettable.

4. Mother Gothel (Tangled, 2010)

Full name: Mother Gothel

Mother Gothel Film: Tangled (2010)

(2010) Profession: Kidnapper, false guardian

Kidnapper, false guardian Nationality: N/A (animated)

Mother Gothel is one of the most manipulative and cruel female Disney villains, pretending to be Rapunzel's loving mother only to keep her locked up and use her to maintain her beauty. She is also a vain but highly intelligent and dangerous villain who becomes aggressive when things don't go her way.

Mother Gothel's arrival in the canon of Disney villains is relatively recent—Tangled came out in 2010—but she is such a masterfully created antagonist that she deserves the silver medal. Her motive is solid; she's scary both in-universe and even scarier in real life, as a master manipulator and gaslighter.

3. Cruella de Vil (101 Dalmatians, 1961)

Full name: Cruella de Vil

Cruella de Vil Film: 101 Dalmatians (1961)

(1961) Portrayed by: Glenn Close (1996), Emma Stone (2021, Cruella )

Glenn Close (1996), Emma Stone (2021, ) Nationality: British

British Profession: Fashion heiress, socialite

Cruella de Vil is the main antagonist of Disney's 1961 animated feature film 101 Dalmatians. She is an eccentric, fashion-obsessed heiress who wishes to use the skins of 99 Dalmatian puppies to create a spotted fur coat. Unlike previous Disney villainesses such as the Evil Queen and Maleficent, Cruella is not a schemer, nor does she have any powers. Instead, she acts purely on impulse and is thus prone to reckless behaviour.

Cruella has had more live-action iterations than any Disney villain. Cruella first appeared in the novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians (1956) by Dodie Smith, and in the 2021 Disney movie Cruella, the character is played by American actress Emma Stone.

2. Ursula (The Little Mermaid, 1989)

Full name: Ursula

Ursula Film: The Little Mermaid (1989)

(1989) Voiced by: Pat Carroll (1989–2022); Melissa McCarthy (2023)

Pat Carroll (1989–2022); Melissa McCarthy (2023) Species: Cecaelia (sea witch)

Cecaelia (sea witch) Affiliation: Disney Villains

Voiced by Pat Carroll, Ursula is a villainous Ceceilaean sea witch who offers mermaid princess Ariel a temporary chance to become human so she can win Prince Eric's love within three days. However, Ursula is determined to sabotage Ariel's chances in order to usurp King Triton's position as ruler of the oceans.

Pat Carroll, Ursula's voice actress, envisioned the character as "part Shakespearean actress, with all the flair, flamboyance and theatricality, and part used-car salesman with a touch of con artist." Ursula was modelled after the late drag queen Divine, and she stands as the Disney Renaissance's most prominent female villain.

1. Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty, 1959)

Full name: Maleficent

Maleficent Film: Sleeping Beauty (1959)

(1959) Voiced by: Eleanor Audley (original); Susanne Blakeslee (2002–present)

Eleanor Audley (original); Susanne Blakeslee (2002–present) Portrayed by: Angelina Jolie ( Maleficent , 2014)

Angelina Jolie ( , 2014) Title: Mistress of All Evil

Mistress of All Evil Affiliation: Disney Villains

Maleficent is the main antagonist of Disney's 1959 animated feature film Sleeping Beauty. She is a powerful dark fairy and the incarnation of pure evil, responsible for all the misfortune in King Stefan's kingdom.

Offended at not being invited to Princess Aurora's christening, Maleficent casts a curse predicting the princess will die after pricking her finger on a spinning wheel's spindle before sunset on her sixteenth birthday.

Maleficent is one of Disney's most powerful villains. She describes her own skills as "all the powers of hell." Her magic was far more powerful than even the Three Good Fairies, who admitted they couldn't remove her curse outright, only alter it.

She famously transforms into a massive black dragon in Sleeping Beauty. Perhaps the most iconic Disney villain of all time, Maleficent embodies evil.

FAQs

Who is the best female Disney villain?

The current top three fan-vote leaders are Maleficent, Ursula, and Cruella de Vil. Maleficent consistently ranks #1—she's so malevolent that she curses a baby to death and spends years making sure no one can rescue the child, all because she wasn't invited to a party. Most critics and fan polls agree she is the definitive answer.

Why is Maleficent considered such a great villain?

Maleficent is one of Disney's most powerful villains. She put a curse on a newborn baby because she wasn't invited to her christening. Her regal composure, overwhelming magical power, and dragon transformation make her uniquely terrifying. Despite being one of Disney's most ruthless characters, Maleficent became one of the most beloved movie villains of all time.

What makes Cruella de Vil so iconic?

Dripping with sophistication yet consumed by her obsession with fur, Cruella de Vil is a larger-than-life villainess who demands attention wherever she goes. Her distinctive two-toned hair and extravagant fashion choices perfectly reflect her eccentric personality. Cruella's relentless pursuit of Dalmatian puppies for their fur makes her one of Disney's most memorable villains.

Is Ursula based on a real person?

Ursula is based on the "sea witch" character in Hans Christian Andersen's story The Little Mermaid. In the original story, the sea witch is a neutral enabler, but Disney's animated adaptation turns her into a full-fledged antagonist who plays a larger role in the overall story. Her visual design, however, was based on drag performer Divine.

Who was the very first female Disney villain?

The Evil Queen kicked it off. She is the very first Disney villain, from 1937, and she set the mould for every wicked queen who came after. Famous silent film actress Lucille La Verne voiced the Evil Queen, and she also voiced the Witch disguise—creating both voices for a single character in one extraordinary performance.

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Source: Legit.ng