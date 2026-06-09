The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Portugal in their final friendly match of the June international break

Portugal will use the match as preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Nigeria missed out on

Nigeria will be without top stars Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and injured defender Igoh Ogbu

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Portugal in an international friendly match, and the match will be broadcast on multiple platforms.

Nigeria will conclude their run of friendly matches in the June international window, which started with the 2026 Unity Cup in London, England.

Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's win over Chile. Photo by Eric Verhoeven.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in the semi-final, thanks to a brace from Femi Azeez. Terem Moffi and Yusuf Alhassan’s brace helped secure a 3-0 win over Jamaica in the final.

As noted by NFF, Poland forced Nigeria into a 2-2 draw with a late goal after Terem Moffi’s strike and Paul Onuachu's on either side of a Polish goal had put the Super Eagles ahead.

The Euro 2016 winners beat Chile in their first preparation match, and the match against Nigeria will be their final game before heading to the United States.

Portugal vs Nigeria match preview

Eric Chelle has quite a number of absentees for the match, which includes senior figures in the team, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Slavia Prague defender Igoh Ogbu has withdrawn from the team after suffering a suspected Achilles injury, while Rafiu Durosinmi left camp for his wedding.

Roberto Martinez has a fully fit Portugal squad for the game. AC Milan star Rafael Leao is the only player missing after his red card during the 2-1 win over Chile, as noted by ESPN.

The two sides had only met once on November 17, 2022, during which Portugal won 4-0 before heading to the World Cup in Qatar, which Nigeria also missed.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes scored twice before Goncalo Ramos and João Mario scored late goals after Emmanuel Dennis squandered an opportunity to get back into the game from the spot.

Nigeria do not necessarily have revenge in mind, but want to make a better account of themselves than they did during the match in 2022.

Terem Moffi, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, Samuel Chukwueze, and Paul Onuachu are some of the players who played that day and are in the current squad.

The Super Eagles' starting 11 which faced Portugal in 2022. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

Where to watch Portugal vs Nigeria

The match will take place on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, at Estádio Municipal de Leiria in Leiria at 8:45 PM Nigerian time kickoff.

The match will be available for fans to watch on SuperSport TV channels on DStv and GOtv, and also on their streaming platforms on the web and mobile. It will also be available to watch on NTA Sports 24 and Afro Sport TV.

Alex Iwobi set for his 100th cap

Legit.ng previously reported that Alex Iwobi reflected on his journey in the Nigerian national team ahead of his 100th appearance.

Iwobi is set to join the centurion club when he takes to the pitch against Portugal, becoming the fourth player to hit the 100-game mark for the team.

Source: Legit.ng